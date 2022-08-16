ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yankees Fan #2
2d ago

I very rarely wore a mashI And I haven't gotten sick once since this all started. So show your masks where the sun don't shine

ciara
2d ago

The United States of America and all its citizens have already gotten COVID!!! People I know got 2 and 3 times and they were fine!!

ciara
2d ago

Watch out the government will come forth with another health scare as midterms in November arises!! GOD said to his True Phrophets of today they will say measle outbreak but GOD said whatever the enemies want for you will go to them!!! Hallelujah!! Keep your faith and trust in GOD and his word!! Watch what the Lord does before this year ends!!! Praise and thanks and glory be to GOD in Jesus name!! GOD bless all of GODS’ True Phrophets of today too ! 🙏❤️🙏

WWLP

Treatment challenges for released incarcerated individuals

Researchers from UMass Amherst and other institutions have discovered that improving the release process of incarcerated individuals and maintaining treatment continuity may prevent opioid overdoses, but what are the challenges underlying this research and how do they plan to address them?
AMHERST, MA
spectrumnews1.com

UMass Memorial Health treats 10,000th patient at COVID treatment center

WORCESTER, Mass. - On August 15, staff at UMass Memorial Health treated their 10,000th patient since opening its COVID treatment center in July 2021. Dr. Sandeep Jubbal, medical director of the center, said this milestone shows the pandemic is not over yet. He said they are taking care of almost 40 patients daily, compared to the 80 to 100 they were caring for during the delta and omicron surges.
WORCESTER, MA
WBEC AM

The Tiniest of Worms is Causing Serious Havoc On Trees in Massachusetts

Ever since I moved to the Berkshires a few weeks ago, I can't stop telling my friends that aren't here how absolutely beautiful it is here. There are trees everywhere! And that's amazing when you come from somewhere that seems to have absolutely no trees (Cheyenne, WY). But now, there happens to be a tiny worm that is doing its best to destroy all that beauty and it's a real problem in the Bay State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?

With the fall, particularly the month of October not too far off in the distance, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KROC News

Delicious Frozen Pizzas Recalled in Minnesota Due to Metal in Meat

Before you have that next Friday pizza and movie night, double-check that the pizza you are throwing in the oven isn't the one recalled due to metal pieces found in the product. Yeah, you could end up biting into metal...mixed with a little bit of cheese. About 13,099 pounds of meat products used for pizza have been recalled throughout the United States including in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, or Wisconsin,
CBS Boston

Fifty rescued beagles come to Massachusetts for adoption

PEABODY - Meet Laurel and Cloverly. At 4 months old, they're playful and friendly and have a newfound love for the outdoors. The two beagles are being fostered in Peabody through Sweet Paws Rescue. On Tuesday, they touched grass for the very first time. "Seeing those first moments and seeing them linger back in the crate before they timidly took their first step out was pretty nice," said Lynne Hathaway, Sweet Paws Rescue Foster Coordinator. A first glimpse of freedom after being saved from a mass breeding facility in Virginia, part of a nationwide effort to find 4,000...
PEABODY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles issues warning of scams costing customers

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is reminding customers to use only Mass.Gov/RMV for Commonwealth of MA Registry information or to perform many transactions, including when trying to renew a license or registration. Customers should beware of text messages or emails which claim to be from MassDOT or the RMV, as these communications often are dangerous phishing scams and not official MassDOT/RMV sources. These fraudulent texts and emails may include links, which do not lead to MassDOT or RMV websites and customers should not follow the links nor reply to these messages with personal information.
NECN

Over 150 Mass. Companies Made the Inc. 5000; 3 Cracked the Top 10

Once again, a large crop of Bay State companies across many industries made the Inc. 5000 list, the financial magazine's annual ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country. This year, a total of 154 companies based in Massachusetts made the list, including three in the top 100.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Study names Massachusetts ‘best state to live in’

(WGGB/WSHM) - It’s often wonderered what states are best in which to live and based on a new study, Bay State residents might be in the best place. On Monday, personal finance website WalletHub said Massachusetts was ranked number one on their “Best State to Live In” study after measuring dozens of metrics, including affordability, safety, quality of life, economy, and education and health.
MassLive.com

Massachusetts fall foliage predictions 2022: Farmers’ Almanac and other forecasters expect later leaf season

Multiple forecasters believe Massachusetts leaves will turn later than usual due to severe summer drought conditions. Farmers’ Almanac forecasters believe inland regions of Massachusetts will see peak fall foliage sometime between Oct. 5 to Oct. 21. While Massachusetts’ coastal regions will most likely experience fall colors between Oct. 12 to Oct. 28. Chiff forecasters also believe that the middle of October is the prime time for leaf-watchers to gaze at Massachusetts’ fall colors.
nhbr.com

Study: 54 percent of New Hampshire homeowners are ‘equity-rich’

In a new measure of home value, New Hampshire ranks 15th among states with homeowners who are considered “equity-rich.”. According to a state-by-state analysis of mortgages in the second quarter of 2022, 54 percent of Granite State homeowners were “equity-rich” in comparing the value of their property to the balance on their loan. While the Granite State was 15th on that list, neighbor Vermont was No. 1, at 71.4 percent, followed by Idaho at 69.5 percent, Arizona at 64.8 percent, Utah at 64.3 percent, and Washington at 63.2 percent.
REAL ESTATE

