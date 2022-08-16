ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

South Africa are ‘not here to play soft-natured cricket’, Dean Elgar warns

By George Sessions
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26R0OO_0hJ8ydmN00

South Africa captain Dean Elgar attempted to end the “mud-slinging” over England ’s recent thrilling approach to Test cricket before he backtracked when pondering how ‘Bazball’ would look when it goes wrong.

The three-match series gets under way at Lord’s on Wednesday with further Tests to come at Emirates Old Trafford and Kia Oval.

England will aim to continue their momentum over the next month having won all four home Tests against New Zealand and India earlier this summer thanks to remarkable chases with 378 reeled in at Edgbaston last month.

A bold brand of cricket with a positive approach at the forefront of everything has been quickly implemented by new red-ball captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum , which saw the term ‘Bazball’ coined, but Elgar has repeatedly poked fun at the philosophy in recent weeks.

He initially looked to cool tensions on the eve of the first Test before the 35-year-old promised the tourists were not here to play soft-natured cricket.

“With all due respect I am really not going to entertain that (Bazball) anymore. We have chatted about it long and hard. I just want to crack on with the cricket,” Elgar said.

“I think the game deserves that respect and mud-slinging is now a thing of the past for me. We are not going to go back and forth any more around that.

“What they (England) did, the conditions were pretty nice to bat in during those specific Tests.

“They did really unique things around that time, those months ago, chasing the scores they did and it was something where I was also blown away with. It was pretty impressive.

“But I would like to think the bowlers we have, even if the wickets are pretty flat, I think we have covered our bases with regards to our bowling unit and we can bowl them out even if they are chasing.

“I am pretty confident because we have done it in the past. It might be hard work for us but this is what we are here to do. We are not here to play soft-natured cricket, we want it hard and really tough and hopefully the results go our way.”

South Africa will check on Kagiso Rabada before naming their XI with the fast bowler recently absent with an ankle injury.

Rabada sat out last week’s warm-up match with England Lions where the tourists suffered a chastening defeat by an innings and 56 runs in Canterbury after conceding 672 in the first innings but Elgar played down its significance.

He added: “I read absolutely nothing into that warm-up game purely out of what we wanted to achieve as a side.

“Yeah, it was a good exercise and if they come out playing like that in an official Test match and it goes pear shaped, that will not look very good for England.

“I would have liked to have seen what it was like if it was an official four-day game. I think you play a little bit different if you are playing for stats.”

Elgar has won seven Tests out of nine since his appointment as skipper in 2021 and tipped Rabada to be fit to feature at the home of cricket while he reflected on what the Proteas had learned from England’s exploits since the new era started.

“I think Kagi is very close to being fully fit for this Test. He has had a really good few days so it is looking pretty good for us,” the 35-year-old insisted.

“I think there has been a lot of learnings since watching those series unfold and the way they did, I do think we are a smarter side and adaptability is extremely big for me.

“I would like to think from a bowling point of view, our bowlers are big, tall, fast and strong and I think we come in with a lot more resources as well.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Elgar
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Kagiso Rabada
Person
Brendon Mccullum
The Independent

Sir Andrew Strauss hopes review will make English game ‘cleaner and more simple’

Sir Andrew Strauss hopes his performance review of English cricket can help make the domestic game “a little bit cleaner and more simple” and called for the buy-in of the 18 first-class counties.The former England captain is currently leading a wide-ranging investigation into the domestic structure and whether the county system prepares players properly for the rigours of international cricket with the long-term ambition of England being the best team in the world across all three formats.Strauss is nearing the conclusion of the review and will put forward proposals to the first-class counties shortly, with 12 required to vote in...
SPORTS
The Independent

West Indies vs New Zealand LIVE: Cricket score and updates from New Zealand in West Indies 2022

Follow live coverage of West Indies vs New Zealand from the New Zealand in West Indies 2022 today.The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
SPORTS
The Independent

Prince Harry makes surprise solo trip to Mozambique

The Duke of Sussex has paid a solo visit to Mozambique to highlight wildlife conservation in the southern African country.Harry travelled from California without the Duchess of Sussex for the short stay earlier this week in his capacity as president of African Parks.The Duke’s spokesperson said Harry was welcoming and co-hosting a group of US officials, conservationists and philanthropists as they toured protected wildlife and nature areas.Prince Harry is in Vilankulos #Inhambane #Mozambique @britishroyals @harrymegan @PHarry_Meghan @MANNA_UK pic.twitter.com/11LdCQ0UbT— Eric Morier-Genoud (@emorier) August 17, 2022Harry was shown – in pictures which surfaced on Twitter – dressed casually in a...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Cricket#Emirates Old Trafford
BBC

World Cup League 2: Scotland suffer two-wicket defeat by USA

Scotland 249-8 (50 overs): MacLeod 133, Leask 41. Holland 3-28 United States 250-8 (49.5 overs): Jones 62, Patel 50. Tahir 2-37 Scotland were stunned in the final over as the United States snatched a two-wicket win in their World Cup League 2 one-day international at Aberdeen. Calum MacLeod's superb unbeaten...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

England FIVE wickets down at lunch and in serious trouble as South Africa series gets off to a dreadful start... as Jonny Bairstow is clean bowled for a DUCK and skipper Ben Stokes falls just before the interval at Lord's

England's all-too-familiar top order failings left them immediately on the back foot at the beginning of their series with South Africa. They reached lunch on the opening day at Lord's on 100 for five after their opening pair of Alex Lees and Zak Crawley, in-form Yorkshiremen Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow, and captain Ben Stokes all fell.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'We've got a genuine feeling we're still in this game': Stuart Broad insists England remain in contention against South Africa despite trailing by 124 runs... as he plays down fitness concerns over captain Ben Stokes

Stuart Broad played down concerns about the fitness of Ben Stokes after the England captain repeatedly felt his left knee during a typically wholehearted bowling spell on the second day of the first LV=Insurance Test against South Africa. 'He's doing OK,' said Broad, after Stokes finished with three for 53...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Scotland to face Ireland in first-ever women's international at The Grange

Scotland will host a three-match series against Ireland from 5-8 September as their women's team prepare for the 2023 T20 World Cup qualifiers. It will be the first time the women's team will play a full international at The Grange, Edinburgh. Head coach Peter Ross said that playing on such...
SPORTS
SkySports

Toulouse Olympique's Corey Norman banned for eight matches for buttock incident

Toulouse Olympique's Corey Norman has been suspended for eight matches, and fined £500, after being found guilty by an independent Operational Rules Tribunal of a Grade F charge of 'other contrary behaviour' in last Thursday's Betfred Super League fixture at Warrington. Australian Norman, who has also been fined £500,...
RUGBY
The Independent

Ex-footballers to cycle around clubs ‘to show red card to human trafficking’

Former footballers are set to don their lycra for a cycling challenge around football clubs to show a “red card” to human trafficking.Dave Hodgson, Steve Vickers and Neil Maddison are to ride to five clubs in the North East – Newcastle United, Sunderland, Hartlepool United, Middlesbrough and Darlington – on August 19, the United Nations’ World Humanitarian Day.They will be joined by a group of 20 cyclists, including Gordon Miller, who organised the event to fundraise for his community interest company Ride For Freedom’s “freewheel programme”, which empowers survivors of modern slavery to cycle to support their physical and mental...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

796K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy