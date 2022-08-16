ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoYouRemember?

One Beatles Song Wasn’t A Hit Until Paul McCartney Sang It Solo

Covers and remixes are routine creations in the music industry. Original recordings hold an invariable value of their own. But some follow-ups really stick around in the zeitgeist of the industry. This ended up being the case for “Birthday,” which had a mixed reception on the Beatles album The White Album, only to see success when Paul McCartney released a version of his own.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

6 Songs You Didn’t Know George Harrison Wrote for Other Artists

Though a majority of The Beatles’ songs were written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, George Harrison accumulated hundreds of songs he had written for the band that never made the cut. Still, the guitarist managed to squeeze one or two songs onto Beatles albums, beginning with his first credited song with the band, “Don’t Bother Me,” off their second album, With the Beatles, and later on with Help! tracks “I Need You” and “You Like Me Too Much.”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

10 Things We Learned from Episode 2 of the New Rolling Stones Doc ‘My Life as a Rolling Stone’

As part of their 60th-anniversary celebration, the Rolling Stones have shared a new documentary series, My Life as a Rolling Stone. The four-part Epix series focuses on one member of the band per episode – Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and the late Charlie Watts – as well as the entire band’s timeless influence on rock n’ roll and their enduring appeal.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Todd Rundgren Announces New Album Space Force Feat. Adrien Belew, Sparks, Rivers Cuomo, The Roots, & More

Pioneering music veteran Todd Rundgren will return this fall, and he’s bringing a bunch of friends with him. Rundgren’s new album Space Force has a stacked guest list including the Roots, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen, the Lemon Twigs, Sparks, Steve Vai, Narcy, Crowded House’s Neil Finn, King Crimson’s Adrian Belew, Alfie Templeman, Davey Lane, and Thomas Dolby.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Ronnie James Dio Documentary Coming to Cinemas Worldwide for Two-Day Exclusive

The Ronnie James Dio documentary Dio: Dreamers Never Die will be featured in cinemas worldwide on Sept. 28 and Oct. 2 as a two-day-only exclusive. The film has long been in the works, executive produced by Wendy Dio, Ronnie's widow and longtime manager, and tells the life story of one of heavy metal's most influential figures, from his earliest musical ambitions as a '50s doo-wop singer through his rockin' days in Elf and Rainbow and his emergence as a heavy metal superstar in Black Sabbath and Dio.
MOVIES
Guitar World Magazine

Eric Clapton drops previously unreleased cover of Albert King's Born Under a Bad Sign

Originally recorded during his 1994 From the Cradle sessions , the release comes ahead of Slowhand's forthcoming box set, The Complete Reprise Studio Albums Vol. 1. Eric Clapton has dropped a previously unreleased cover of Albert King’s Born Under a Bad Sign ahead of the release of his forthcoming remaster vinyl box set.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Q 105.7

September 2022 New Music Releases

The list of September 2022 new music releases includes new material from metal titans Ozzy Osbourne and Megadeth. Elsewhere, a long-delayed Pink Floyd remix finally arrives. Osbourne's upcoming album Patient Number 9 is an all-star affair featuring Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Osbourne's Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, among others. The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead! was recorded at Dave Mustaine's home studio in Nashville and marks Megadeth's first album since Dystopia in 2016.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Meghan Trainor Releases New Acoustic Version of “Bad For Me”

Superstar songwriter and performer Meghan Trainor has released a new acoustic version of her single, “Bad For Me,” featuring Teddy Swims. Fans can check out the new stripped-down tune and accompanying music video below. The song itself features Trainor’s crystal clear vocals displayed over piano and acoustic six-string....
MUSIC
The Guardian

Ivo Graham review – bashful posh comic grows up with a skilful new show

It’s a feature of standup that comedy watchers, more than adherents of other art forms, can see artists grow up before their eyes. When Ivo Graham first emerged, the only challenge this bashful young comic faced was being unfashionably posh and repressed. With this year’s offering, he’s a grizzled dad, bearded and bruised by relationship breakup. “We’re not at V festival any more, m’boy!”, he reflects ruefully, as life throws him into a diplomatic drinks date with the new partner of his little girl’s mum. Oh, maturity! It’s not always fun, but it’s added a bit of heft, some fruitful battle-scarring, to Graham’s comedy.
ENTERTAINMENT
EW.com

Gorillaz and the Pixies latest to cancel concert appearances in Israel

Image Credit: Jamie Hewlett; Chapman BaehlerTel Aviv's Pic.Nic festival will have to do without several bands this week, including second-night headliners the Pixies, Billboard reports. A rep for the iconic alt-rock foursome provide EW with the following statement:. It is with great regret that we announce today of the Pixies'...
WORLD
xpn.org

Allison Russell reminds us “You’re Not Alone” in new song with Brandi Carlile

The songwriter’s new single with Carlile comes out today. Allison Russell put out new music today featuring Brandi Carlile, her tourmate for a string of dates that bring the two to The Mann Center this Saturday. The new song, “You’re Not Alone” is a folk tune that drives home the message that there is community out there for everyone, whether that be ancestral ties or chosen family.
MUSIC

