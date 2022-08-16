Read full article on original website
Related
cancernetwork.com
FDA Approves Beti-Cel in Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia in Pediatrics and Adults
Pediatric and adult patients who have β -thalassemia and need regular red blood cell infusions may now receive betibeglogene autotemcel, which has been approved by the FDA. The FDA has approved betibeglogene autotemcel (beti-cel; Zynteglo) for adult and pediatric patients with β-thalassemia who need regular red blood cell infusions, according to a press release from the FDA.1.
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Companion Diagnostic for Trastuzumab Deruxtecan in HER2-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
The Oncomine Dx Target Test is a next-generation sequencing–based companion diagnostic developed to analyze 23 genes associated with non–small cell lung cancer in patients who harbor an activating HER2 mutation. The FDA granted approval to the Oncomine Dx Target Test as a companion diagnostic to identify patients with...
cancernetwork.com
FDA Gives Priority Review to Olaparib and Abiraterone for mCRPC Regardless of HRR Status
Based on data showing that patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer may achieve benefit following treatment with olaparib plus abiraterone and prednisone or prednisolone regardless of homologous recombination repair mutational status, the FDA gave the combination priority review. Priority review was given to a supplemental new drug application for olaparib...
Could This Company's HyBryte™ Provide A Safer, More Convenient Alternative To Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment?
Patients always have hope if their cancers are detected early. Thanks to advanced research and therapies, the earlier the cancer is diagnosed and treated, the better the chance of it being cured. Regular self-exams or medical screening for well-known cancers like skin, breast, mouth, testicles, prostate and rectum may lead...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cancernetwork.com
Frontline Treatment Options for Transplant-Ineligible Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma
Rafael Fonseca, MD: Hello, and thank you for joining us to this CancerNetwork® Expert Encounters program titled “Recent Advances in Multiple Myeloma, Applying the Real-World Evidence to Clinical Practice.” I'm Rafael Fonseca. I'm the chief innovation officer at Mayo Clinic in Arizona. Joining me today, I have my esteemed colleague, Dr Luciano Costa. I would like to invite Dr Costa to introduce himself. Luciano?
Medical News Today
What are acute exacerbations of COPD?
People with COPD can sometimes experience a flare-up of symptoms, which is called an exacerbation. Infections are often responsible for exacerbations, but there is not always a specific cause. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is an umbrella term for chronic lung diseases that make it difficult to exhale. It is...
pharmacytimes.com
Oncology Overview: Treatment of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia with Ibrutinib, Venetoclax
Both ibrutinib (Imbruvica) and venetoclax (Venclexta) carry an approved indication for use in chronic lymphocytic leukemia but do not often lead to complete remission, and therapy routinely continues indefinitely or until disease progression. Introduction. Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is a hematologic cancer characterized by proliferation and accumulation of abnormal B-cells...
MedicalXpress
Prompt recognition and treatment found effective for lung disease in patients who received new drug for advanced cancer
Lung disease caused by a new drug for cancers—including metastatic or advanced breast cancer—can be effectively treated using approaches that focus on early detection and prompt management, according to a study published in ESMO Open on August 11, 2022. Using data from nine clinical trials, this study provides...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
Long-term benefit of combining chemotherapy and radiotherapy in bladder cancer
Giving people with bladder cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the same time helps stop cancer from coming back, long-term results of a 10-year study confirm. Previous results showed that using the two treatments in combination to treat invasive bladder cancer, instead of radiotherapy alone, almost halves the risk of the cancer returning. This led to changes in clinical guidance, improving the quality of life for patients with bladder cancer.
Astellas' Menopause Drug Under FDA Review
The FDA accepted Astellas Pharma Inc's ALPMF menopause treatment for approval five months after the therapy hit a speed bump in a phase 3 trial conducted in Asia. With the FDA's acceptance of Astellas' marketing application for fezolinetant, the company expects a regulatory decision by February 22, 2023, following the use of a priority review voucher.
Nature.com
Cervical cancer prognosis and related risk factors for patients with cervical cancer: a long-term retrospective cohort study
This study aims to explore the recurrence rate and overall survival for patients with cervical cancer after the first treatment and the related risk factors. A retrospective cohort study was conducted on cervical cancer patients enrolled in a cancer specialist hospital in Hunan Province, China from January 1992 to December 2005 and followed up until December 2010. Kaplan"“Meier survival analysis was used to estimate the cumulative recurrence rate, and Cox proportional hazards model was utilized to identify risk factors associated with prognosis. A total of 4358 patients were enrolled with a median follow-up of 7.4Â years (range 5"“19Â years), and 372 (8.5%) patients had cancer recurrence. The cumulative recurrence rate showed a rapid increase from 3.8% in the first year after discharge to 8.0% in the fifth year, and the recurrence rate remained relatively stable afterward reaching 9.7% and 10.8% in the 10th and the 15th year, respectively. The median time to recurrence was 15.5Â months with an IQR of 5.5"“40.0Â months. The Cox regression showed that miscarriage, clinical stage, and treatment received were significantly associated with cervical cancer recurrence after adjustment for confounders. Patients with recurrence showed a significantly higher risk for mortality than those without recurrence (HR 2.79, 95% CI 2.42"“3.22). This study depicted the long-term recurrence rate and survival after recurrence for patients with cervical cancer after the first treatment, and reported time to recurrence and risk factors related to recurrence. These findings may provide important evidence for designing targeted interventions for the treatment of cervical cancer.
FDA Accepts Krystal Biotech's Filing For Genetic Skin Disorder Candidate Under Priority Review
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for filing Krystal Biotech’s KRYS Biologics License Application (BLA) for its lead candidate B-VEC in the treatment of patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB). The regulatory agency has granted Priority Review designation and assigned a target actin date of February...
pharmacytimes.com
AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo’s Enhertu Meets Primary Endpoint of Progression-Free Survival
The drug also meets the key secondary endpoint of improved overall survival for treatment for individuals with HER2 positive unresectable and/or metastatic breast cancer. AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo announced positive topline results from the DESTINYBreast02 (NCT03523585) phase 3 trial of trastuzumab deruxtecan (Enhertu) compared with the physician’s choice of treatment for individuals with HER2 positive unresectable and/or metastatic breast cancer who were previously treated with trastuzumab emtansine.
MedicalXpress
New drug candidate uses novel absorption method to target cancer cells in mice
A team of University of Michigan researchers is developing a new anti-cancer drug that is absorbed through the gut's lymphatic system rather than blood vessels, potentially outmaneuvering the molecular signaling pathways that lead to drug resistance while increasing cancer-fighting ability and reducing side effects. In a study published today in...
healio.com
Comorbidities appear prevalent among patients with rhinitis, rhinosinusitis
The most common comorbidities among patients with rhinitis and rhinosinusitis included asthma, other chronic respiratory diseases, musculoskeletal diseases and cardiovascular diseases. 3.9% of all patients had nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug-exacerbated respiratory disease. A patient’s visit burden increased with more inflammatory upper airway diseases. Patients with rhinitis and rhinosinusitis frequently suffered...
targetedonc.com
Treating mCSPC with Anti-Androgen Therapy and Monitoring for Progression
During a live virtual event, Roby A. Thomas, MD, discussed the tolerability of androgen receptor therapy and personal experiences with treatment of patients with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer. This is the second of 2 articles based on this event. DISCUSSION QUESTIONS. What is your reaction to the updated results from...
cancernetwork.com
Local Treatment Choice for Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia and Stage IA1 Cervical Cancer Appears to Influence Efficacy, Risk of Preterm Birth
In a population of patients with cervical intraepithelial neoplasia and stage IA1 cervical cancer, certain local treatments, such as radical excision and ablation, were associated with treatment outcomes and risk of preterm birth. Radical excision techniques were associated with a reduction in treatment failure but an increased risk of subsequent...
targetedonc.com
NGS Testing May Be Better Than Single-Gene Testing for Identifying Mutations in NSCLC
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Brandon Sheffield, MD, discussed relevant biomarkers for testing in patients with non–small cell lung cancer, and the cost-effectiveness of single-gene test vs next-generation sequencing. The use of next-generation sequencing (NGS) led to a higher number of patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)...
cancernetwork.com
TP53 Gain-of-Function Status Linked With Outcomes Based on Sidedness in Metastatic CRC
Investigators found that patients with non–gain-of-function TP53-mutant right-sided metastatic colorectal cancer and gain-of-function TP53-mutant left-sided tumors had poorer survival vs their counterparts. Patients with non–gain-of-function (non-GOF) TP53-mutant right-sided metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) appeared to have worse survival compared with those diagnosed with left-sided tumors. However, in the left-sided cohort,...
targetedonc.com
Interleukin-Based Treatments Find Footing in Ongoing Research
Current- generation cytokines are being engineered to extend their half-life and improve tumor targeting using polyethylene glycol conjugation, fusion to tumor-targeting antibodies, alterations of cytokine/cell receptor–binding affinity, and other strategies. The discovery of antitumor activities of pro-inflammatory cytokines in animal models led to subsequent approvals of recombinant interferon alpha...
Comments / 0