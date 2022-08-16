Read full article on original website
laptopmag.com
Best Buy Anniversary sale — best deals this weekend
Best Buy's Anniversary sale is in full swing right now with tempting summer deals. The sitewide savings event features epic discounts on laptops, tablets, headphones and more. During the sale, save up to $300 on select Intel CPU-powered laptops (opens in new tab) like the fantastic HP Envy X360 2-in-1, Asus ZenBook 14, and Dell Inspiron 2-in-1. Prices start at $529. And if you want to spend the least amount on a budget laptop, you can get the Intel-based Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $79 (opens in new tab) ($60 off). Yeah, you read that right.
techeblog.com
Samsung Launches Odyssey Ark, the World’s First 55-inch 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor
After making an appearance at CES 2021, the Samsung Odyssey Ark has finally launched globally. It’s now the world’s first 55-inch 1000R curved gaming monitor and boasts a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time (GtG), an all new Cockpit Mode as well as an exclusive controller, the Ark Dial, which provides the ultimate window into the world of gaming with unparalleled immersion.
Phone Arena
Best Buy has a 256GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ giant on sale at an unbeatable price
While Samsung has an almost full slate of products prepared for a big Unpacked announcement next week, one thing we're definitely not going to see unveiled at the company's August 10 event is... an actual slate. That's obviously because the Galaxy Tab S8 family is still pretty young, having only...
The $299 iPad 9 Is Back on Sale at Amazon Today! See the Best iPad Deals of August 2022
Looking for the best iPad deals for August 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on iPads of all models. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you always get the best possible deals. With summer already about halfway over, we’ve been searching the internet for the best iPad deals around. Whether you’re preparing for back to school, sending a kid off to college, or following a hybrid or work-from-home schedule, having the best iPad on hand to help you manage projects and homework at home and on the go. We recently reviewed...
IGN
Samsung's Gigantic Odyssey Ark Monitor Gets $3500 Price Tag, Release Date
After announcing the product back in January at CES, Samsung has finally shared a release date and price for its massive 55-inch curved gaming monitor: the Odyssey Ark, which will release in early September for a steep retail price of $3,499.99. The Odyssey Ark features a 16:9 4K panel with...
ComicBook
PS5 and PS4 Players Have Hours Left to Claim Freebie That Normally Costs $30
PS5 players have less than 24 hours to claim a freebie that normally would set them back $30. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, there's a similar offer, but it's inferior. Why this is, we don't know, but it could have to do with how much larger the install base of the PS4. It could also just be to promote the still fairly new PS5. Whatever the case, on PS4 it boils down to $15 of savings rather than $30.
Starfield pre-order guide - here are your early options
UK - Xbox: £59.99 at Game (opens in new tab) £49.99 at Base (opens in new tab) We know quite a lot about it, we're very excited about it, and we can now start to put down Starfield pre-orders ahead of its release. The next massive RPG open-world game from Bethesda is the first under their new Microsoft stewardship and sees an enormous, sprawling universe primed for exploration and stories, arrive on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC sometime in 2023.
Here's an easy way to save $100 on the new Odyssey Ark gaming monitor
The new Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K gaming screen is set to arrive next month, and you can easily save $100 on your preorder by following a few quick steps.
TechRadar
Apple iPhone 14 deals: the most likely launch promotions and what to expect
Apple iPhone 14 deals could land as soon as mid-September if previous launches are anything to go by. If you, like us, are thinking about scoring a device at launch then you'll find the most likely promotions for launch right here - both based on previous releases and the types of deals that are common on flagships currently. If you're trying to budget ahead of time or attempting to work out your eligibility for an upgrade, then you should find this page useful.
knowtechie.com
Score a 25% discount on EarFun’s new Air S earbuds, now $52
EarFun makes some of the best affordable earbuds on the planet. We’re huge fans, and we know if you give them a chance, you will too. So here’s your chance. For a limited time, EarFun is running a promotion on its newly launched Air S noise-canceling earbuds, knocking 20% off the usual sticker price.
makeuseof.com
How to Turn Off 5G on the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22
Samsung's Galaxy S21 and S22 series support 5G, allowing them to pull high download speeds when connected to the appropriate network. However, 5G networks have their own downside and can drain your phone's battery in no time. If you want to extend your Galaxy S21 or S22's battery life or...
The iPhone 14 Pro could be the start of a disappointing trend
Leaks and rumors suggest the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be extremely exciting handsets, but that the standard iPhone 14 could be underwhelming, not just because it’s likely lumbered with a dated design, but because it might not even get a new chipset. This might...
knowtechie.com
New leak sheds negative light on iPhone 14 Pro camera
We’re about a month out from the release of the iPhone 14 range. With the hardware all but finalized, leaks are coming in fast. Now, a new leak says the iPhone 14 Pro camera system is struggling to impress. The leak comes courtesy of LeaksApplePro, a self-professed “Apple leaker...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 listed on Amazon
Samsung will unveil their new Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone and their Galaxy Z Flip Smartphone at a press event this Wednesday the 10th of August. Now the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone has been listed on Amazon in the Netherlands and this has revealed some details about the handset and confirmed some specifications.
Elon Musk says Tesla's Optimus humanoid robot will eventually cost 'less than a car' and people will buy them as birthday presents for their parents within a decade
Elon Musk shared new details about Tesla's Optimus humanoid robot - including information about the cost and likely uses for it - in an essay published online. The robot, which is intended for industrial and domestic uses, will debut at AI Day September 30 after first being announced at AI Day in August 2021.
Digital Trends
This Alienware gaming PC with RTX 3090 is $1,490 off today (seriously)
Dell is coming up big with some gaming PC deals right now, particularly if Alienware deals, more specifically, are what you’re after. Currently Dell has the price of Alienware’s popular Aurora R10 gaming desktop discounted to $2,500 on a build with some serious internal specs, including one of the best graphics cards on the market, the Nvidia RTX 3090. This price makes for a massive savings of $1,490, as it would typically set you back nearly $4,000 as built for this deal. Free shipping is also included with your purchase.
pocketnow.com
Samsung’s back to school deals will get you a new Galaxy Z Fold 4 for just $800
We start today’s deals with great news for every Samsung fan, as the chaebol is letting you save big bucks on its latest foldable devices and other excellent Galaxy products. First up, we have the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, that’s now available for preorder. You can get...
ZDNet
Samsung's $3,499 Odyssey Ark gaming monitor is a sight to behold
When Samsung showed off its forthcoming monitor lineup at this past Consumer Electronics Show, one model loomed large (literally) over just about everything else announced. The 55-inch Odyssey Ark promised to replace multi-monitor setups with a single, ultra-flexible display that could do everything from producing multiple virtual monitors for productivity tasks to serving as a single, massively immersive display for gaming of any kind.
knowtechie.com
How much is the Samsung Odyssey Ark?
Samsung has opened up its confusing ordering system for the Samsung Odyssey Ark. The 55-inch behemoth of gaming glory will ship in September. Currently, Samsung is collecting names and emails to reserve the chance to buy the Odyssey Ark. Once preorders open, you’ll get an email with the details to put down your order.
IGN
Deal Alert: Save $200 Off the 2022 48" Sony A90K 4K OLED TV Made for PS5 & PC Gaming
Sony recently released its 2022 A90K Bravia XR series 4K OLED TV, catering specifically to PC and PS5 gamers. The A90K comes in 48" and 42" sizes, and is intended to compete against the 2022 LG C2 OLED TV. Sony's TVs have traditionally been pricier, but today Amazon has dropped the price of the 48" A90K TV by about $200, making it less expensive than the LG C2 counterpart. The 42" model has also been discounted by about $150.
