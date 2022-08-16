Read full article on original website
uticaphoenix.net
Local News: Upstate Family Health Center Receives Excellus BCBS Community Health Award
UTICA, N.Y. — Excellus BlueCross BlueShield recently awarded Upstate Family Health Center a Community Health Award of $2,500 to support their School-based Integrated Health Program. This funding will allow for the expansion of the School-based Integrated Health Program to include occupational therapy services and vision assessments for children served by the School-based Health Centers in Utica, Rome, and Waterville.
uticaphoenix.net
Local News: MVCC CCED Trains 50 Community Members in CPR Through Grant
Mohawk Valley Community College’s Center for Corporate and Community Education, through partnerships with Mohawk Valley YouthBuild, The Center, Indium Corporation, and the New York State Adult Literacy Education Program, completed training for 50 community members in heart health, adult/child/infant CPR, and AED use. All 50 participants are now certified in American Heart Association CPR. The training was possible through a $4,000 grant from Excellus.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Saratoga Hospital Hires New Director of Nursing
SARATOGA SPRINGS —Maura Tuffey has been named Nursing Director of two medical-surgical floors at Saratoga Hospital, including the hospital’s orthopedic and bariatric (weight-loss) surgery units. The Saratoga Springs resident has nearly a decade of nursing experience in roles of increasing responsibility. Most recently, she served as a nurse...
uticaphoenix.net
Local News: Assemblywoman Buttenschon Presents $15,000 Grant to Broadway Theater League
Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon (D-Utica/Rome) announced that she attended a press conference at the Broadway Theatre League of Utica on Wednesday, Aug. 17, to present the organization with $15,000 in grant funding. The funding will go towards its Students on Broadway program, which allows children enrolled in local K-12 schools to immerse themselves in the arts.
uticaphoenix.net
Local News: SEIU 1199 Endorses Somatic-Oren for Oneida County Clerk
The largest healthcare workers’ union in America is supporting Merima Smajic-Oren’s candidacy for Oneida County Clerk. In endorsing Smajic-Oren, Sara Cooper, Political Coordinator for the Service Employees International Union 1199 wrote:. “Your commitment to your community and to public service demonstrates your support for quality health care for...
uticaphoenix.net
Press Release: Retired Public Employees Association Membership Meeting
For Immediate Release — There is a Retired Public Employees Association Membership Meeting scheduled for Thursday, September 8th at Vernon Downs. The even will include a Breakfast Buffet and a presentation by guest speaker Billy the Liquor Guy, author of “Under Too Long.”. Additionally, there will be door...
glensfallschronicle.com
Washington County Fair is full go
The 132nd Washington County Fair opens Monday, Aug. 22, and runs daily through Sunday, Aug. 28, at the fairgrounds on Route 29, between Greenwich and Schuylerville. The animals, the rides, the games, the tractor pulls, food concessions new and old: “It’s back to normal” for the first time since Covid, says Fair co-General Manager Rebecca Breese.
glensfallschronicle.com
Our August 18 front page
Washington County! Lake George Dissolution. Loda opens in Bolton: ‘Elevated’ dining from NYC couple. Washington County Fair is full go. Elizabeth Miller buys 126 Glen. Adirondack Winery cuts ribbon in Queensbury. Potential Biochar decision: Aug. 25. Glens Falls Hospital makes Paul Scimeca full go President/CEO. Max in Guyana. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
Meet the NY-21 congressional candidates: Matt Putorti
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — All eyes are on the North Country as candidates vie to represent the 21st Congressional District in this year’s race. Washington County native Matt Putorti is one of the two democratic candidates running ahead of the August 23 Primary Election. NY-21 is the largest congressional district east of the Mississippi River, […]
glensfallschronicle.com
Elizabeth Miller buys 126 Glen
Elizabeth Miller closed on purchase of 126 Glen Street, at the corner of Park Street, for $845,000 on Friday, Aug. 12. She already owns the Park Theater and Doc’s Restaurant around the corner, and the nearly completed Park & Elm restaurant/deli/apartment project led by her son, Ben Miller. Mark...
29 Years Ago Sara Anne Wood Disappeared, Search Continues Today For Her Body
August 18th marks a solemn anniversary in Central New York. It's the tragic day 12-year-old Sara Anne Wood disappeared from a rural road near her Frankfort home. 29 years ago, on August 18, 1993, Sara vanished while riding her bike home from bible school at Norwich Corners Church on Roberts Road. Her abductor, Lewis S. Lent Jr. eventually confessed to kidnapping and murdering Sara while in custody for another child crime. He's currently serving a life sentence without parole.
uticaphoenix.net
Press Release: Crust & Bonacio Construction, Inc. to Host Golf Tournament to Benefit The Kelberman Center
Rome , New York — Crust Kitchen & Bar and Bonacio Construction are hosting a NEW Golf tournament called the Negotiator open. The plan is to select a charity every year to support and donate all the proceeds the tournament generates. For the inaugural year we’ve chosen The Kelberman Center. This year the tournament will be held at Rome Country Club on September 22nd, 2022. Join Crust for a relaxing, fun day of golf, including Awards, Contests and Raffles!
WNYT
Celebration of life set for Warren County woman
We are learning more about the Warren County woman who died last month after an incident on Lake George. A celebration of life will be held for Melanie Masters on Aug. 21. Friends and family will remember her from noon to 5 p.m. at the Bolton Landing Conservation Club. Masters’...
Train now running between Saratoga, Burlington
An Amtrak train service that travels daily between New York City and Rutland, Vermont, is about to make some new stops. The Ethan Allen Express is coming to Saratoga Springs, as well as Burlington in northern Vermont.
WNYT
Concerns raised in Fulton County over new NY gun laws
New York’s new gun laws passed right before the Fourth of July have caused some confusion for those permitted to carry concealed weapons. A meeting hosted by Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino and Assemblyman Robert Smullen was held at the Meco Fire Station to explain the new laws. “It’s...
Open Since 1913 Legendary Albany Restaurant is Temporarily Closing its Doors
A staple restaurant in downtown Albany is going to be closing its doors for much-needed renovations. The restaurant has been in Albany since 1913 and the building is even older so third-generation owner Brad Rosenstein says it's time to do some upgrades. Jack's Oyster House will have to temporarily close.
35 sheep seized from Schoharie County farm
CENTRAL BRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than 30 sheep have been removed from a Schoharie County farm after a trooper out on patrol apparently noticed some of the sheep in poor condition. It is one of many large-scale animal seizures News10 has reported on over the past couple of months. According to New York State […]
Police: Horse trainer Chad Brown arrested
Saratoga Race Course top trainer standings leader, Chad Brown, was arrested for obstruction of breathing
Greene County lawmakers oppose new gun legislation
The Greene County Legislature passed a resolution Monday night strongly opposing the state gun control package passed in July.
Popular Capital Region Donut & Chicken Shop Opens 2nd Location In Troy
A popular Clifton Park donut joint is now serving up gourmet donuts and chicken in downtown Troy. When it comes to donuts, there are great and there are AMAZING. And when 518 Donuts in Clifton Park opened last year, they immediately landed in that AMAZING category. Not to mention, they were also serving up gourmet fried chicken and fried chicken sandwiches that were in that AMAZING category as well.
