ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
MMAmania.com

Dana White: Nate Diaz title shot possible with Khamzat Chimaev win, doubters are ‘insane’

If Nate Diaz can do the unthinkable at UFC 279 next month (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022), he may not be leaving the promotion after all. For all of 2022, Diaz has made it clear he wants out of his UFC contract and will fight anyone to finish up the final fight of his contract. This past month (July 2022), his wish was finally granted as his main event showdown with undefeated top-ranked Welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev (11-0), was made official.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Luke Rockhold recalls tougher spars vs. Islam Makhachev than Khabib: ‘No ‘55er works with me like this’

Islam Makhachev is regarded as Khabib Nurmagomedov 2.0 for a reason. Teammates at American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) in San Jose, California, the two Lightweight smashers once worked closely with former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold. While Nurmagomedov has since retired from mixed martial arts (MMA), Rockhold returns to action after a three-year layoff this weekend (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Makhachev fights for the vacant 155 pound title on Oct. 22, 2022, at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
UFC
Antoine Maurice King, MBA, MSIT

Kamaru Usman Plans to be Victorious in His Rematch with Leon Edwards

Kamaru Usman wants to establish his status as the most competitive combatant. Usman, the current welterweight champion, will attempt to show off his supremacy at UFC 278 on Saturday night with a sixth straight title defense and second victory over Leon Edwards. The "Nigerian Nightmare" intends to move over the middleweight category and win the light heavyweight championship.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Spann
Person
Dominick Reyes
Person
Jon Jones
MMAmania.com

Robbie Lawler vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio added to UFC 282

The last Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view (PPV) event of 2022 is starting to take shape. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto confirmed today (Tues., Aug. 16, 2022) that a Welterweight clash between former champion, Robbie Lawler, and Santiago Ponzinibbio will go down at UFC 282 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 10, 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Dominick Reyes books ‘Superman’ for his return to the Octagon at UFC 281

Dominick Reyes is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 281 for a clash with fellow light heavyweight Ryan Spann. For the longest time during his initial rise to prominence, it felt like just a matter of time before Dominick Reyes ascended to the title picture at 205 pounds. Then, when he got there, he put on one hell of a performance against Jon Jones – only to come up short on the judges’ scorecards.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards staredown video from UFC 278 press conference

This weekend (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278, the Welterweight title is on the line. Headlining the event will be reigning 170 pound kingpin, Kamaru Usman, who attempts to earn a sixth straight title defense and tie the record for most consecutive UFC wins at 16. Standing in his way will be No. 3-ranked contender and old foe, Leon “Rocky” Edwards. In the pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, Middleweight action fills the spotlight as the one-time title challenger looks to get back in the win column after dropping two in a row. The same can be said for his opponent, former champion, Luke Rockhold, who returns for the first time since March 2019.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FanSided

Kamaru Usman says potentially tying Anderson Silva’s record ‘means a lot’ (Video)

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is nearing one of the greatest records in the UFC. The greatest UFC fighter of all time is a title that can only belong to one fighter. There are always ongoing conversations about who should be bestowed this title. One name that always pops up in this discussion is Anderson Silva. Silva holds the record for most wins in a row in the UFC at 16. Now there is another man creeping towards that record, Kamaru Usman.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Mma
MMAmania.com

Unlike Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards knows he can’t beat Canelo Alvarez in boxing: ‘This guy’s deluded’

Don’t expect Leon Edwards to go out seeking any crossover boxing matches with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez any time soon. Before Edwards’ long-awaited rematch with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, this weekend (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278 was made official, the titleholder had some unique ideas in mind. Always making a point to say the Edwards rematch was in his immediate future, Usman’s desire was clear, aiming at Canelo for an end-of-2022 showdown.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

New York Sports News & Opinion

 https://empiresportsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy