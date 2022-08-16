Newell Normand calls on Orleans Sheriff to stop wasting taxpayer dollars and take control of the parish jail

On the Newell Normand Show Monday, Newell couldn’t wrap his head around the fact that a certain pod at the Orleans Parish Justice Center was making demands like a second television, improvements to basketball equipment, new washing machines and reduced time in jail cells. Much of this came to light after a joint “operation” between the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s office and the Louisiana Department of Corrections ended a situation this weekend in which multiple inmates in a particular pod refused to return to their cells and instead, barricaded themselves and set off the sprinkler system to flood their area. Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson said the six inmates were ultimately removed and taken to a maximum DOC facility. In Newell’s view, the reform minded approach that Sheriff Hutson has taken since she took office earlier this year is simply not working.

Earlier this month, four men were injured in four separate stabbing incidents at the jail. In June, a fight involving four inmates resulted in one dying. There was also a suicide that month. Newell criticized how Sheriff Hutson refers to the incarcerated as “residents” of the justice center. He said it’s time she and her supporters wake up from their “woke” mentality. Newell said it has created an environment in which taxpayers have to yield to demands from a select group of jailed inmates.

“What about what we want? What the citizens want? We’re going to give you the constitutionally required services and nothing more. How about that? That’s what we want. How about we would like you to start talking about how you are going to pay your debt to society,” Newell said.