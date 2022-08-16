Read full article on original website
Why You Should Root for the Phillies to Lose a Few Games
The Philadelphia Phillies are cruising to the second NL Wild Card, but finishing their season there could become a death sentence.
Phillies get positive update on potential Bryce Harper return date
The Philadelphia Phillies are in the middle of a tight playoff race, and may be adding a big piece back into their lineup in just a few weeks. FOX Sports’ Tom Verducci reported on Wednesday that Bryce Harper is expected to begin his rehab assignment next Tuesday with the Phillies’ Triple-A affiliate.
Phillies broadcast has funny response to Keith Hernandez jab
New York Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez delivered a funny line about the Philadelphia Phillies defense last Tuesday, and the Phillies broadcast has used the opportunity to take a dig back at the former National League MVP. During last Tuesday’s broadcast, Hernandez said that he did not like calling Phillies games...
Phillies lose center fielder Brandon Marsh to leg injury
CINCINNATI -- Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh hobbled off the field in the bottom of the third inning Tuesday night with an apparent left leg injury. Marsh injured himself trying to make a leaping catch at the wall on what ended up being a home run by Cincinnati's Jonathan India.
Phillies Claim Bradley Zimmer, Place Marsh on IL
The Philadelphia Phillies have claimed Bradley Zimmer off waivers to replace the injured Brandon Marsh.
Phillies broadcast trolls Mets legend Keith Hernandez with new graphic
The feud between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets legend and broadcaster Keith Hernandez isn't cooling off this summer. As Jared Greenspan explained for the New York Post, Hernandez raised eyebrows when he said during a recent broadcast that he "hates" working Phillies-Mets games and claimed he went so far as to ask the front office of SNY, the television home of the Amazins, to avoid having to call such contests.
Phillies set to miss 4 of Mets' top 5 starting pitchers this weekend
Already set to avoid Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer in this weekend's four-game series with the Mets at Citizens Bank Park, it looks now like the Phillies will miss four of the Mets' top five starters. The Mets lost starting pitchers Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker to injuries on consecutive...
Yankees Prospects: Week 19 minor league review
The minor leagues are heading into the home stretch as the Florida Complex League and Dominican Summer League approach their final full week of action. The Yankees’ FCL team clinched a playoff spot as they have a 34-13 record, and their +121-run differential is the best in the entire league. High-A Hudson Valley and Low-A Tampa have less than a month left with their regular season, and both are battling for a playoff spot if they can win the second-half standings. Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton will stretch a little farther near the end of September and both teams are playing really good baseball.
Progress reports for Eagles rookies halfway through training camp
The Eagles have already had most of their training camp practices of the summer but still have four total joint practice sessions against the Browns and Dolphins on deck and still have two preseason games left too. Plenty of time for rookies to earn roster spots or playing time. But...
Phillies place Brandon Marsh on 10-day IL, claim outfielder off waivers from Blue Jays
PHILADEPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies will be without one of their trade deadline acquisitions for a little while. The Phillies placed center fielder Brandon Marsh on the 10-day injured list with a left ankle sprain and claimed outfielder Bradley Zimmer off waivers from the Blue Jays. Additionally, the Phillies transferred...
NL Contenders Watch: After Dodgers, Mets, Braves, things get interesting
With a month and a half to go in the MLB season, the Dodgers, Mets and Braves have established themselves on a level of their own. Then the National League playoff picture gets interesting. The Dodgers are on a record pace, sitting comfortably 16 games ahead in their division. The...
Eagles waive 3 players before deadline to 85 players
The Eagles trimmed three more players from their roster on Tuesday to get down to the NFL-mandated limit of 85 players. On Tuesday, the Eagles waived/injured WR Lance Lenoir, S Jared Mayden and CB Jimmy Moreland. These three players will revert to the Eagles’ IR list if they go unclaimed.
The Best Glove on the Phillies Belongs to Suárez
Philadelphia Phillies starter Ranger Suárez has been overlooked for the past several years, but perhaps the value of his defense has gone most neglected of all.
Pearland Little League opens World Series with 8-3 victory over Pennsylvania
That's a W for the Southwest Region champs. So, when do they play next? Check it out inside.
Jalen Rose: Sixers 'made a mistake' developing Ben Simmons as a guard
An ugly chapter in NBA history came to something of a close this week, when the 76ers and former franchise cornerstone Ben Simmons reached a settlement regarding his salary grievance.
