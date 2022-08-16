ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenkintown, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Chalkbeat

New Philadelphia lottery changes demographics at top schools

Philadelphia’s new lottery admissions system will likely bolster the overall proportion of Black and Hispanic students in the incoming ninth grades across the city’s four most selective public schools, a Chalkbeat data analysis has found, although the picture varies significantly between individual schools. At Central High School, for example, the largest and most well known of those four top-tier schools, the proportion of Black students in the incoming class is nearly twice...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
manor.edu

Manor College Receives Grant from Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board

The funding is aimed to educate students on the dangers of underaged and binge drinking. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board awarded Manor College a grant for the July 2022-2024 grant cycle, the institution announced this week. Manor College, with the support of the grant, will work to educate the college...
JENKINTOWN, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philly Shipyard is recruiting from all Philadelphia zip codes for apprenticeship program

University City District’s West Philadelphia Skills Initiative (WPSI) and PIDC’s Navy Yard Skills Initiative (NYSI) are launching another collaborative professional development program to train Philadelphia residents for full-time quality-wage careers with employer partner Philly Shipyard Inc., one of the leading shipbuilders in the country. Philly Shipyard Inc. (formerly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
papreplive.com

After reclaiming PAC crown in 2021, Perkiomen Valley is hungry for more

After two seasons of frustration against archrivals Spring-Ford, Perkiomen Valley returned to the top of the Pioneer Athletic Conference last season, toppling the Rams and claiming their first league title since 2018. Yet the Vikings enter 2022 with arguably more motivation than they’ve had in years. Becoming one of...
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
Chalkbeat

Philadelphia reinstates test score cutoff for magnet schools

Philadelphia school district officials announced Tuesday they will resume using state standardized test scores as a criterion for admission to the city’s most selective high schools for the class that will start ninth grade in September 2023, but the acceptable minimum scores are being reevaluated, they said. The cutoff score on the state test — the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment or PSSA — for each magnet school “will be adjusted this...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Revised FDR Park plan includes more nature, no golf

The massive redo of FDR Park in South Philadelphia will take a slightly different course, after the city and its partners updated their plan to include more acres of natural areas and fewer acres of athletic facilities. The updated design drops the golf driving range that was part of the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

In the Lanternfly Wars, This Plymouth Meeting Retiree Has a Record Number of Notches on Her Fly Swatter

Harriet Campbell, Plymouth Meeting lanternfly hunter, tracked her success on the Squishr app. Collected data from user postings on the Squishr app — an online tracker of self-posted lanternfly hits in Pa. — reveals a particularly ruthless Montgomery County hunter. Colin Deppen’s antenna was raised by the figures, leading him to report the performance for Spotlight PA.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
chesterspirit.com

Parishioners want public to see the church Nevil built

Ninety years is a long time and 2022 marks the 90th birthday of The Nevil Memorial Church of St. George, 1 W. Ardmore Ave., Ardmore. To celebrate this occasion, people had three recent opportunities to tour the church from June to Aug. 13. They will get another chance in the fall.
ARDMORE, PA
WHYY

Philly Folk Fest, Santana and Earth Wind & Fire, Clay Fest in this week’s ‘Things to Do’

Music is the focus this weekend as a major festival returns to the ’burbs and guitar legend Carlos Santana, along with Earth, Wind & Fire, are in town. Now in its 60th year, The Philadelphia Folk Festival is back in-person for the first time since 2019, as well as streaming online. Other highlights include a kid-friendly arts event and two free cultural festivals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
papreplive.com

Methacton looks to take next step in 2nd season under coach Kennedy

The Methacton football team started from behind last season when head coach Brian Kennedy wasn’t officially approved until late July. With Kennedy in his second year on the job, things feel a little different around the program early in the preseason. “It’s really nice having just security, knowing that...
NORRISTOWN, PA

