Giuliani on being told he’s target of election probe: ‘We’re starting to live in a fascist state’

Read full article on original website
Related
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Just How Screwed Is Rudy Giuliani?
Rudy Giuliani was once best known as the hard-charging New York prosecutor who tried to take down the mafia with one of the most explosive and high-profile criminal racketeering cases in U.S. history. That was then. This week, he found out he’s the target of a criminal probe in Georgia...
Michael Cohen says Trump's next move in the Mar-a-Lago probe would be to find a scapegoat — Rudy Giuliani
Michael Cohen said Trump is likely looking for a scapegoat for potential criminal charges. Calling Trump "Captain Chaos," Cohen speculated that this scapegoat could be Rudy Giuliani. "They're gonna throw him under the bus for Mar-a-Lago," Cohen told CNN host Don Lemon. Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump's one-time personal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
Ivanka Trump 'Dumps' Brothers Donald Jr. & Eric As She 'Doesn't Want To Be Part Of The Family Business Anymore'
It looks like Ivanka Trump is moving on: the businesswoman was never close with her brothers, Donald Jr. and Eric, and now she wants to focus on the future — without them. “Ivanka has basically dumped her brothers,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “She doesn’t want to be part of the family business anymore or even the controversial family. Her future is with her husband, Jared Kushner, and her kids. They are out of politics and won’t be campaigning with her father anymore or defending him on TV."
abovethelaw.com
Georgia Fake Electors Say Plot To Overturn Vote Was Legal. Or Rudy Giuliani's Fault. Or The Prosecutor Is Mean. Or ... SQUIRREL!
It’s not clear whether Attorney General Merrick Garland has the stomach to prosecute Donald Trump’s for a blatant attempt to mount an electoral coup by dint of substituting fake electors for the real ones in swing states won by President Biden. But Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis suffers from no such infirmity, and her effort to hold the former president’s cronies accountable keeps chugging along.
Al Franken Jokes Trump Has ‘Screwed Himself so Badly’ He Should ‘Write Himself a Check for $130,000’ (Video)
This week, former U.S. senator and “SNL” vet Al Franken is guest-hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” and since his whole thing is the intersection of comedy and politics, you can guess his monologue on Tuesday’s show was mainly about politics. In particular, he had some pretty...
RELATED PEOPLE
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Giuliani says Trump's first reaction to the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was to boast about the size of the crowd supporting him outside
"You see the number of people in front of Mar-a-Lago already?" Giuliani recalled Trump saying in the aftermath of the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago.
Why Trump spent so much of his presidency at Mar-a-Lago
Trump spent hundreds of days of his presidency at his personal properties, Mar-a-Lago above all others. CNN’s Tom Foreman reports on why Trump spent so much of his presidency at his Florida home.
Giuliani appeared for 6 hours before Georgia grand jury; Trump attorney is target in inquiry: recap
Rudy Giuliani's attorney declined to comment on the Fulton County session. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has been subpoenaed by the same grand jury.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rudy Giuliani Did What He 'Had to Do' During Grand Jury Testimony: Lawyer
Rudy Giuliani spent six hours in Fulton County, Georgia, on Wednesday facing questions before a special grand jury about the state's 2020 election results.
Mike Pence shares 'deep concern' over FBI Mar-a-Lago raid
Former Vice President Mike Pence expressed "deep concern" over the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's residence at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
Ex-Clinton aide implies 'President of France' file found at Trump's home during Mar-a-Lago raid could be valuable to Putin as 'kompromat'
The FBI seized "info re: President of France" during the raid on Mar-a-Lago. Jennifer Palmieri, formerly an aide to Hillary Clinton, referred to it as "kompromat" in a tweet. Palmieri also implied in the tweet that the information could be useful to Vladimir Putin. A former Hillary Clinton aide heavily...
DOJ officials were alarmed by surveillance footage of the Mar-a-Lago room where classified info was being stored, report says
Officials decided to request a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago after new evidence emerged about classified information kept there, the NYT reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump media foes, allies agree FBI Mar-a-Lago raid may have clinched him 2024 Republican nomination
Media commentators ranging from Donald Trump's strongest foes to most fervent allies appeared in agreement on one thing Monday: the FBI raid of his Mar-a-Lago home may have handed him the 2024 Republican nomination. The FBI executed a search warrant of the former president's Florida residence on Monday, stunning the...
Hunter Biden joins dad Joe for vacation as FBI called out for double standard after Trump Mar-a-Lago raid
Hunter Biden joined his dad on an Air Force One flight to South Carolina Wednesday for a family vacation amid criticism of the FBI’s alleged double standards after agents raided former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. The raid comes amid an ongoing federal investigation in whether Trump...
Dr. Oz's Chances of Beating John Fetterman in Pennsylvania: New Poll
The poll, released by a Pittsburgh-area labor group, shows Fetterman surging in the closing weeks of the summer.
Rudy Giuliani's Latest Election Entanglement Confirms What We Suspected All Along
Since losing the last presidential election, Donald Trump has been in hot water for claiming the election was rigged, and for allegedly inciting violence at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. More recently, Trump's Mar-a-Lago home was raided by FBI officials searching for classified documents that may have been unlawfully removed from the White House. Agents walked away with 11 sets of materials, some of which were marked as top-secret documents, according to CNN. Trump also faced prosecutors in New York last Wednesday in a deposition regarding evidence that he may have falsified the value of his assets (via AP News). And for months, the former president has been at the center of investigations by the Justice Department and a House committee into his attempts to overturn the election and impede the peaceful transfer of power (via CNN).
Comments / 0