New Philadelphia lottery changes demographics at top schools
Philadelphia’s new lottery admissions system will likely bolster the overall proportion of Black and Hispanic students in the incoming ninth grades across the city’s four most selective public schools, a Chalkbeat data analysis has found, although the picture varies significantly between individual schools. At Central High School, for example, the largest and most well known of those four top-tier schools, the proportion of Black students in the incoming class is nearly twice...
Downingtown Native’s Middle-School Hobby Turns Into West Chester Business with $12 Million in Annual Revenue
A Downingtown native’s middle-school hobby has turned into a West Chester-based business that aims to distribute healthy snacks across the country, writes Lisa Dukart for Philadelphia Business Journal. In 2013, Brendan Cawley, who became interested in making jerky when he was 10 years old, founded Righteous Felon, which ships...
Villanova Wildcat, Neshaminy High School Grad Represents US at International Tournament
Chris Arcidiacono (right) played at the recent tournament with the Villanova Wildcats. A Langhorne native joined his fellow Villanova Wildcat players to represent the United States at the International Basketball Federation. Isabella DiAmore wrote about the Bucks County player for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Chris Arcidiacono, a Wildcats senior guard and...
manor.edu
Manor College Receives Grant from Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board
The funding is aimed to educate students on the dangers of underaged and binge drinking. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board awarded Manor College a grant for the July 2022-2024 grant cycle, the institution announced this week. Manor College, with the support of the grant, will work to educate the college...
Landmark Building in West Chester, Home to Iron Hill Brewery, Sells to Boston-Based Investor
West Chester native John Barry, a real estate investor currently based in Boston, has bought the West Chester building that houses Iron Hill Brewery for $8.25 million, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Entity 1 West Gay Partners that is affiliated with Pearl Properties of Philadelphia was the...
phillyvoice.com
Philly Shipyard is recruiting from all Philadelphia zip codes for apprenticeship program
University City District’s West Philadelphia Skills Initiative (WPSI) and PIDC’s Navy Yard Skills Initiative (NYSI) are launching another collaborative professional development program to train Philadelphia residents for full-time quality-wage careers with employer partner Philly Shipyard Inc., one of the leading shipbuilders in the country. Philly Shipyard Inc. (formerly...
Here’s a List of When All of the School Districts in Bucks County Will Open for the Fall
With the upcoming school year approaching, many Bucks County parents want to know when their school districts will open. Pryce Jamison wrote about the school openings on the Bucks County Courier Times. Here is a list of all Bucks County school districts and technical high schools, with their opening dates:
‘A fascist approach to education’: Acclaimed local authors react to Central Bucks School District’s book policies
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Bucks County was once known as the “genius belt.”. Nationally and internationally acclaimed writers and activists...
papreplive.com
After reclaiming PAC crown in 2021, Perkiomen Valley is hungry for more
After two seasons of frustration against archrivals Spring-Ford, Perkiomen Valley returned to the top of the Pioneer Athletic Conference last season, toppling the Rams and claiming their first league title since 2018. Yet the Vikings enter 2022 with arguably more motivation than they’ve had in years. Becoming one of...
West Chester Native, Former Eagles Owner Buys Full City Block in Miami
Former Eagles owner Norman Braman, the billionaire car dealer who spent his early years in West Chester before moving to Cobbs Creek, now owns an entire block in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, writes Brian Bandell for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Braman, 89, recently acquired the Fight Club Miami building located...
Famed Golf Architect, Watching TV Coverage of Play on a Course He Designed, Notes Unexpected Alteration
Ron Prichard, famed golf-course designer and Lansdale resident, recently watched a championship match televised from Memphis’ TCP Southwind course. Like other fans, he found the shootout engaging. But as the course’s designer, his viewpoint was especially focused. Jack Hirsch drove the story for Golf.com. The Par-3, Hole-11 tee...
Philadelphia reinstates test score cutoff for magnet schools
Philadelphia school district officials announced Tuesday they will resume using state standardized test scores as a criterion for admission to the city’s most selective high schools for the class that will start ninth grade in September 2023, but the acceptable minimum scores are being reevaluated, they said. The cutoff score on the state test — the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment or PSSA — for each magnet school “will be adjusted this...
Revised FDR Park plan includes more nature, no golf
The massive redo of FDR Park in South Philadelphia will take a slightly different course, after the city and its partners updated their plan to include more acres of natural areas and fewer acres of athletic facilities. The updated design drops the golf driving range that was part of the...
Poke Bros Opens Latest Hawaiian Cuisine Establishment in Langhorne
Poke Bros., a popular Hawaiian seafood chain, will be opening its latest location in Langhorne, allowing Bucks County residents to enjoy the tropical namesake dish. Jeff Werner wrote about the new eatery for the Newtown, PA Patch. The new seafood spot opened today at the Summit Square Shopping Center in...
In the Lanternfly Wars, This Plymouth Meeting Retiree Has a Record Number of Notches on Her Fly Swatter
Harriet Campbell, Plymouth Meeting lanternfly hunter, tracked her success on the Squishr app. Collected data from user postings on the Squishr app — an online tracker of self-posted lanternfly hits in Pa. — reveals a particularly ruthless Montgomery County hunter. Colin Deppen’s antenna was raised by the figures, leading him to report the performance for Spotlight PA.
chesterspirit.com
Parishioners want public to see the church Nevil built
Ninety years is a long time and 2022 marks the 90th birthday of The Nevil Memorial Church of St. George, 1 W. Ardmore Ave., Ardmore. To celebrate this occasion, people had three recent opportunities to tour the church from June to Aug. 13. They will get another chance in the fall.
Philly Folk Fest, Santana and Earth Wind & Fire, Clay Fest in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
Music is the focus this weekend as a major festival returns to the ’burbs and guitar legend Carlos Santana, along with Earth, Wind & Fire, are in town. Now in its 60th year, The Philadelphia Folk Festival is back in-person for the first time since 2019, as well as streaming online. Other highlights include a kid-friendly arts event and two free cultural festivals.
papreplive.com
Methacton looks to take next step in 2nd season under coach Kennedy
The Methacton football team started from behind last season when head coach Brian Kennedy wasn’t officially approved until late July. With Kennedy in his second year on the job, things feel a little different around the program early in the preseason. “It’s really nice having just security, knowing that...
phillyvoice.com
Exton's historic Ship Inn, once a stop for George Washington, Andrew Jackson, to be sold
The owner of the Ship Inn, an historic property in Exton that dates back to the late 18th century, has found a pair of buyers who envision turning the two-story Georgian building into a microbrewery. Built in 1796, the stone property was designed to be a place for travelers to...
Farmers Markets to Beer Gardens, It’s a Delco Food Paradise
Big Top Favorites is one of many vendors at Booth's Corner in Garnet Valley.Image via Booth's Corner. Variety is king when it comes to the summer food choices in Delaware County, writes Cara Corridoni for County Lines Magazine.
