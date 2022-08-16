Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
UFC 278: Dana White not a fan of ‘crazy’ Kamaru Usman fighting ‘monsters’ at 205 pounds — ‘Bad idea’
Reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight champion Kamaru Usman plans to defeat longtime rival Leon Edwards in the UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event this weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah, then pack on some extra muscle (a lot of that going around these days) and fly straight to the light heavyweight division.
MMAmania.com
Pic: Kamaru Usman inks NFT deal with UFC Strike, gets gaudy gold chain featuring Jorge Masvidal knockout
UFC Strike recently unveiled a new series of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) called “Lights Out” featuring “the cleanest KOs in UFC history.” Making the list is Kamaru Usman’s second-round destruction of longtime rival Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 back in April 2021. Highlights of the one-punch...
MMAmania.com
‘You scared me!’ Watch Dana White panic as Paulo Costa rushes Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 presser
I think by now we’ve established the fact that former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold doesn’t give a rat’s ass about promotion president Dana White or the way UFC runs its global fight business. Need proof? Get a load of this. LIVE! Watch UFC 278 PPV On ESPN+...
MMAmania.com
UFC snubs Luke Rockhold, won’t upload media day video after former champ dumps on Dana White, MMA pay
Luke Rockhold has nothing to lose, except a few more brain cells, according to this scouting report. That’s why the former middleweight champion is speaking his mind ahead of the UFC 278: “Usman vs. Edwards 2” pay-per-view (PPV) event this Sat. night (Aug. 20, 2022) inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
MMAmania.com
Dana White: Nate Diaz title shot possible with Khamzat Chimaev win, doubters are ‘insane’
If Nate Diaz can do the unthinkable at UFC 279 next month (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022), he may not be leaving the promotion after all. For all of 2022, Diaz has made it clear he wants out of his UFC contract and will fight anyone to finish up the final fight of his contract. This past month (July 2022), his wish was finally granted as his main event showdown with undefeated top-ranked Welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev (11-0), was made official.
MMAmania.com
Luke Rockhold recalls tougher spars vs. Islam Makhachev than Khabib: ‘No ‘55er works with me like this’
Islam Makhachev is regarded as Khabib Nurmagomedov 2.0 for a reason. Teammates at American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) in San Jose, California, the two Lightweight smashers once worked closely with former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold. While Nurmagomedov has since retired from mixed martial arts (MMA), Rockhold returns to action after a three-year layoff this weekend (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Makhachev fights for the vacant 155 pound title on Oct. 22, 2022, at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Kamaru Usman Plans to be Victorious in His Rematch with Leon Edwards
Kamaru Usman wants to establish his status as the most competitive combatant. Usman, the current welterweight champion, will attempt to show off his supremacy at UFC 278 on Saturday night with a sixth straight title defense and second victory over Leon Edwards. The "Nigerian Nightmare" intends to move over the middleweight category and win the light heavyweight championship.
UFC President Dana White responds to Luke Rockhold’s title talk: “I mean, this is normal Rockhold babble”
UFC President, Dana White, is responding to Luke Rockhold’s title talk. It will be this coming Saturday, August 20th, that Luke Rockhold (16-5 MMA) will meet Paulo Costa (13-2 MMA) at UFC 278 in the co-main middleweight event. Rockhold, 37, has not entered the Octagon in 3 years and...
MMAmania.com
Robbie Lawler vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio added to UFC 282
The last Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view (PPV) event of 2022 is starting to take shape. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto confirmed today (Tues., Aug. 16, 2022) that a Welterweight clash between former champion, Robbie Lawler, and Santiago Ponzinibbio will go down at UFC 282 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 10, 2022.
Dominick Reyes books ‘Superman’ for his return to the Octagon at UFC 281
Dominick Reyes is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 281 for a clash with fellow light heavyweight Ryan Spann. For the longest time during his initial rise to prominence, it felt like just a matter of time before Dominick Reyes ascended to the title picture at 205 pounds. Then, when he got there, he put on one hell of a performance against Jon Jones – only to come up short on the judges’ scorecards.
MMAmania.com
Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards staredown video from UFC 278 press conference
This weekend (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278, the Welterweight title is on the line. Headlining the event will be reigning 170 pound kingpin, Kamaru Usman, who attempts to earn a sixth straight title defense and tie the record for most consecutive UFC wins at 16. Standing in his way will be No. 3-ranked contender and old foe, Leon “Rocky” Edwards. In the pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, Middleweight action fills the spotlight as the one-time title challenger looks to get back in the win column after dropping two in a row. The same can be said for his opponent, former champion, Luke Rockhold, who returns for the first time since March 2019.
Kamaru Usman says potentially tying Anderson Silva’s record ‘means a lot’ (Video)
UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is nearing one of the greatest records in the UFC. The greatest UFC fighter of all time is a title that can only belong to one fighter. There are always ongoing conversations about who should be bestowed this title. One name that always pops up in this discussion is Anderson Silva. Silva holds the record for most wins in a row in the UFC at 16. Now there is another man creeping towards that record, Kamaru Usman.
MMA Fighting
Carla Esparza to defend strawweight title against Zhang Weili at UFC 281
Strawweight champion Carla Esparza will put her title up for grabs when she faces Zhang Weili in a fight expected to serve as the co-main event for UFC 281 in New York on Nov. 12. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting. Ariel...
Kamaru Usman Takes A Shot At Leon Edwards’ Striking: “We All Saw What Masvidal Did To Him In London”
The war of words has already started on UFC 278 fight week. Kamaru Usman returns to action for the first time in 2022 this weekend as he looks to defend his belt for the sixth time. He rematches Leon Edwards, a fight seven years in the making. Usman won the first fight at UFC on Fox 17 and looks to repeat.
MMAmania.com
Unlike Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards knows he can’t beat Canelo Alvarez in boxing: ‘This guy’s deluded’
Don’t expect Leon Edwards to go out seeking any crossover boxing matches with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez any time soon. Before Edwards’ long-awaited rematch with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, this weekend (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278 was made official, the titleholder had some unique ideas in mind. Always making a point to say the Edwards rematch was in his immediate future, Usman’s desire was clear, aiming at Canelo for an end-of-2022 showdown.
