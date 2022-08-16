ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

iebusinessdaily.com

Amazon employees walk off the job

One hundred sixty Amazon employees at San Bernardino International Airport walked off the job Monday in a protest over wages and working conditions. The workers at Amazon’s largest west coast freight hub are asking a for a base-pay increase from $17 to $22 an hour, along with upgraded health and safety standards, according to multiple reports.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Washington Examiner

California Amazon workers walk off job over pay and poor working conditions

Amazon employees in Southern California walked off the job Monday, saying they were working in hot conditions and needed a pay raise. “We’ve been organizing for a $5 pay increase, safe working conditions, and an end to retaliation at the KSBD warehouse. Our demands have been ignored by Amazon, and we’ve had enough,” wrote Inland Empire Amazon Workers United in a Facebook post. “So today, 160 of us walked off the job. Learn more & support our efforts as we organize to make our workplaces safer, fairer, and better! #IEAmazonWorkers.”
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
SFGate

Amazon workers walk off job at major West Coast air hub

Dozens of Amazon employees at the company's air hub in San Bernardino, Calif., on Monday abandoned their workstations mid-shift over low wages and concerns regarding heat safety. The walkout in Southern California marks the first coordinated labor action in Amazon's growing airfreight division, which uses Prime-branded planes to fly packages...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
San Bernardino, CA
Society
City
Riverside, CA
Local
California Business
City
San Bernardino, CA
Local
California Society
San Bernardino, CA
Business
