Canfield, OH

WFMJ.com

Canfield Gazebo reduced to rubble

Heavy machinery took very little time to level a structure that has been a centerpiece for people who grew up in Canfield. The Canfield Gazebo was demolished early Thursday. After the site on the Green is fully cleared, work is expected to begin on building a new gazebo three times larger than the former gazebo.
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

YSU, United Way team up for monthly food deliveries

Youngstown State University students, faculty, staff, and alumni will be helping the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley with their Satur-Day of Caring initiative on Saturday, August 20. The United Way's Satur-Day of Caring initiative began during the COVID-19 pandemic when folks worldwide could not leave their homes.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Gazebo on the Green in Canfield demolished

After standing for almost 60 years, the gazebo on the green in Canfield is pushed over to make way for a new one. "It's been there for a long time, it's deteriorated, and it's smaller than what everybody wanted," Paul Scherba, construction manager for the Rotary Club of Canfield. The...
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

'Call before you dig' OHIO811 celebrates 50 years

It was a celebration for OHIO811 as they celebrate 50 years of safe digging in Ohio. Thousands of lives have been saved in continued public outreach efforts through OHIO811. Dozens gathering in North Jackson Wednesday to celebrate OHIO811's 50-year anniversary with the well-known slogan, 'call before you dig.'. "This organization...
OHIO STATE
Farm and Dairy

6.735 Acres, 3 bedroom farmhouse, and misc.

Partially Wooded | Chippewa Twp. | Wayne Co. Chippewa LSD | Onsite auction. Online bidding available for the tractor, boat, and other highlight items. From OH-21 and Eastern Rd just south of 585: Head east on Eastern Rd and take an immediate right onto Oak Grove Dr., 0.8 miles to location on left. Signs posted.
DOYLESTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Akron Children's Boardman expansion to open by April

An expansion project at Akron Children's Hospital in Boardman is getting some financial help with a major donation from a local bank. Premier Bank donated $50,000 to Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley to help the emergency room expansion project. The ER expansion will triple the square footage of the current...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Four-day Brier Hill Fest gets underway Thursday

If you long for the spirit of an old Italian neighborhood, then you’ll want to stop by Calvin and Victoria Streets in Youngstown sometime over the next four days. The annual Brier Hill Italian Fest runs from Thursday, August 18, 2022, through Sunday, August 21, 2022. With the theme,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Valley organized crime discussion to air Friday

True crime podcasts have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years. Now, one local panel discussion hosted the producer of one of the top crime podcasts in the world and several Valley crime experts that welcomed a full house Thursday in Downtown Youngstown. "The philosopher Santayana said it best," explained Paul...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Learn how, where you can place a sports bet at kiosks next year in the Valley

The Ohio Casino Control Commission announced Thursday, Aug. 18, the sports betting kiosk locations in the Valley. Sports betting at kiosks is set to begin in Ohio on Jan. 1. The commission approved several Valley businesses which sought a Type C sports betting license, for businesses with a liquor permit that want to have a kiosk, either self-service or clerk-operated, where bets can be made.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
27 First News

Remember this? Valley tornado caught on cam 5 years ago

FOWLER, Ohio (WKBN) – Remember this? Five years ago, damage occurred in part of Trumbull County after a tornado touched down. Storm Team 27 was on the air, covering the storm live, when our weather camera at the airport in Vienna captured the tornado as it was happening. What...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

