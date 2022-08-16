ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

WVNews

3 men indicted in West Virginia prison beating death of Whitey Bulger

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Three men have been indicted in connection with the beating death of James “Whitey” Bulger. Fotios Geas, also known as “Freddy,” age 55, Paul J. DeCologero, also known as “Pauly,” 48, and Sean McKinnon, 36, were charged on Wednesday with conspiracy to commit first degree murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WVNews

Boy hurt in fall at Little League World Series alert, walks

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — The family of a 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah who sustained a head injury after falling from the top bunk of his bed at the dormitory complex said Thursday that he has been moved from intensive care and is able to sit up, eat and walk with support.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WVNews

Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
OMAHA, NE
State
West Virginia State
WVNews

Beshear cites progress in FEMA response to Kentucky flooding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear pointed to signs of progress Thursday as federal emergency personnel respond to requests for assistance in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky, but stressed it's “still not enough” as people work to recover from the disaster that swept away homes and inundated communities.
KENTUCKY STATE
WVNews

WV Brass Quintet to perform at Little Yough Concert Series

OAKLAND — The Little Yough Summer Music Festival continues this Friday, Aug. 19 featuring the West Virginia Brass Quintet. The family-friendly, free concerts are held at the Mountain Fresh Pavilion in the Oakland Town Parking Lot every Friday evening until Sept. 3. Food vendors open at 6 p.m., and the performances begin at 7.
OAKLAND, CA
WVNews

The Studio at Marsh Hill features various artists and classes

McHENRY — Marsh Hill Mercantile of McHenry now features over 20 artists year-round in The Studio at Marsh Hill, a gallery setting overlooking Deep Creek Lake. More than 15 local artists include oil and acrylic painters, paper collage, wood wick soy candles, wood wall art, wood furniture, soaps and scrubs, quilting, nature dioramas, pen and ink, mixed media and wood baskets.
MCHENRY, MD

