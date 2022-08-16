Tamra Judge Acknowledges Similarities Between Her Wedding Dress And Teresa Giudice’s But Clarifies Her Dress Was “Custom Made”

2022 has truly been the peak of Real Housewives crossovers. Sure, we’ve seen stars from different cities meet up in the past, but nothing to the level of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip . It’s the first year a Housewife has skipped from one city to another , with Taylor Armstrong joining Real Housewives of Orange County . Additionally, there’s been major events that have led to unexpected crossovers. Most recently, it was Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice’s bonafide royal wedding with a g uest list packed with Bravolebs.

Tre’s wedding has dominated the Bravo news as of late. Whether it’s people giving their opinions on Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga skipping the ceremony or Tre’s Jerseylicious mountain of hair, there’s plenty to be said. It’s almost as if we’ve all been studying the details of Tre’s big day and breaking them down piece by piece. Once we were able to see past Tre’s crown of hair (literally), a few fans noticed her dress looked like a relic of RHOC past.

Think back to RHOC in 2013. It was an entirely different era. Alexis Bellino and her trampoline park empire still held an orange, as did Gretchen Rossi . Shannon Beador wasn’t even a blip on our radar yet. It was also a big year for Tamra Judge , as she said “I Do” to her Cut Fitness Cupid Eddie Judge.

A few fans who remember Tamra’s wedding day were quick to notice that Tre’s 2022 wedding dress looked familiar. In a screenshot captured by Comments by Bravo on Instagram , a Bravo account asked fans to pick whether Tre or Tamra looked better in their dresses. Tamra and Tre may have both been on RHUGT , but not on the same season. They also have a bit of a rocky past, as both are firecrackers who aren’t good at thinking before speaking. Actually, Tre recently got mad at Tamra for comparing Luis Ruelas to Vicki Gunvalson’s infamous ex Brooks Ayers . It was hilarious, but Tre didn’t think so.

Tamra’s gearing up for her RHOC return, so he had to take a chance to insert herself into the discourse about Tre’s big day. Real Housewives is more than a TV to Tamra. It’s a game, and it must be played well. Tamra decided to stir the pot a bit more by commenting on the “Who wore it better?” post. “Very similar,” she acknowledged. “Same designer, but Mine was custom made.” Let it be clear that she capitalized the “M” in “Mine,” which seems purposeful. It’s not overly shady, but you have to love Tamra poking the bear a bit.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK TAMRA AND TRE’S DRESSES LOOK SIMILAR? DO YOU THINK TAMRA WAS TRYING TO BE SHADY WITH HER COMMENT?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

