WVNews
3 men indicted in West Virginia prison beating death of Whitey Bulger
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Three men have been indicted in connection with the beating death of James “Whitey” Bulger. Fotios Geas, also known as “Freddy,” age 55, Paul J. DeCologero, also known as “Pauly,” 48, and Sean McKinnon, 36, were charged on Wednesday with conspiracy to commit first degree murder.
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education discusses personnel, out-of-county transfers Thursday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education handled a last round of personnel items before the start of school next week. The personnel agenda included Jeovanna Comer being approved as the new principal of Norwood Elementary School and Holly Stutler approved as assistant principal of Nutter Fort Primary.
WVNews
Boy hurt in fall at Little League World Series alert, walks
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — The family of a 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah who sustained a head injury after falling from the top bunk of his bed at the dormitory complex said Thursday that he has been moved from intensive care and is able to sit up, eat and walk with support.
WVNews
Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
WVNews
Survey finds more than 80% of West Virginians support oil and gas drilling
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A large majority of West Virginians — 81% — support natural gas and oil drilling in the state, a recent survey commissioned by the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia Inc. found. The survey also found 52% of West Virginians ranked...
WVNews
11th-annual Garrett County Airport Fly-In set for Aug. 20
McHENRY — The public is invited to attend the 11th annual Garrett County Airport Fly-In from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. The event was designed to showcase the airport as a key asset to the region that contributes to its distinctive quality of life.
WVNews
Beshear cites progress in FEMA response to Kentucky flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear pointed to signs of progress Thursday as federal emergency personnel respond to requests for assistance in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky, but stressed it's “still not enough” as people work to recover from the disaster that swept away homes and inundated communities.
WVNews
WV Brass Quintet to perform at Little Yough Concert Series
OAKLAND — The Little Yough Summer Music Festival continues this Friday, Aug. 19 featuring the West Virginia Brass Quintet. The family-friendly, free concerts are held at the Mountain Fresh Pavilion in the Oakland Town Parking Lot every Friday evening until Sept. 3. Food vendors open at 6 p.m., and the performances begin at 7.
WVNews
18th-annual Deep Creek Art & Wine Festival Returns Sept. 9-10
McHENRY — The Deep Creek Lake Art & Wine Festival returns to the Garrett County Fairgrounds in McHenry Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10. The Premium Wine Tasting returns on Friday, Sept. 9, from 5-8 p.m.
WVNews
The Studio at Marsh Hill features various artists and classes
McHENRY — Marsh Hill Mercantile of McHenry now features over 20 artists year-round in The Studio at Marsh Hill, a gallery setting overlooking Deep Creek Lake. More than 15 local artists include oil and acrylic painters, paper collage, wood wick soy candles, wood wall art, wood furniture, soaps and scrubs, quilting, nature dioramas, pen and ink, mixed media and wood baskets.
