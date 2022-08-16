ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillies broadcast has funny response to Keith Hernandez jab

New York Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez delivered a funny line about the Philadelphia Phillies defense last Tuesday, and the Phillies broadcast has used the opportunity to take a dig back at the former National League MVP. During last Tuesday’s broadcast, Hernandez said that he did not like calling Phillies games...
NBC Sports

Phillies lose center fielder Brandon Marsh to leg injury

CINCINNATI -- Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh hobbled off the field in the bottom of the third inning Tuesday night with an apparent left leg injury. Marsh injured himself trying to make a leaping catch at the wall on what ended up being a home run by Cincinnati's Jonathan India.
Phillies broadcast trolls Mets legend Keith Hernandez with new graphic

The feud between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets legend and broadcaster Keith Hernandez isn't cooling off this summer. As Jared Greenspan explained for the New York Post, Hernandez raised eyebrows when he said during a recent broadcast that he "hates" working Phillies-Mets games and claimed he went so far as to ask the front office of SNY, the television home of the Amazins, to avoid having to call such contests.
Yankees Prospects: Week 19 minor league review

The minor leagues are heading into the home stretch as the Florida Complex League and Dominican Summer League approach their final full week of action. The Yankees’ FCL team clinched a playoff spot as they have a 34-13 record, and their +121-run differential is the best in the entire league. High-A Hudson Valley and Low-A Tampa have less than a month left with their regular season, and both are battling for a playoff spot if they can win the second-half standings. Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton will stretch a little farther near the end of September and both teams are playing really good baseball.
NL Contenders Watch: After Dodgers, Mets, Braves, things get interesting

With a month and a half to go in the MLB season, the Dodgers, Mets and Braves have established themselves on a level of their own. Then the National League playoff picture gets interesting. The Dodgers are on a record pace, sitting comfortably 16 games ahead in their division. The...
Eagles waive 3 players before deadline to 85 players

The Eagles trimmed three more players from their roster on Tuesday to get down to the NFL-mandated limit of 85 players. On Tuesday, the Eagles waived/injured WR Lance Lenoir, S Jared Mayden and CB Jimmy Moreland. These three players will revert to the Eagles’ IR list if they go unclaimed.
97.3 ESPN has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

