Tuscaloosa, AL

The Spun

Former Alabama Star Reveals He Constantly Fought With Nick Saban

Najee Harris dominated at Alabama before beginning a bright NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. The running back broke Derrick Henry's school records for all-time rushing yards and touchdowns before becoming a first-round selection. However, his time with the Crimson Tide didn't always go smoothly. Appearing on The...
247Sports

College football separation from NCAA discussed by College Football Playoff Board of Managers, per report

College football could undergo a major change in the future in regards to its relationship with the NCAA. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported the Board of Managers discussed the possibility of college football being governed outside of the NCAA in the future. As to what that could entail down the line, there were not many details and the discussion was brief. However, it’s the first time a sport discussed breaking away from the NCAA and operating under a different banner.
AthlonSports.com

Alabama Football: All-Time Crimson Tide Team

Alabama will start the season as the preseason No. 1 team in college football. If the Crimson Tide win out and keep this ranking, they will add the 19th national title to the program’s storied history. As I recently did with Georgia, Michigan, Nebraska, and Notre Dame, if one...
On3.com

Joel Klatt reveals why Bryce Young’s past success will hurt Heisman chances

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young has already played at a Heisman level and won the trophy, but some analysts believe his existing resume could make it harder, not easier, for him to win the award again in 2022. On with Colin Cowherd, FOX analyst Joel Klatt shared why he thinks Young’s past achievements will hold him back in the race for the Heisman this season.
On3.com

Todd McShay ranks Top 32 NFL Draft prospects ahead of 2022 college football season

The 2023 NFL Draft is a ways away, but Todd McShay of ESPN has turned his eyes to next April. With a bevy of fantastic quarterbacks and ferocious defensive talents, McShay crafted his Top 32 NFL Draft prospects ahead of the 2022 college football season, and it’s filled with athletes brimming with potential. From Alabama teammates Bryce Young and Will Anderson to SEC rivals like Jalen Carter of Georgia, there were some wonderfully difficult choices to make.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys rookie DaRon Bland continues to shine in opportunities afforded him

If luck equals when preparation meets opportunity, then Thursday was DaRon Bland’s lucky day. No one roots for a teammate’s misfortune, but a fifth-round rookie is going to need some help to earn his way to on-the-fiend reps when the games count. So when Jourdan Lewis came up with a hamstring injury that will sideline him for the rest of the preseason, Bland’s preparation thus far this offseason finally got the opportunity to be put on display.
