Hickman County, TN

actionnews5.com

Tenn. prison visitor charged with murder for allegedly smuggling drugs

DICKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A visitor accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Correction facility, and will face murder charges. The visitor, Rachal Dollard was taken into custody this weekend by TDOC special agents and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department. According to TDOC, Dollard allegedly passed drugs...
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

'Kiss of Death': Woman accused of passing drugs to Tenn. inmate

DICKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A visitor accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Correction facility is now facing murder charges. According to TDOC, Rachel Dollard allegedly passed drugs to inmate Joshua Brown during a kiss while visiting him in the Turney Center Industrial Complex in February. Dollard was...
DICKSON, TN
fox17.com

Police: Man threatens to blow up Nashville hospital so he can go back to jail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man has been arrested after making a false bomb threat to a Nashville hospital on Tuesday. According to an affidavit, a man identified as 30-year-old Matthew Dorton, sent a text message to 911 stating he made a bomb threat to TriStar Centennial Parthenon Pavilion hospital and wanted to turn himself in.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Williamson County DA Secretly Indicts Reguli for Aggravated Perjury

FRANKLIN, TN – Williamson County District Attorney Kim Helper has escalated the prosecution of family law attorney Connie Reguli. Helper issued an arrest warrant against Reguli last Thursday for aggravated perjury. Reguli surrendered herself at the Williamson County Sheriff’s office Friday morning. She was booked and released on her own recognizance. She did not get a copy of the indictment when she was booked.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeks

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A STOLEN TRAILER. DEPUTIES SPOKE WITH THE COMPLAINANT LATE LAST WEEK, WHO ADVISED HIS UTILITY TRAILER WAS TAKEN SOMETIME AFTER AUGUST 6TH. THE 12 FOOT UTILITY TRAILER WITH A 2 FOOT DOVE TAIL HAS BLACK ALUMINUM WHEELS AND HAS NO RAILS AND A WHITE TOOLBOX BOLTED TO THE FRONT. THE RUNNERS ARE 2 X 5 SQUARE TUBING AND WAS BUILT WITH A SCISSOR LIFT PLATFORM. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
#Smuggling#Murder#Drugs#Tdoc#Methamphetamine#Violent Crime
WSMV

Thieves steal thousands of dollars targeting mailboxes across Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials said thieves have been targeting mailboxes across Nashville and have taken thousands of dollars from people in the Crieve Hall neighborhood. The United States Postal Inspection Service has been getting reports every single day about stolen mail, including checks, birthday cards and charity donations. Postal...
NASHVILLE, TN
On Target News

Man Drowns at Tims Ford Lake

A drowning took place on Monday night at Tims Ford Lake in Franklin County. Authorities have not released the Nashville Hispanic man’s name at this time. The victim was part of a work crew which apparently was doing construction at a nearby home. As this time drowning is being ruled accidental and took place near Awalt Road and Highway 130.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Maury Regional CEO resigns following administrative leave

For the second time in six months, Maury Regional Medical Center's board is looking to hire a CEO after accepting the resignation of Davin Turner on Tuesday, Aug. 16, board chair Houston Parks confirmed. Main Street Maury learned Turner was placed on administrative leave in July prior to submitting his...
MAURY COUNTY, TN

