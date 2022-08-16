ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Recall alert: More than 480,000 General Motors SUVs may have faulty seat belts

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dV6ZF_0hJ8rnvW00

DETROIT — One of the world’s largest auto manufacturers is recalling nearly half a million vehicles because of a problem that could make seat belts in the third row of the SUVs malfunction in a crash.

In documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, General Motors said 12 models were impacted, with a total of 484,155 vehicles covered by the recall. The 2021-2022 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, 2021-2022 Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe, and 2021-2022 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL are all included in the recall.

General Motors said that the seat belts for the third-row seats in the SUVs may not work correctly because the rivets that hold the buckle to the mounting bracket may have been formed improperly, The Associated Press reported.

In documents filed with NHTSA, General Motors said dealers will inspect the rivets and replace the seat belt buckle assemblies, if necessary, for free. GM said it expects to send letters to vehicle owners in September.

General Motors seat belt recall by National Content Desk on Scribd

GM told government safety regulators that inspectors can easily identify whether vehicles included in the recall have the defect or not. If a car is inspected and does not have the defect, no action is necessary. However, if the rivets need to be replaced, customers will be warned to not use the seating position until the seat belts are fixed. GM said in the documents that the company does not currently have the needed parts to repair all the vehicles, and will send letters to owners when parts are available.

Seat belt recall FAQs by National Content Desk on Scribd

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
komando.com

Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected

Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Exec Says Automaker Will Exit Other Vehicle Segments If Needed

Ford has made some major changes in recent months, including splitting itself into two entities – Ford Blue for ICE vehicles, and Model e for EVs – as it continues to revamp its existing lineup. Recently, CEO Jim Farley said that the automaker’s existing ICE lineup is too complex, and we know that at least one model – the Ford Edge – will soon be discontinued, while Farley has also hinted that others, such as the Ford Escape, may follow suit as the automaker focuses on its “Icons”, commercial vehicles, and EVs. Another Ford exec – Kumar Galhotra, president of Ford Blue – won’t rule out the automaker exiting other vehicle segments, as it did with sedans in the U.S., too.
BUSINESS
UPI News

GM recalls more than 494,000 SUVs for seatbelt issues

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- General Motors has recalled more than 494,000 full-size SUVs because of possible faulty seatbelt buckle assembles. From October 2020 through June 2022, GM received eight field reports involving the third-row seatbelt buckle assembly that separated. The automaker said it narrowed the issue down to an assembly plant in Gomez Palacio, Mexico.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Seat Belts#Car Recall#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#Gmc Yukon#Yukon Xl#The Associated Press#Nhtsa#National Content Desk#Scribd Gm
komando.com

Vehicle recalls: Dodge, Toyota, Chrysler and BMWs with dangerous issues

We’re more than halfway through the year, and there have already been more than a dozen major vehicle recalls. Last week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recalled more than 50 million cars. Tap or click here to find out if your vehicle is affected. Unfortunately, recalls are...
CARS
The Independent

GM recalls 484K big SUVs to fix problem third-row seat belts

General Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can cause the third-row seat belts to malfunction.The recall covers Chevrolet Suburbans and Tahoes, Cadillac Escalades and GMC Yukons from the 2021 and 2022 model years.The automaker says in documents posted Tuesday by U.S. safety regulators that rivets that hold the buckle to the mounting bracket on the left- and right side third-row seats may have been formed improperly. The belts may not properly restrain a passenger in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.The company says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.Dealers will inspect the rivet heads and replace buckle assemblies if needed. Owners will be notified starting Sept. 26. Read More Rishi Sunak says someone has taught him to use a contactless bank cardReport shows oil giant Shell received £100m from UK taxpayer in 2021
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
fordauthority.com

1.7 Million Ford Fusion / Lincoln MKZ Sedans Under NHTSA Investigation

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened a pair of investigations into various Blue Oval models in recent times, including a recall related to faulty door latches on certain Ford Focus, Ford Fusion, and Lincoln MKZ models that it closed earlier this year, as well as another investigation into select 2021 Ford Bronco models equipped with the twin-turbocharged Ford 2.7L V6 EcoBoost that have experienced engine failures. Now, 1.7 million Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ sedans are being investigated by the NHTSA as well, this time for front brake hoses that could rupture prematurely.
CARS
tipranks.com

General Motors (NYSE: GM) Forced to Recall 485,000 Vehicles

The recall includes vehicles manufactured between 2021 and 2022. General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) has recalled around 485,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to a defect in the third-row seat belt buckle, StreetInsider.com reported, citing the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The issue might impact the working of the...
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Cadillac CT6 spy shots: Redesign planned for full-size sedan

The Cadillac CT6 may have been dropped in the U.S. after 2020 but it remains on sale in China, and a new prototype sighting suggests a redesigned version is on the way. Cadillac engineers have been spotted testing a new full-size sedan believed to be a successor to the CT6. The prototype was spotted testing on U.S. soil, but it's unlikely the car will be offered outside of China, where sedans still sell in significant numbers.
CARS
Top Speed

Ford’s Entire 2022 Crossover and SUV Lineup Detailed

The Ford SUV lineup is well-rounded and family-oriented, whether it’s a full-size SUV with 4x4 capability or a smaller crossover. This high-riding category is full of fun and diverse choices. The EcoSport, Escape, and all-new Bronco Sport are part of the sub-compact/compact categories, while the Edge, Explorer, standard Bronco, and current Mustang Mach-E are included in the midsize category. The Expedition is the largest vehicle within the full-size SUV class, including its even larger counterpart, the Expedition Max. Ford vehicles are more popular than ever before in the United States, and American buyers are taking notice. Here’s a list of all of them:
CARS
Top Speed

2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid SX-Prestige AWD: Not A Throwaway Car Anymore

When I was but 25 years old, moonlighting as a car critic while playing a TV weatherman by day, it was all too easy to be seduced by every new tester that was dropped off at my door. After all; there’s no substitute for experience when judging subject matter based largely on comparison. The Daewoo Leganza, I authoritatively declared, would take the U.S. sedan market by storm – it didn’t. But on occasion, even a wet-behind-the-ears journalist like myself could snuff out a complete dud. To this day, when asked about the worst vehicle I’ve ever tested I cite the original Kia Sportage circa 2000 – the epitome of a throwaway car. Flash ahead 23 years and Kia now leads the industry in dependability, they’re the most awarded brand in J.D. Power’s APEAL study, and they’re at the forefront of electrification. This Titanic-sized turnaround is the stuff of auto industry dreams and to complete it less than 2 decades later is hall of fame worthy.
CARS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
111K+
Followers
119K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy