This weekend (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278, the Welterweight title is on the line. Headlining the event will be reigning 170 pound kingpin, Kamaru Usman, who attempts to earn a sixth straight title defense and tie the record for most consecutive UFC wins at 16. Standing in his way will be No. 3-ranked contender and old foe, Leon “Rocky” Edwards. In the pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, Middleweight action fills the spotlight as the one-time title challenger looks to get back in the win column after dropping two in a row. The same can be said for his opponent, former champion, Luke Rockhold, who returns for the first time since March 2019.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 6 HOURS AGO