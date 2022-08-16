ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

wnewsj.com

Dinner (in the Fields) is (almost) served

Dinner in the Fields, the annual Leadership Clinton farm-to-fork ticketed fundraiser, is just about ready to serve attendees Saturday at the newly constructed Nutrien Ag Solutions facility outside Wilmington. In the photos, Brittany Rhoads and Ashley Rose work during set-up on Friday, as does Jonathan McKay.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

First-year students descend on Wilmington College

WILMINGTON — First-year freshmen and transfer students started their Wilmington College experience Thursday as they moved into residence halls and commenced with the orientation program for WC’s newest students. Classes start Monday. College officials and members of sports teams and student organizations greeted new students and families as...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Picture perfect: First day of school for many

Schools are officially open for business, as kids in Wilmington and many in Blanchester and in Clinton-Massie had their first day of the 2022-23 school year on Wednesday. As always, thank you to the many News Journal readers who posted their first-day photos on our Facebook page. In the first seven hours (starting at 6 a.m.) Wednesday, well over 200 photos were posted.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Kiwanis, Hairway 2 Heaven team up for service project

The Kiwanis Club of Wilmington recently coordinated a service project — with Hairway 2 Heaven on Rombach Avenue — to give children being served by Clinton County JFS haircuts in preparation for going back to school. Kiwanians also provided needed school supplies. Family members with Hairway 2 Heaven provided face painting for the children. Pictured are Maison Fenner, Wendy Smith, Marinda Shoemaker, Ashley Leach, Jorgia Smith and Katie Kingery with Hairway 2 Heaven, along with Kiwanis members Julie Garnai and Nancy Rudduck. Not pictured is Marty Jones.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Your Father’s Kitchen hosts monthly veterans event in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — Every fourth Thursday of each month from noon to 1 p.m., Your Father’s Kitchen in Wilmington will be extending a hand to rural veterans in the area. Your Father’s Kitchen (YFK) is hosting the monthly “Reaching Rural Veterans” events in partnership with Purdue University. A part of Sugartree Ministries in downtown Wilmington, Your Father’s Kitchen is located at 180 East Main Street.
WILMINGTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy welcomes 24 new teachers to district

TROY – The Troy City Schools is welcoming 24 new teachers to its ranks this fall. “We are excited to welcome these teachers to our district,” Troy City Schools superintendent Chris Piper said. “We’ve got a nice mix of first-year teachers and teachers with experience in other districts. We are confident each and every one of them will bring something special to the district and look forward to watching them help our students dream big, work hard and succeed. We are all looking forward to the new school year, which is rapidly approaching.”
TROY, OH
wnewsj.com

East Clinton Schools may bring a nurse practitioner on-site

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton school district is considering having a nurse practitioner available in its buildings two days a week all day. In brief, a nurse practitioner is a nurse who can diagnose and treat acute conditions without the direct supervision of a doctor, can write prescriptions, and is authorized to order diagnostic tests like X-rays or lab work.
LEES CREEK, OH
wnewsj.com

Week 1 Preview: Wilmington at Ross

First-year Hurricane head coach Ryan Evans is very pointed when he says what has to improve for his Wilmington High School football team. Consistency, discipline, fundamentals. Come Friday night in Hamilton County when Wilmington visits Ross, Evans and Co. will find out just how those facets of the game stack...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Investiture ceremony held for SSCC president

HILLSBORO — The investiture for Dr. Nicole Roades, the sixth president at Southern State Community College, was held Monday, August 15 in the Edward K. Daniels Memorial Auditorium on the Central Campus in Hillsboro. Dr. Nicole Roades assumed the presidency on July 1, 2022 following Dr. Kevin Boys who...
HILLSBORO, OH
wnewsj.com

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • Political Action Committee (PAC) formation meeting for Blanchester school tax at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, Blanchester Municipal Building (cafeteria in back). • Blanchester community blood drive 2:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug....
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Eaton Register Herald

American Idol finalist plays PCHS

EATON — A former American Idol contender played the Preble County Historical Society Amphitheater last Friday night, for an excited crowd of fans of all ages. Alexis Gomez — a top-12 finalist on American Idol Season 14 — and her band donated a portion of ticket sales from the Friday, Aug. 12, show to the Preble County Historical Society, according to PCHS Executive Director Lisa White.
EATON, OH
wnewsj.com

2022 Fall Preview: Wilmington HS Volleyball

Wilmington went 14-6 last season in Jenna Persinger’s final season as head coach. She turned the program around after several years struggling in the W-L column. A once proud program under head coach Gary Downing, WHS volleyball had fallen on hard times and failed to produce a winner in recent years. In fact, in 2016 and 2017, Wilmington did not win a match.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Lady Hurricane post win over Blue Lions

WASHINGTON CH — Wilmington didn’t have the match medalist but easily defeated Washington 214 to 250 Thursday in a non-league girls golf match at the Greens of Fayette County. “These ladies keep improving every week,” coach Chad Fields said. “Their hard work is starting to show.”
WILMINGTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Senior day at the fair

TROY — Miami County senior citizens enjoyed Wednesday at the Miami County Fair, the day specifically designated for them. The Free Entertainment Tent was overflowing Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, for Senior Citizens Day after approximately 68 couples married for at least 50 years gathered for the annual Golden Anniversary picture. Couples were seated at 11 a.m. out front of the Miami County Fair secretary’s office for the picture.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Springfield Schools moving administration offices

LAKEMORE — The Springfield Local Schools Board of Education approved the sale of its current administrative offices at 2410 Massillon Road Aug. 16. According to the sales document, the property is being sold to the Development Finance Authority of Summit County and Reach Counseling Services (doing business as Reach Behavioral Health) for $400,000.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton.com

The Vault Event Center closes in Miamisburg

A Miamisburg event center housed inside a former bank announced today on its Facebook page it has closed. “Absolutely breaks my heart to have to say that The Vault Event Center is officially closed,” said owner Melissa Climer in the Facebook post. Climer said in the post she “will...
MIAMISBURG, OH
wnewsj.com

EMT/firefighter given ‘Saved by the Helmet’ award by Motorcycle Ohio at OSHP-Wilmington

WILMINGTON — The survivor of a motorcycle accident was recognized for practicing safety measures that saved his life. At the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post on Wednesday, Austin Caldwell of Fayetteville was presented with the “Saved by the Helmet” award by Motorcycle Ohio. The award is given to survivors of serious crashes who were wearing a helmet.
WILMINGTON, OH
WDTN

Hickory Bar-B-Q Celebrates 60 Years!

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – If you know Dayton, you likely know Hickory Bar-B-Q. After 60 years in business, Carl Fisher showed a quick demo of their delectable ribs in the Living Dayton Kitchen. Fisher said Joe and Irene Kiss opened up the Hickory Bar-B-Q on Brown Street in 1962. “Joe ran it clear up until […]
DAYTON, OH

