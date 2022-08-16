ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Buckle Up Hunger Games Fans, The First Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes Image Is Here (And Surprisingly Romantic)

By Mike Reyes
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes isn’t scheduled to hit theaters until late next year. However, that hasn’t stopped Lionsgate from teasing fans of The Hunger Games franchise with all sorts of information from the upcoming movie prequel to Suzanne Collins’ dystopian epic. The latest component to that machine is our first image from the film, which is surprisingly quite romantic.

Released by Lionsgate as part of the continued Hunger Games hype machine, this Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes image shows young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) and Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler) lying together in the woods. Honestly, if I hadn’t been told this was a photo from this particular franchise, I’d have thought it was a war romance of some sort set during the Vietnam era.

But this supposedly star crossed image you’re about to see is in fact from the same universe that gave us another spin on child combat tournaments in pop culture. Take a look at the magic for yourself:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PF88O_0hJ8qupA00

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

While this is definitely an image that shows love in the air between the future president of Panem and the tribute he’s mentoring during the 10th Hunger Games, danger lurks outside of frame. This clearly isn’t a romance that can last, especially knowing how Coriolanus Snow grows up to be a vicious, cutthroat leader played by the legendary Donald Sutherland. It also doesn’t bode well when a prequel character like Lucy Gray Baird hasn’t been mentioned in the future installments The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes sets up.

This first photo from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes comes not too long after the most recent casting update from director Francis Lawrence’s film. It was recently announced that Academy Award winner Viola Davis has joined the project as the villainous Dr. Voluminia Gaul. Her addition boosts the presence of an already impressive cast for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes , and Lionsgate is clearly ready to rev the motors on promoting this movie throughout the next year and change.

A connection we do know about that will factor into this blockbuster prequel is that of President Snow’s cousin, Tigris. The characters were revealed to be family in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes , which is something that will probably enhance and explain her efforts with the youthful revolution in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay . Acting as one of the ways this Hunger Games movie will be different , the road from Snow’s not-so-cruel past into his bastardly future will be paved with acts of cruelty down the line.

Prequels to a dystopia such as this tend to end on bittersweet, or almost completely dark, notes. Coriolanus Snow is someone we know to sacrifice everything he has to in order to win, and poor Lucy Gray Baird will undoubtedly be the ultimate price that breaks him. It’s a reality that makes The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ first image all the more surprising, but also a downright bummer.

We’ll see how this plays out in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which we know will debut on its planned release date of November 17, 2023 . Though you can revisit the entirety of Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss Everdeen if you have an Epix subscription, as that platform is the current streaming home of The Hunger Games saga.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Shadow Force’: Da’Vine Joy Randolph & Cliff “Method Man” Smith Join Joe Carnahan’s Action-Thriller For Lionsgate

EXCLUSIVE: Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building) and Cliff “Method Man” Smith (Power Book II: Ghost) have signed on to star alongside Kerry Washington and Omar Sy in Lionsgate’s action-thriller Shadow Force, from director Joe Carnahan (Copshop). The film written by Leon Chills and Carnahan centers on Kyrah (Washington) and Isaac (Sy), who were once the leaders of a multinational special forces group called Shadow Force. They broke the rules by falling in love, and in order to protect their son, they go underground. With a large bounty on their heads, and the vengeful Shadow Force hot on their...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francis Lawrence
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Suzanne Collins
Person
Donald Sutherland
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
Cinemablend

Anne Heche’s Ex Responds After Her Men In Trees Co-Star Gets Real About Rumors She Was ‘Crazy’

Anne Heche sadly passed away at age 53 last week following her hospitalization due to multiple car crashes and a fire. Since then, Hollywood stars have been paying tribute to Heche. Many entertainers have given their touching and personal accounts, while others have spoken about her influence as an actress. Her former Men in Trees co-star, Emily Bergl, added her take to the chorus of moving posts. And in doing so, Bergl chose to get real about the rumors that Heche was "crazy," prompting her ex-partner to respond.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake#The Hunger Games#Epic Games#Lionsgate#This Ballad Of Songbirds#Panem
IGN

Johnny Depp Might Return as Grindelwald After Winning Lawsuit Against Amber Heard, Mads Mikkelsen Says

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen recently undertook a major role as part of J.K. Rowling's Fantastic Beasts series, when he replaced Johnny Depp for the role of Grindelwald. Depp portrayed the villainous character during the second movie of the series in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, where he was paired alongside actors like Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston and more.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Vietnam
Popculture

'Godzilla vs. Kong 2' Release Date: What to Know

The sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is now scheduled to premiere on March 15, 2024, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie is not yet titled and only a few details are available, but it seems like it will continue Warner Bros. and Legendary's attempts to build a lasting franchise out of their megalithic monster intellectual properties. The movie's premiere date came with the rearranging of a few other films on the slate.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On August 17, 2022

The genres that some of the more popular and best movies on Netflix most often fall under can vary, of course, but you can often find something romantic somewhere on the Netflix Top 10. Take, for instance, one of the newest additions to the platform’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. for Wednesday, August 17, 2022. There is a healthy amount of romance to behold on the Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. as well — including the return of an international series that is quickly earning a reputation as one of the best shows on Netflix — so let’s see all that is making a splash on Netflix (opens in new tab) today.
TV SHOWS
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
142K+
Followers
36K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy