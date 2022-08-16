HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf has signed an executive order prohibiting taxpayer dollars from being spent on the practice of conversion therapy, which is defined as any attempt by a licensed practitioner to change a person’s sexual orientation and/or gender identity. Wolf said, “Conversion therapy is a traumatic practice based on junk science that actively harms the people it supposedly seeks to treat.” The order directs Commonwealth agencies to discourage conversion therapy in the state. It also directs the Department of Human Services, the Insurance Department, and other appropriate agencies to explore and implement all options to ensure state funds, programs, contracts, and other resources are not used for the purposes of providing, authorizing, endorsing, reimbursing for, or referring for conversion therapy, to the extent permitted by law. You can read the Executive Order by CLICKING HERE.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO