Tennessee woman charged with murder after inmate overdoses
A woman accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Corrections facility is facing murder charges after the overdose death of an inmate.
actionnews5.com
Tenn. prison visitor charged with murder for allegedly smuggling drugs
DICKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A visitor accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Correction facility, and will face murder charges. The visitor, Rachal Dollard was taken into custody this weekend by TDOC special agents and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department. According to TDOC, Dollard allegedly passed drugs...
actionnews5.com
‘Kiss of Death’: Woman accused of passing drugs to Tenn. inmate
DICKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A visitor accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Correction facility is now facing murder charges. According to TDOC, Rachel Dollard allegedly passed drugs to inmate Joshua Brown during a kiss while visiting him in the Turney Center Industrial Complex in February. Dollard was...
130 pounds of marijuana found inside Madison home
A man is facing charges after police allegedly found about 130 pounds of marijuana inside his home while performing a search warrant.
fox17.com
Police: Man threatens to blow up Nashville hospital so he can go back to jail
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man has been arrested after making a false bomb threat to a Nashville hospital on Tuesday. According to an affidavit, a man identified as 30-year-old Matthew Dorton, sent a text message to 911 stating he made a bomb threat to TriStar Centennial Parthenon Pavilion hospital and wanted to turn himself in.
Tennessee Tribune
Williamson County DA Secretly Indicts Reguli for Aggravated Perjury
FRANKLIN, TN – Williamson County District Attorney Kim Helper has escalated the prosecution of family law attorney Connie Reguli. Helper issued an arrest warrant against Reguli last Thursday for aggravated perjury. Reguli surrendered herself at the Williamson County Sheriff’s office Friday morning. She was booked and released on her own recognizance. She did not get a copy of the indictment when she was booked.
thunderboltradio.com
“Most Wanted” for TennCare Fraud finally arrested in Benton County
A Benton County woman, considered one of the “Most Wanted” for TennCare fraud, has been arrested after more than a year on the run. The Office of Inspector General says 39-year-old Lindsey Horner, of Big Sandy, is charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services. Investigators say Horner...
radio7media.com
Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeks
THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A STOLEN TRAILER. DEPUTIES SPOKE WITH THE COMPLAINANT LATE LAST WEEK, WHO ADVISED HIS UTILITY TRAILER WAS TAKEN SOMETIME AFTER AUGUST 6TH. THE 12 FOOT UTILITY TRAILER WITH A 2 FOOT DOVE TAIL HAS BLACK ALUMINUM WHEELS AND HAS NO RAILS AND A WHITE TOOLBOX BOLTED TO THE FRONT. THE RUNNERS ARE 2 X 5 SQUARE TUBING AND WAS BUILT WITH A SCISSOR LIFT PLATFORM. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
Franklin man arrested after peering over bathroom stalls
The suspect, 46-year-old Jose Medina, was identified after witnesses were able to get the license plate off the gold-colored van he was driving.
Lebanon attorney indicted for stealing more than $250k from clients
Jennifer Porth, a divorce and family law attorney, is accused of misappropriating more than $250,000 from clients’ trust accounts.
Nashville police release video after original muted words, dispute any deletion
Metro Nashville Police Department officials explained Wednesday that four curse words from a body-worn camera video were muted, adding that the editing process didn't delete or splice the footage.
5-year-old who died from shooting in Smyrna found gun in his father's backpack
Smyrna Police Department officials confirmed Monday night a 5-year-old boy died after a shooting at Lee Victory Park, and that he found the firearm within a backpack belonging to his parent.
AR-15 stolen from truck at Cheatham County motel
According to police, the thieves stole an AR-15 with a 7.5-inch muzzle, collapsible stock and red dot scope.
Nashville family scammed in EBT card skimmer scheme
Some Tennessee families who depend on EBT cards are getting declined for insufficient funds notifications. They are finding out the money was skimmed.
Botched poaching attempt in Tennessee leaves crossbow bolt in buck's face
An attempt to illegally poach a buck is being investigated by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
WSMV
Thieves steal thousands of dollars targeting mailboxes across Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials said thieves have been targeting mailboxes across Nashville and have taken thousands of dollars from people in the Crieve Hall neighborhood. The United States Postal Inspection Service has been getting reports every single day about stolen mail, including checks, birthday cards and charity donations. Postal...
Man Drowns at Tims Ford Lake
A drowning took place on Monday night at Tims Ford Lake in Franklin County. Authorities have not released the Nashville Hispanic man’s name at this time. The victim was part of a work crew which apparently was doing construction at a nearby home. As this time drowning is being ruled accidental and took place near Awalt Road and Highway 130.
Michelle Branch files for divorce in Davidson County
Michelle Branch citied irreconcilable differences in the divorce complaint, which was filed Friday.
mainstreetmaury.com
Maury Regional CEO resigns following administrative leave
For the second time in six months, Maury Regional Medical Center's board is looking to hire a CEO after accepting the resignation of Davin Turner on Tuesday, Aug. 16, board chair Houston Parks confirmed. Main Street Maury learned Turner was placed on administrative leave in July prior to submitting his...
Vehicle crashes into race car, mobile home in Greenbrier
A car crashed into a parked race car and mobile home in Greenbrier Wednesday morning.
