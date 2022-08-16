Read full article on original website
wksu.org
Ohio House Democrats seeking 'integrity' law for statewide officeholders
Democrats in the Ohio Legislature are sponsoring a bill that would ban statewide officeholders from receiving compensation for private employment while serving their elected terms. Rep. Mary Lightbody (D-Westerville), who resigned from the Westerville City Library Board when she was elected to the legislature, said state leaders need to avoid...
wyso.org
Voters look ahead to November elections following Ohio's second primary
Jim Gaines is the statehouse bureau chief for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News newspapers. In this interview with WYSO, he talks about voter turnout in Tuesday’s primary and what voters will face in the November midterms. Jim Gaines: On the ballot this time were state central...
WOUB
Ohio Republican lawmaker proposes bill to create safety protection orders, other gun reforms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — An Ohio Republican state senator is proposing a five-point plan to change gun laws that includes a court-ordered gun seizure mechanism, a co-signer requirement for gun buyers under 21, and money to increase the number of mental health workers and expansion of regional mental health centers.
thecentersquare.com
Ohio Democrats want to stop state officeholders from holding paid positions
(The Center Square) – Ohio Democrats plan to announce legislation Thursday that would ban any statewide office holder from holding private employment, performing private work or serving in any private position that they get paid to do. State Reps. Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington, Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson, and Mary Lightbody,...
wksu.org
Ratepayers are seeing credits on electric bills after paying for controversial coal plant subsidies
Two coal plants, that have needed hundreds of millions of dollars in subsidies from Ohio ratepayers, have churned out a profit in the last energy auction which will result in a credit on ratepayers’ electric bills. Marc Reitter, AEP president and COO, said inflation and volatility of other energy...
A federal prosecutor wants to block some investigations into Ohio’s scandalous Statehouse corruption: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A federal prosecutor asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to freeze its four investigations into FirstEnergy and the House Bill 6 bribery scandal, arguing it may interfere with an ongoing federal investigation. We’re talking about the separation of government powers, and who answers to whom, on...
wksu.org
Morning Headlines: Pharmacies owe Trumbull and Lake counties $650 million ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Aug. 18:. Judge says pharmacies owe Trumbull and Lake counties $650 million in opioids suit. Top Ohio Senate Republican wants to appeal congressional map to U.S. Supreme Court. College credits earned by high school students saved Ohio families $163 million last year. Cleveland...
Ted Diadiun’s column nailed it on need for a people’s vote in Ohio on abortion
Although I am pro-choice, the August 14 Ted Diadiun column, “Vote of support for Roe reversal,” is outstanding. Diadiun points out that, in Kansas, where the people got to decide, abortion was made legal, but in Indiana, where the state legislature got to decide, abortion was made illegal except in rare cases.
wyso.org
Ohio elections officials being hit with requests for lots of records from the 2020 vote
Despite no credible claims of problems with the November 2020 vote in Ohio, dozens of huge requests for voting records from that election are coming in to county elections officials, as they’re finishing up work on a second statewide primary and gearing up for this fall’s election. Delivering...
Ohio utility customers, after years of paying HB6 coal subsidies, are now getting (some) money back
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Thanks to the scandal-scarred House Bill 6, Ohio utility customers have paid nearly $187 million during the past two years to help subsidize two 1950s-era coal plants in Ohio and Indiana, state records show. But now, thanks to rising energy prices, utility customers are getting some of that...
thecentersquare.com
Groups join court fight over Ohio’s municipal income tax collections
(The Center Square) – Business groups, trade associations and one city joined a policy group’s challenge of Ohio cities taxing nonresidents despite not working in those cities. The groups filed amicus briefs with the Ohio Supreme Court in support of the Buckeye Institute’s lawsuit for a Blue Ash...
wktn.com
DeWine Stops for Lunch in Upper Sandusky
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a stop in the region today. The Governor had lunch at the Corner Inn in Upper Sandusky. While there, he also met with various local officials. Some of the officials included County Commissioner Bill Clinger, Wyandot County Economic Development Director Greg Moon and Carey Mayor Jennifer Rathburn.
DeWine once said he’d let the courts decide. Now, maybe not so much
Just after he signed a bill dramatically restricting abortion on April 11, 2019, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine expressed great respect for the courts and the rule of law. But more than three years later — in a case involving Republican gerrymandering — DeWine’s staff seems to be saying he doesn’t have to listen to the […] The post DeWine once said he’d let the courts decide. Now, maybe not so much appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
DOJ asks state regulators to back off investigation into FirstEnergy bribery case
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's note: This story was originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Federal prosecutors who brought a sweeping criminal case against FirstEnergy Corp. and Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder are now asking state regulators to hold off on their own investigations into the matter. In a...
After sluggish summer, some Ohio Republicans predict Vance comeback while others have doubts
The dog days of summer are usually the time when political campaigns lay low, biding their time for a post-Labor Day blitz. Tim Ryan didn’t get the message. Ryan poured more than $7.5 million into advertising since winning the Democratic U.S. Senate primary in May. Spending at that clip is a recognition of the challenge […] The post After sluggish summer, some Ohio Republicans predict Vance comeback while others have doubts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
wksu.org
DeWine announces money for grant program from federal package opposed by GOP
The state of Ohio is putting $42 million in additional funds toward local efforts to reduce crime in a program started last year. The money comes from a federal package that all Republicans opposed in Congress, but many up for re-election this year are campaigning on the plan. The money...
wyso.org
'This is a huge push in the right direction': What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Ohio farmers
A big chunk of the money will go toward conservation programs under the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Some of those programs managed by departments such as the Natural Resources Conservation Service help restore farming ecosystems and reduce carbon emissions. About $20 billion will go toward climate focused agriculture practices, according...
Texts, calendars, emails link Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to FirstEnergy’s bribery scandal
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine and his administration played a hands-on role passing an allegedly pay-for-play nuclear bailout and appointing an industry-friendly regulator who has since been accused of taking a $4.3 million bribe, documents and messages show. Calendar records show DeWine, a Republican, met repeatedly to discuss...
Big Ohio donors to GOP group behind Nan Whaley attack ad include DeWine appointees, state contractors
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Republican group now airing a TV ad to help Gov. Mike DeWine’s re-election this year has received big-dollar donations from DeWine appointees to state boards and companies that do business with the state, public records show. The Republican Governors Association’s campaign arm, the RGA...
wksu.org
Morning Headlines: More than 1,700 Afghan refugees resettled in Ohio ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 16:. More than 1,700 people evacuated from Afghanistan have resettled in Ohio in the last year. DeWine on nuclear bailouts: 'Everything that was in that bill, that I leave up to the Legislature'. Should you wait to get a COVID-19 booster that...
