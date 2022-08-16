ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloversville, NY

uticaphoenix.net

Local News: Upstate Family Health Center Receives Excellus BCBS Community Health Award

UTICA, N.Y. — Excellus BlueCross BlueShield recently awarded Upstate Family Health Center a Community Health Award of $2,500 to support their School-based Integrated Health Program. This funding will allow for the expansion of the School-based Integrated Health Program to include occupational therapy services and vision assessments for children served by the School-based Health Centers in Utica, Rome, and Waterville.
UTICA, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Local News: MVCC CCED Trains 50 Community Members in CPR Through Grant

Mohawk Valley Community College’s Center for Corporate and Community Education, through partnerships with Mohawk Valley YouthBuild, The Center, Indium Corporation, and the New York State Adult Literacy Education Program, completed training for 50 community members in heart health, adult/child/infant CPR, and AED use. All 50 participants are now certified in American Heart Association CPR. The training was possible through a $4,000 grant from Excellus.
UTICA, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Saratoga Hospital Hires New Director of Nursing

SARATOGA SPRINGS —Maura Tuffey has been named Nursing Director of two medical-surgical floors at Saratoga Hospital, including the hospital’s orthopedic and bariatric (weight-loss) surgery units. The Saratoga Springs resident has nearly a decade of nursing experience in roles of increasing responsibility. Most recently, she served as a nurse...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Local News: Assemblywoman Buttenschon Presents $15,000 Grant to Broadway Theater League

Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon (D-Utica/Rome) announced that she attended a press conference at the Broadway Theatre League of Utica on Wednesday, Aug. 17, to present the organization with $15,000 in grant funding. The funding will go towards its Students on Broadway program, which allows children enrolled in local K-12 schools to immerse themselves in the arts.
UTICA, NY
Government
uticaphoenix.net

Local News: SEIU 1199 Endorses Somatic-Oren for Oneida County Clerk

The largest healthcare workers’ union in America is supporting Merima Smajic-Oren’s candidacy for Oneida County Clerk. In endorsing Smajic-Oren, Sara Cooper, Political Coordinator for the Service Employees International Union 1199 wrote:. “Your commitment to your community and to public service demonstrates your support for quality health care for...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Press Release: Retired Public Employees Association Membership Meeting

For Immediate Release — There is a Retired Public Employees Association Membership Meeting scheduled for Thursday, September 8th at Vernon Downs. The even will include a Breakfast Buffet and a presentation by guest speaker Billy the Liquor Guy, author of “Under Too Long.”. Additionally, there will be door...
VERNON, NY
Washington County Fair is full go

Washington County Fair is full go

The 132nd Washington County Fair opens Monday, Aug. 22, and runs daily through Sunday, Aug. 28, at the fairgrounds on Route 29, between Greenwich and Schuylerville. The animals, the rides, the games, the tractor pulls, food concessions new and old: “It’s back to normal” for the first time since Covid, says Fair co-General Manager Rebecca Breese.
GREENWICH, NY
Our August 18 front page

Our August 18 front page

Washington County! Lake George Dissolution. Loda opens in Bolton: ‘Elevated’ dining from NYC couple. Washington County Fair is full go. Elizabeth Miller buys 126 Glen. Adirondack Winery cuts ribbon in Queensbury. Potential Biochar decision: Aug. 25. Glens Falls Hospital makes Paul Scimeca full go President/CEO. Max in Guyana. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
Ann Lee
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Meet the NY-21 congressional candidates: Matt Putorti

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — All eyes are on the North Country as candidates vie to represent the 21st Congressional District in this year’s race. Washington County native Matt Putorti is one of the two democratic candidates running ahead of the August 23 Primary Election. NY-21 is the largest congressional district east of the Mississippi River, […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
Elizabeth Miller buys 126 Glen

Elizabeth Miller buys 126 Glen

Elizabeth Miller closed on purchase of 126 Glen Street, at the corner of Park Street, for $845,000 on Friday, Aug. 12. She already owns the Park Theater and Doc’s Restaurant around the corner, and the nearly completed Park & Elm restaurant/deli/apartment project led by her son, Ben Miller. Mark...
GLENS FALLS, NY
Big Frog 104

29 Years Ago Sara Anne Wood Disappeared, Search Continues Today For Her Body

August 18th marks a solemn anniversary in Central New York. It's the tragic day 12-year-old Sara Anne Wood disappeared from a rural road near her Frankfort home. 29 years ago, on August 18, 1993, Sara vanished while riding her bike home from bible school at Norwich Corners Church on Roberts Road. Her abductor, Lewis S. Lent Jr. eventually confessed to kidnapping and murdering Sara while in custody for another child crime. He's currently serving a life sentence without parole.
FRANKFORT, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Press Release: Crust & Bonacio Construction, Inc. to Host Golf Tournament to Benefit The Kelberman Center

Rome , New York — Crust Kitchen & Bar and Bonacio Construction are hosting a NEW Golf tournament called the Negotiator open. The plan is to select a charity every year to support and donate all the proceeds the tournament generates. For the inaugural year we’ve chosen The Kelberman Center. This year the tournament will be held at Rome Country Club on September 22nd, 2022. Join Crust for a relaxing, fun day of golf, including Awards, Contests and Raffles!
ROME, NY
WNYT

Celebration of life set for Warren County woman

We are learning more about the Warren County woman who died last month after an incident on Lake George. A celebration of life will be held for Melanie Masters on Aug. 21. Friends and family will remember her from noon to 5 p.m. at the Bolton Landing Conservation Club. Masters’...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Concerns raised in Fulton County over new NY gun laws

New York’s new gun laws passed right before the Fourth of July have caused some confusion for those permitted to carry concealed weapons. A meeting hosted by Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino and Assemblyman Robert Smullen was held at the Meco Fire Station to explain the new laws. “It’s...
FULTON COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

35 sheep seized from Schoharie County farm

CENTRAL BRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than 30 sheep have been removed from a Schoharie County farm after a trooper out on patrol apparently noticed some of the sheep in poor condition. It is one of many large-scale animal seizures News10 has reported on over the past couple of months. According to New York State […]
103.9 The Breeze

Popular Capital Region Donut & Chicken Shop Opens 2nd Location In Troy

A popular Clifton Park donut joint is now serving up gourmet donuts and chicken in downtown Troy. When it comes to donuts, there are great and there are AMAZING. And when 518 Donuts in Clifton Park opened last year, they immediately landed in that AMAZING category. Not to mention, they were also serving up gourmet fried chicken and fried chicken sandwiches that were in that AMAZING category as well.
TROY, NY

