New York City, NY

Ambulance pelted with bricks in Long Island City; 4 hospitalized, including 2 NYPD officers

By Adam Warner
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS/WCBS 880) -- Four people were hospitalized after someone threw bricks at an ambulance in Long Island City on Monday night, fire officials said.

The ambulance was on Vernon Boulevard, near 45th Road, shortly after 9 p.m. when a person tossed multiple bricks at the vehicle, according to the FDNY.

It's unclear if the ambulance was responding to an emergency at the time. Multiple ambulances were spotted at the scene on Vernon Boulevard. Photo credit Citizen App

Four people were taken to area hospitals with unknown injuries. Among them were two NYPD officers, an EMT and a civilian, the FDNY said.

It’s unclear if the ambulance was responding to an emergency at the time. Video from the scene appears to show a large response.

The NYPD didn’t immediately have information on the incident and wasn’t able to confirm any arrests.

