THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A STOLEN TRAILER. DEPUTIES SPOKE WITH THE COMPLAINANT LATE LAST WEEK, WHO ADVISED HIS UTILITY TRAILER WAS TAKEN SOMETIME AFTER AUGUST 6TH. THE 12 FOOT UTILITY TRAILER WITH A 2 FOOT DOVE TAIL HAS BLACK ALUMINUM WHEELS AND HAS NO RAILS AND A WHITE TOOLBOX BOLTED TO THE FRONT. THE RUNNERS ARE 2 X 5 SQUARE TUBING AND WAS BUILT WITH A SCISSOR LIFT PLATFORM. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO