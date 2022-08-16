Read full article on original website
Second strike authorized in Pennsylvania school systems
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A second strike was authorized in a Central Pennsylvania school district this week. Greencastle-Antrim educators voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to authorize a strike if the negotiating team deems it necessary, as long as a 48-hour notice is given. Leaders of the Greencastle-Antrim Education Association (GAEA)...
Pennsylvania lawmakers slated to get huge raises next year
HARRISBURG — Fiscal responsibility is an axiom in Harrisburg, but nearly none of Pennsylvania’s 253 state lawmakers seem to mind when their own salaries swell spending. State House and Senate lawmakers receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment under a 1995 law meant to shield them from political blowback for voting for their own pay increases.
Pennsylvania bans scholarship displacement, but few colleges admit to the practice
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania has a new law that bans “scholarship displacement,” a practice where universities reduce financial aid to students when they receive an outside scholarship. University officials said they already do not displace outside scholarships unless required to do so by law. However, critics...
Pennsylvania Dept. of Aging launches new investigative unit to address financial exploitation targeting seniors
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Aging on Wednesday announced the launch of a new investigative unit to help address financial exploitation cases that victimize older residents. The Financial Abuse Specialist Team (FAST) is a four-person unit consisting of an analyst/supervisor, two analysts, and an attorney to assist...
Chester County Home to One of the State’s Fastest-Growing ‘Cities’
While population growth in the U.S. is generally slowing from declining birth rates, an aging population, and fewer immigrants, some locations are bucking the trend. A new report from Stacker highlights the fastest-growing “cities” in Pennsylvania, and Chester County is home to one of them. The list resulted...
12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes
Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor. Cities with under 5,000 residents or those that did not report crimes to the FBI were not included on the list.
Pennsylvania Transportation Commission Adopts 12-Year Program
HARRISBURG, P.A. (WENY) - Pennsylvania's State Transportation Commission updated the 12-Year Program. The new plan anticipates $84 billion dollars will be available over the next 12 years for improvements to roads, bridges, transit systems, airports and railroads. The 12-Year Program is a tool used to identify Pennsylvania's transportation projects and...
‘A fascist approach to education’: Acclaimed local authors react to Central Bucks School District’s book policies
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Bucks County was once known as the “genius belt.”. Nationally and internationally acclaimed writers and activists...
PennDot now hiring for positions in multiple Pennsylvania counties
PennDot is accepting job applications for winter maintenance positions in multiple counties throughout Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. Summer is winding down, and PennDot is starting to look ahead and assess its needs for the winter months. This includes hiring new employees for various positions in multiple counties throughout Pennsylvania.
Changes coming to hunting in Pennsylvania state parks
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources today announced new rules prohibiting rifles and handguns for hunters at four state parks in the southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Under the new policy, the use of all center fire and rim fire rifles and handguns for...
Pennsylvania casino revenue jumps to $429M in July after late spring lull
Pennsylvania casinos saw an increase in revenues last month, state regulators said, a shift from the gradual decrease felt across the industry since the record-breaking month of March. In all, casinos generated more than $429 million in revenues in July, according to a report from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board....
Downingtown Native’s Middle-School Hobby Turns Into West Chester Business with $12 Million in Annual Revenue
A Downingtown native’s middle-school hobby has turned into a West Chester-based business that aims to distribute healthy snacks across the country, writes Lisa Dukart for Philadelphia Business Journal. In 2013, Brendan Cawley, who became interested in making jerky when he was 10 years old, founded Righteous Felon, which ships...
Wolf Order Prohibits Conversion Therapy In PA
HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf has signed an executive order prohibiting taxpayer dollars from being spent on the practice of conversion therapy, which is defined as any attempt by a licensed practitioner to change a person’s sexual orientation and/or gender identity. Wolf said, “Conversion therapy is a traumatic practice based on junk science that actively harms the people it supposedly seeks to treat.” The order directs Commonwealth agencies to discourage conversion therapy in the state. It also directs the Department of Human Services, the Insurance Department, and other appropriate agencies to explore and implement all options to ensure state funds, programs, contracts, and other resources are not used for the purposes of providing, authorizing, endorsing, reimbursing for, or referring for conversion therapy, to the extent permitted by law. You can read the Executive Order by CLICKING HERE.
Pennsylvania is one of the least affordable states for college students: study
As college starts up again, many a student is undoubtedly looking to live off campus this year. Some states, however, are far more expensive for student renters than others, Pennsylvania being one of them.
Pennsylvania launches investigative unit to combat financial exploitation of older adults
HARRISBURG, Pa. — ThePennsylvania Department of Aging on Wednesday announced the launch of an investigative unit that will combat the financial exploitation of older adults. The Financial Abuse Specialist Team includes three analysts and an attorney who will help Area Agencies on Aging investigate complex cases and obtain justice for the victims.
Sunflower festivals and fields in Central Pennsylvania, 2022
Whether you're looking for photo ops or flowers to welcome fall, here are some sunflower festivals and fields to check out around the Midstate.
Gov. Wolf signs executive order discouraging conversion therapy in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf on Tuesday signed an Executive Order his office says will “protect Pennsylvanians from conversion therapy.” The Human Rights Campaign calls conversion therapy “a dangerous practice that targets LGBTQ youth and seeks to change their sexual or gender identities.” Governor Wolf’s office says the executive order takes several steps to […]
LCE: 12 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
Pennsylvania driver indicted for $200K in Social Security fraud
(The Center Square) — The indictment of a Pennsylvania truck driver accused of collecting more than $200,00 in Social Security disability benefits is part of an estimated $3 billion nationwide problem. The indictment, filed in the U.S. District Court, charges Dwayne Bent with eight counts of wire fraud and...
Legislation would open Pennsylvania's primaries to all
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania is one of only nine states with closed primary elections that exclude independent voters. A proposed reform could change that, however. The House State Government Committee held a public hearing Tuesday on House Bill 1369, which would allow registered independents to vote in primary elections while registered Republicans and Democrats would be prevented from voting in the other party’s primary.
