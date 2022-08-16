Read full article on original website
Canfield Gazebo reduced to rubble
Heavy machinery took very little time to level a structure that has been a centerpiece for people who grew up in Canfield. The Canfield Gazebo was demolished early Thursday. After the site on the Green is fully cleared, work is expected to begin on building a new gazebo three times larger than the former gazebo.
Work to restore lake in Austintown begins
Work to restore a lake in an Austintown neighborhood has begun.
How to check your trees for strength and health
It's tough just getting the grass cut every week. Have you been keeping an eye on your trees? It's important to take a good look now before the leaves drop.
Valley cemetery dedicates new columbarium
A Youngstown cemetery held a dedication ceremony for a new place to honor departed loved ones.
Why is Rolling Mills Bar & Grill being auctioned again?
Three months ago, Rolling Mills Bar and Grill was sold at auction -- or at least the owner thought it was sold at auction. As it turns out, the group which bought the place backed out of the deal and now it's up for auction again.
How to save seeds to plant next year in your Northeast Ohio garden
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Days getting shorter, hardy hibiscus blooming, and the first leaves changing color signal the beginning of the end of another glorious Northeast Ohio summer. Your vegetable garden may be producing more food than you can eat this time of year, and canning, drying, and freezing can be...
YSU, United Way team up for monthly food deliveries
Youngstown State University students, faculty, staff, and alumni will be helping the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley with their Satur-Day of Caring initiative on Saturday, August 20. The United Way's Satur-Day of Caring initiative began during the COVID-19 pandemic when folks worldwide could not leave their homes.
Gazebo on the Green in Canfield demolished
After standing for almost 60 years, the gazebo on the green in Canfield is pushed over to make way for a new one. "It's been there for a long time, it's deteriorated, and it's smaller than what everybody wanted," Paul Scherba, construction manager for the Rotary Club of Canfield. The...
Valley bars, businesses receive sports betting license
The Ohio Casino Control Commission announced Wednesday 200 bars and restaurants that will be getting sports betting kiosks, 19 of which will be coming to the Valley.
'Call before you dig' OHIO811 celebrates 50 years
It was a celebration for OHIO811 as they celebrate 50 years of safe digging in Ohio. Thousands of lives have been saved in continued public outreach efforts through OHIO811. Dozens gathering in North Jackson Wednesday to celebrate OHIO811's 50-year anniversary with the well-known slogan, 'call before you dig.'. "This organization...
Farm and Dairy
6.735 Acres, 3 bedroom farmhouse, and misc.
Partially Wooded | Chippewa Twp. | Wayne Co. Chippewa LSD | Onsite auction. Online bidding available for the tractor, boat, and other highlight items. From OH-21 and Eastern Rd just south of 585: Head east on Eastern Rd and take an immediate right onto Oak Grove Dr., 0.8 miles to location on left. Signs posted.
Akron Children's Boardman expansion to open by April
An expansion project at Akron Children's Hospital in Boardman is getting some financial help with a major donation from a local bank. Premier Bank donated $50,000 to Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley to help the emergency room expansion project. The ER expansion will triple the square footage of the current...
Four-day Brier Hill Fest gets underway Thursday
If you long for the spirit of an old Italian neighborhood, then you’ll want to stop by Calvin and Victoria Streets in Youngstown sometime over the next four days. The annual Brier Hill Italian Fest runs from Thursday, August 18, 2022, through Sunday, August 21, 2022. With the theme,...
Governor to visit Cortland this week
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is taking a trip to Trumbull County Friday.
Valley organized crime discussion to air Friday
True crime podcasts have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years. Now, one local panel discussion hosted the producer of one of the top crime podcasts in the world and several Valley crime experts that welcomed a full house Thursday in Downtown Youngstown. "The philosopher Santayana said it best," explained Paul...
Restaurants to compete for ‘Best Sauce of the Valley’
Guests are invited to bring their appetites to Southern Park Mall and cast votes for their favorite pasta at the second annual Sunday Sauce Showdown.
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Pies in Ohio
Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.
Local Down syndrome center reopens with more space
Wednesday was the grand reopening of the Down Syndrome Center for Success, and there was plenty to celebrate.
Learn how, where you can place a sports bet at kiosks next year in the Valley
The Ohio Casino Control Commission announced Thursday, Aug. 18, the sports betting kiosk locations in the Valley. Sports betting at kiosks is set to begin in Ohio on Jan. 1. The commission approved several Valley businesses which sought a Type C sports betting license, for businesses with a liquor permit that want to have a kiosk, either self-service or clerk-operated, where bets can be made.
27 First News
Remember this? Valley tornado caught on cam 5 years ago
FOWLER, Ohio (WKBN) – Remember this? Five years ago, damage occurred in part of Trumbull County after a tornado touched down. Storm Team 27 was on the air, covering the storm live, when our weather camera at the airport in Vienna captured the tornado as it was happening. What...
