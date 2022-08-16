Read full article on original website
Yankees Fan #2
2d ago
I very rarely wore a mashI And I haven't gotten sick once since this all started. So show your masks where the sun don't shine
Reply
5
ciara
2d ago
The United States of America and all its citizens have already gotten COVID!!! People I know got 2 and 3 times and they were fine!!
Reply
4
ciara
2d ago
Watch out the government will come forth with another health scare as midterms in November arises!! GOD said to his True Phrophets of today they will say measle outbreak but GOD said whatever the enemies want for you will go to them!!! Hallelujah!! Keep your faith and trust in GOD and his word!! Watch what the Lord does before this year ends!!! Praise and thanks and glory be to GOD in Jesus name!! GOD bless all of GODS’ True Phrophets of today too ! 🙏❤️🙏
Reply
4
Related
Back to School: What are the COVID-19 guidelines in Massachusetts?
Are COVID-19 booster shots required this year? Will your child need to wear a mask? What about testing?
Treatment challenges for released incarcerated individuals
Researchers from UMass Amherst and other institutions have discovered that improving the release process of incarcerated individuals and maintaining treatment continuity may prevent opioid overdoses, but what are the challenges underlying this research and how do they plan to address them?
spectrumnews1.com
UMass Memorial Health treats 10,000th patient at COVID treatment center
WORCESTER, Mass. - On August 15, staff at UMass Memorial Health treated their 10,000th patient since opening its COVID treatment center in July 2021. Dr. Sandeep Jubbal, medical director of the center, said this milestone shows the pandemic is not over yet. He said they are taking care of almost 40 patients daily, compared to the 80 to 100 they were caring for during the delta and omicron surges.
WCVB
Animal tranquilizer xylazine discovered in other drugs, raising overdose concerns
WORCESTER, Mass. — Officials say a sedative that's not approved for human use and is linked to overdose deaths has been found in several kinds of illegal drugs in Massachusetts. The animal tranquilizer, xylazine, has been found mixed with cocaine, heroin and fentanyl in Worcester County, according to District...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC New York
NY Reports 1st 2022 Case of Another Deadly Virus. This Time, It's Not About You
If your heart sinks a little bit every time you hear New York announce a "first case" of something these days, you're not alone. This latest development out of the Empire State needn't make it sink further, but it is something of which state Department of Environmental Conservation officials urge you be aware.
ABC6.com
Massachusetts updates COVID guidelines for schools as students prepare for return
BOSTON (WLNE) — Massachusetts education officials released updated COVID guidelines for schools Monday, as students being to prepare for their return to the classroom. The state will not be recommending masking or COVID testing starting this fall. In February, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and the Massachusetts Department of Elementary...
The Tiniest of Worms is Causing Serious Havoc On Trees in Massachusetts
Ever since I moved to the Berkshires a few weeks ago, I can't stop telling my friends that aren't here how absolutely beautiful it is here. There are trees everywhere! And that's amazing when you come from somewhere that seems to have absolutely no trees (Cheyenne, WY). But now, there happens to be a tiny worm that is doing its best to destroy all that beauty and it's a real problem in the Bay State.
New Boarding Pass & Security Changes at Logan Will Effect Massachusetts Travelers
With COVID-19 restrictions lessening by the day, the travel industry finds itself back in full swing. While more people than ever traveled domestically and hit the road during the pandemic, folks are finally returning to air travel as well. According to TSA checkpoint data, daily air travel numbers are just...
Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?
With the fall, particularly the month of October not too far off in the distance, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
Delicious Frozen Pizzas Recalled in Minnesota Due to Metal in Meat
Before you have that next Friday pizza and movie night, double-check that the pizza you are throwing in the oven isn't the one recalled due to metal pieces found in the product. Yeah, you could end up biting into metal...mixed with a little bit of cheese. About 13,099 pounds of meat products used for pizza have been recalled throughout the United States including in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, or Wisconsin,
Fifty rescued beagles come to Massachusetts for adoption
PEABODY - Meet Laurel and Cloverly. At 4 months old, they're playful and friendly and have a newfound love for the outdoors. The two beagles are being fostered in Peabody through Sweet Paws Rescue. On Tuesday, they touched grass for the very first time. "Seeing those first moments and seeing them linger back in the crate before they timidly took their first step out was pretty nice," said Lynne Hathaway, Sweet Paws Rescue Foster Coordinator. A first glimpse of freedom after being saved from a mass breeding facility in Virginia, part of a nationwide effort to find 4,000...
Mental Health ABC Act signed into law in Massachusetts
Governor Baker has acted on the bills the legislature sent to him by the July 31st deadline. On Tuesday, he held a ceremonial bill signing for a sweeping mental health bill.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles issues warning of scams costing customers
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is reminding customers to use only Mass.Gov/RMV for Commonwealth of MA Registry information or to perform many transactions, including when trying to renew a license or registration. Customers should beware of text messages or emails which claim to be from MassDOT or the RMV, as these communications often are dangerous phishing scams and not official MassDOT/RMV sources. These fraudulent texts and emails may include links, which do not lead to MassDOT or RMV websites and customers should not follow the links nor reply to these messages with personal information.
WCVB
Inspectors determine cause of Massachusetts highway sign collapse as inspections of others continue
WORCESTER, Mass. — Massachusetts highway engineers believe they know what caused an overhead sign to come crashing down onto an interstate last week and inspections of other signs have so far uncovered one other that needs to be torn down. An exit sign collapsed onto Interstate 190 southbound, just...
NECN
Mass. National Guard Called in to Fight Fire Burning for Over a Month in Rockport
The Massachusetts National Guard has been activated to help fight a wildfire that's been burning for five weeks in Rockport, officials announced Thursday, as more of the state plunged into severe drought. The Briarwood Fire has been burning above ground and underground across 19 acres, according to Gov. Charlie Baker's...
The Beagles are here! Beagles rescued from research facility arrive at Mass. shelter
GROVELAND, Mass. — A Massachusetts animal shelter is partaking in the rescue efforts of nearly 4,000 Beagles from Virginia after being saved from the Envigo mass-breeding facility. Five of the beagle puppies, Barkley, Ridgley, Easton, Laurel, and Cloverly, arrived at Sweet Paws Rescue in Groveland, MA on Tuesday, according...
NECN
Over 150 Mass. Companies Made the Inc. 5000; 3 Cracked the Top 10
Once again, a large crop of Bay State companies across many industries made the Inc. 5000 list, the financial magazine's annual ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country. This year, a total of 154 companies based in Massachusetts made the list, including three in the top 100.
westernmassnews.com
Study names Massachusetts ‘best state to live in’
(WGGB/WSHM) - It’s often wonderered what states are best in which to live and based on a new study, Bay State residents might be in the best place. On Monday, personal finance website WalletHub said Massachusetts was ranked number one on their “Best State to Live In” study after measuring dozens of metrics, including affordability, safety, quality of life, economy, and education and health.
Massachusetts fall foliage predictions 2022: Farmers’ Almanac and other forecasters expect later leaf season
Multiple forecasters believe Massachusetts leaves will turn later than usual due to severe summer drought conditions. Farmers’ Almanac forecasters believe inland regions of Massachusetts will see peak fall foliage sometime between Oct. 5 to Oct. 21. While Massachusetts’ coastal regions will most likely experience fall colors between Oct. 12 to Oct. 28. Chiff forecasters also believe that the middle of October is the prime time for leaf-watchers to gaze at Massachusetts’ fall colors.
nhbr.com
Study: 54 percent of New Hampshire homeowners are ‘equity-rich’
In a new measure of home value, New Hampshire ranks 15th among states with homeowners who are considered “equity-rich.”. According to a state-by-state analysis of mortgages in the second quarter of 2022, 54 percent of Granite State homeowners were “equity-rich” in comparing the value of their property to the balance on their loan. While the Granite State was 15th on that list, neighbor Vermont was No. 1, at 71.4 percent, followed by Idaho at 69.5 percent, Arizona at 64.8 percent, Utah at 64.3 percent, and Washington at 63.2 percent.
Comments / 11