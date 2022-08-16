Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rancho Cucamonga, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorRancho Cucamonga, CA
Chino Hills, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorChino Hills, CA
Ontario, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorOntario, CA
Fontana, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorFontana, CA
Norco, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorNorco, CA
Related
Dozens of Amazon employees in San Bernardino walk off job, demanding better pay, improved conditions
Sen. Bernie Sanders expressed his support for a group of Amazon employees who walked off the job in San Bernardino.
iebusinessdaily.com
Amazon employees walk off the job
One hundred sixty Amazon employees at San Bernardino International Airport walked off the job Monday in a protest over wages and working conditions. The workers at Amazon’s largest west coast freight hub are asking a for a base-pay increase from $17 to $22 an hour, along with upgraded health and safety standards, according to multiple reports.
Washington Examiner
California Amazon workers walk off job over pay and poor working conditions
Amazon employees in Southern California walked off the job Monday, saying they were working in hot conditions and needed a pay raise. “We’ve been organizing for a $5 pay increase, safe working conditions, and an end to retaliation at the KSBD warehouse. Our demands have been ignored by Amazon, and we’ve had enough,” wrote Inland Empire Amazon Workers United in a Facebook post. “So today, 160 of us walked off the job. Learn more & support our efforts as we organize to make our workplaces safer, fairer, and better! #IEAmazonWorkers.”
SFGate
Amazon workers walk off job at major West Coast air hub
Dozens of Amazon employees at the company's air hub in San Bernardino, Calif., on Monday abandoned their workstations mid-shift over low wages and concerns regarding heat safety. The walkout in Southern California marks the first coordinated labor action in Amazon's growing airfreight division, which uses Prime-branded planes to fly packages...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fontana, CA real estate market update
Fontana, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Fontana, California, which is located in San Bernardino county.
KTLA.com
What $2,000 in rent will get you in six California counties
The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches – and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity in what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents in a housing market) rents in six California counties and looked at Trulia to see examples of what would be available for about $2,000.
Chino Hills, CA real estate market update
Chino Hills, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Chino Hills, California, which is located in San Bernardino county.
wrif.com
A Guy Gave a Snake a Set of Robotic Legs
POMONA, CA - JUNE 05: A child uses the HEBI Robotics Snake Monster hexapod robot's cord to pull it in different directions during the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Robotics Challenge Expo at the Fairplex June 5, 2015 in Pomona, California. Organized by DARPA, the Pentagon's science research group, 24 teams from around the world are competing for $3.5 million in prize money that will be awarded to the robots that best respond to natural and man-made disasters. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mic
California is due for a “megaflood,” per a new study
California and much of the West Coast have been stuck in the middle of a historic drought — the worst the region has experienced in more than a millennium. Given the devastation from this ongoing dry spell, it seems odd to think that a major concern for the West would be “too much rain.” But a new study published in the journal Science Advances warns that California is at risk of getting hit with a “megaflood” that could prove to be disastrous, both for Californians and for the nation as a whole.
KTLA.com
Destination California: Cabazon Dinosaurs
The gigantic Cabazon Dinosaurs are one of the most iconic roadside attractions in the country. Back in 1975, Claude Bell built the first of the ginormous pair, Dinny the Dinosaur, as a passion project. In 1986, the second dinosaur, Mr. Rex was completed. Joshua, a wrangler at the Cabazon Dinosaurs,...
Jalopnik
Southern California City Installs Botts' Dots to Stop Street Takeovers
Late-night street takeovers have been a growing problem in Southern California. And when those streets get a little stale for takeovers, groups have taken the show to local freeways, creating a dangerous hazard while blocking and stopping traffic. So far, not many local officials have had a viable solution to stop them. But the city of Compton, California is at least trying something. Officials there have deployed “Botts’ Dots” on local streets to thwart these street takeovers, CBS Los Angeles reports.
How can you say no to this face?: L.A. Animal Services seeks new homes for pets as lack of dog kennel space hits ‘extreme level’
If you’re looking to adopt a dog in Southern California, this weekend may be the time for you. Los Angeles Animal Services announced Tuesday that their shelters, like many across the country, are seeing more animals coming in than are being adopted or fostered each day. In short, they’re “running out of available kennels for […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Los Angeles
Mulholland Mystery: Investigators Open 600-Pound Steel Safe Found in Canyon
Two large steel safes found near a scenic overlook off Mulholland Drive in the Hollywood Hills were opened a day after they were discovered in heavy brush. The LAPD told NBC4 that they appear to be two stolen gun safes. Wild speculation began about the mystery safes began when LA...
onscene.tv
Firefighters Battle The Bronco Fire | San Bernardino
08.17.2022 | 12:50 PM | SAN BERNARDINO – San Bernardino national Forest & San Bernardino County Fire firefighters responded to a vegetation fire. When they arrived they found around 5 acres burning in heavy fuels with a rapid rate of spread and a potential for 300-500 acres. A 2nd...
daytrippen.com
Senior Friendly Day Trips Southern California
Senior-Friendly Southern California Day Trips. Listed below are some great day trips with seniors in mind. These trips offer a little slower pace and have plenty of places to sit and relax while taking in the scenery. Popular options for seniors include bus tours or a train journey aboard Amtrak. All of these trips were picked with seniors in mind. Escape the daily routine and enjoy an adventure.
Child rescued from hot car: Tips to keep your kids safe in the summer heat
Recently, Riverside County Sheriff's deputies rescued a young child from a hot car after the doors would not unlock. Deputies had to break the car’s window, to save the child and reunite them with their parents. They urge you to check your locks to make sure they work. Riverside County Sheriff's Department Some cars come The post Child rescued from hot car: Tips to keep your kids safe in the summer heat appeared first on KESQ.
LA man accused of stealing $45,000 worth of jewelry from a Palm Desert store arrested
A Los Angeles man suspected of stealing $45,000 worth of jewelry from a store in Palm Desert was arrested on Wednesday. The incident started at around 12:30 p.m. at a jewelry store on the 72000 block of Highway 111. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies learned that the suspect entered the store acting The post LA man accused of stealing $45,000 worth of jewelry from a Palm Desert store arrested appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Carnival will offer free school supplies and food on Aug. 19 in Fontana
A free back-to-school carnival will be held on Friday, Aug. 19 in Fontana. The Summer Bash will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Michael D’Arcy Elementary School, 11645 Elm Avenue. The event is coordinated by For the Love of Kicks, a local nonprofit group led by Weslee...
truewestmagazine.com
Father Doesn’t Know Best
Nicholas Earp went down for the count. Nicholas Earp (photo) is best known as the father of “The Fighting Earps”—Virgil, Wyatt, Morgan, etc. But he occasionally got into some battles of his own. On December 2, 1881, the 68-year-old Nicholas got into an argument with future lawman John Ralphs in San Bernardino, California. Just what caused the fracas is unclear. A bystander, Byron Waters, stuck his nose into the debate and Earp turned on him. Waters lost his temper and apparently hit Earp several times in the face. Nicholas was knocked to the ground, helped up and then walked back to his home.
4 million Southern Californians asked to stop watering outdoors for 15 days
The Metropolitan Water District is calling on Southern Californians to stop outdoor watering for a full 15 days so they can make emergency repairs on a critical imported water pipeline.The shutdown, which would start on Sept. 6, is projected to affect more than 4 million people, including water customers in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District. The area also covers 6 million people where households has been limited to one-day...
Comments / 0