Since losing the last presidential election, Donald Trump has been in hot water for claiming the election was rigged, and for allegedly inciting violence at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. More recently, Trump's Mar-a-Lago home was raided by FBI officials searching for classified documents that may have been unlawfully removed from the White House. Agents walked away with 11 sets of materials, some of which were marked as top-secret documents, according to CNN. Trump also faced prosecutors in New York last Wednesday in a deposition regarding evidence that he may have falsified the value of his assets (via AP News). And for months, the former president has been at the center of investigations by the Justice Department and a House committee into his attempts to overturn the election and impede the peaceful transfer of power (via CNN).

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO