Read full article on original website
Related
Woman who noticed her garden furniture in her neighbour's garden deals with it in 'most British way' possible
Confrontation and being British don’t pair well, as one woman expertly demonstrated when she noticed her neighbours had stolen her garden furniture… twice. Watch the moment unfold below:. When Lia Hatzakis, a 29-year-old YouTuber from Warwick, noticed her recently purchased garden table set was missing two chairs, she...
The Window Treatments Ruling Interiors Now—From Sheer Panels to Tasselmania
Buy now for unlimited access and all of the benefits that only members get to experience. A room with a view is always an asset, but how about what’s actually framing that view? Even though the right window treatment can elevate a room, a poorly executed one can make a usually stellar panorama into something of an eyesore.
Best sofa beds 2022: affordable, stylish, and comfortable
Impress guests with the best sofa beds for your spare room, home office, or living room
I'm 22 and I live in a 250-square-foot tiny home in the woods with my partner. Here's how we save space.
I utilize every inch of my woodland-themed tiny house with open-concept storage and functional furniture.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yankodesign.com
This tiny floating home is a restored boat originally built for the Expo’86 in Canada
Nestled in the Sailor’s Cove marina in British Columbia is a beautiful tiny floating cottage, that was once upon a time, a boat! Originally, one of the twenty-five boats built in Victoria for the Expo’86, Pax had fallen into disrepair and was lovingly brought to life by Jason and Cayley. They purchased the ship for under $6000 and transformed it over the course of a year and a half. Jason is a professional boat builder, whereas Cayley is a professional carpenter – they truly were the ones for the job!
Tiny House Kits for DIY Homeowners
Build your dream tiny home faster and at a fraction of the cost.
yankodesign.com
Retired Swiss fire engine transformed into a mobile home with spacious interiors to accommodate family of five
Back in the day you’d say, home is where the family is. Today, with life on the fast lane and homeowners downsizing to smallest convenience possible; home is where there’s least intrusion. If your idea of a home is a mobile facility you can live in on the fast lane, hop onto this incredible motorhome that once served as a Swiss fire engine.
CARS・
A Mid-Century Furniture Dealer’s Paris Apartment Is Full of Fabulous Finds
Having lived in California, Florida, and Massachusetts, Melanie now calls New York her home. We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Fabien Eleb, Delphine Cinier, daughter Ella, and two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mina Starsiak Hawk's Tips For Painting Your Front Door
If you want to make some changes to the curb appeal of your home, a new color of front door is a great place to start. Here are some tips for painting it.
homedit.com
Louvered Doors for Your Interior and Exterior Spaces
Louvered doors have a unique style and function that works well for all areas of the home. These doors have horizontal slats that overlap and attach to vertical stiles. There are both adjustable louvered doors and doors where the slats are fixed. On fixed doors, these slats are angled down but remain open at all times.
yankodesign.com
This Norwegian wooden tiny home on wheels was built for a flexible + nomadic life
David and Jeanette Reiss-Andersen, cofounders of the Oslo-based tiny home company Norske Mikrohus, decided to build an eco-friendly and affordable alternative to the pricier standard-size homes available on the market.” We wanted to create something for people looking for a way out of the rental and mortgage markets—something for those who want easy access to nature and to live with fewer possessions,” said David. And their efforts led to the birth of ‘Tind’ – a beautiful wood-wrapped tiny home built in Norwegian style.
CARS・
The Best Way To Maximize A Small Garage
A garage is a great way to protect your car, but if you also use it for storage, the small space can be challenging to use. Here's how to maximize it.
Comments / 0