Footage resurfaces of Kylian Mbappe refusing to let Angel di Maria take a penalty for a hat-trick
Kylian Mbappe's refusal to let Angel di Maria take a penalty for Paris Saint-Germain has emerged after his recent behaviour on the pitch. In a Le Classique game against Marseille in March 2019, PSG were winning 3-1 courtesy of goals from both Mbappe and Di Maria (2). Mbappe had opened...
'It pleases me when he's angry': Marco Verratti leaps to the defence of PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe after the forward's 'sulking' during their victory over Montpellier, insisting his antics show 'he cares a lot about the team'
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has come to the defence of Kylian Mbappe following the forward's outburst during the Parisien's 5-2 win against Montpellier on Sunday. Mbappe had been embroiled in a public row with team-mate Neymar after the attackers had a disagreement over who should take PSG's second penalty.
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar 'settle their feud after Luis Campos called the warring PSG duo in for crunch talks over their penalty dispute'... which saw the Brazilian like a series of tweets slamming his team-mate after their win over Montpellier
PSG stars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have reportedly settled their bitter feud after crunch talks with sporting director Luis Campos. The two have been in a public battle since their side's 5-2 win over Montpellier on Saturday, which saw the forwards argue over who should take PSG's second penalty. It...
Manchester United interested in Chelsea trio as attackers frustrated by Thomas Tuchel's system
Manchester United are showing an interest in Chelsea duo Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer, according to reports. The Blues are reshaping their attack for the current season, with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner both departing on a loan and permanent deal respectively. Raheem Sterling has been...
ESPN
Brazil coach Tite hits back at Kylian Mbappe's claim that Europe has upper hand in World Cup
Brazil manager Tite hit back at France striker Kylian Mbappe's claim that World Cup qualifying is more difficult in Europe than in South America. Paris Saint-Germain star Mbappe said in May that European teams, who have won the last four World Cups, have an advantage over their South American rivals because they play "high-level matches."
Nani Says Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United Teammates Are Not Willing To "Sweat"
Former United winger Nani has accused the club's current players of being unwilling to sweat and says he understands Ronaldo's frustration.
Yardbarker
Revealed: Fabrizio Romano provides an update on Manchester United’s pursuit of Joao Felix
Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Manchester United’s pursuit of Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix. Manchester United had recently been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid striker Felix, with AS reporting that a €130m bid was rejected this week. With the future of Cristiano Ronaldo up...
SB Nation
Fosse Posse roundtable: is Rodgers in trouble?
Last week I asked the team what to do in defence and, while their was a variety of opinions, they all agreed that Amartey had to go. Against Arsenal, Rodgers opted to keep the Ghanaian in at LBC, with predictably poor results. So now I must ask ‘if this keeps going, how long until Rodgers is in trouble?’
Yardbarker
Manchester United board ready to move for Chelsea star
According to reports, Manchester United are ready to make a move for Hakim Ziyech as long as Chelsea doesn’t expect an astronomical fee. According to French journalist Nabil Djellit, the 29-year-old Morroco international is one of Erik ten Hag’s priority signings this summer. The United board are now ready to move forward for the Chelsea star.
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester United Calls Off Deal For Midfield Target
Manchester United have communicated to Juventus that a deal for midfielder Adrien Rabiot is now off, claims Fabrizio Romano. Manchester United have communicated to Juventus that a deal for midfield target Adrien Rabiot is now off, claims a journalist. The English side has been in talks with the entourage of...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Giakoumakis, Man Utd, Everton, Dembele, Balogun, Lyon, Marseille, Dieng, Dundee
Celtic have no intention of selling striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, who was signed from VVV-Venlo last summer, following approaches by Premier League clubs in recent days, with the 27-year-old Greece international happy with the Scottish champions. (Fabrizio Romano via Scottish Sun) Celtic are poised for a £3m bonus after Manchester United...
BBC
Transfer news: Atletico Madrid reject Man Utd's £110m bid for Felix
Manchester United have had a £110m bid rejected by Atletico Madrid for Portugal forward Joao Felix. (AS - in Spanish), external. Meanwhile, United are interested in signing forward Christian Pulisic, from Chelsea on a season-long loan. (Times - subscription required), external. Forward Antony is no longer an option for...
Sweden ace Hurtig hails Arsenal move after club confirms the forward’s transfer from Juventus
LINA HURTIG says it is super exciting to move Arsenal with the club strengthening their attacking ranks before their season-opening duel with Manchester City. The WSL giants today announced the Sweden star's transfer from Juventus ending weeks of speculation. And the former Serie A ace has become the second Swedish...
BBC
'Vardy doesn't fit United's mould, but transfer wouldn't surprise me'
Jamie Vardy doesn't "fit the mould" for Manchester United, but football presenter and reporter Alison Bender wouldn't be surprised to see the Leicester City striker move to Old Trafford. She told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It’s interesting because you only have to flick through a few of the back...
Soccer-Di Maria sidelined with injury after Juve debut
Aug 16 (Reuters) - Juventus forward Angel Di Maria suffered a thigh muscle injury on his Serie A debut and will out of action for at least 10 days, the Turin-based club said on Tuesday.
New signing Di María satisfying Juventus’ craving for flair
MILAN (AP) — It is perhaps only fitting that in a country where pasta is the staple dish, a player nicknamed “The Noodle” starred in his debut. New signing Ángel Di María was at the heart of every good move from Juventus in its opening match on Monday. He scored one goal and set up another in a 3-0 win over Sassuolo as the Bianconeri looked very different from the team often labelled as dull and boring last season.
Manchester City right-back Issa Kabore joins Ligue 1 outfit Marseille on loan with £17m option to buy after failing to make a single appearance under Pep Guardiola
Manchester City right-back Issa Kabore has joined Marseille on loan with an option to buy for £17million. Having signed for the reigning Premier League champions in 2020 from Belgian outfit KV Mechelen, Kabore failed to play a single game for Pep Guardiola's side. Therefore, City have offloaded the 21-year-old...
Yardbarker
Real Madrid join Manchester United in the race to sign attacker
Real Madrid have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Ajax winger Antony. Antony has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer, but in the last few days their interest in the Ajax winger has been revived. That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who claims Manchester...
Report: Manchester United Linked With Bundesliga Goalkeeper
Blick and Fabrizio Romano are reporting that Manchester United have shortlisted Borussia Mönchengladbach's Yann Sommer as a potential goalkeeping reinforcement.
Yardbarker
Ex-Liverpool Star Questions Manchester United Targeting Alvaro Morata
A former Liverpool star has questioned Manchester United's targeting of Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata. The club have been after forwards this summer and especially considering the uncertain future of Cristiano Ronaldo are in need of a striker - with Anthony Martial being the only other player who is known to comfortably play in the position.
