FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Paul Finebaum reveals team most likely to take down Alabama
Alabama football is the obvious favorite to win the national championship but Paul Finebaum has made his pick for the team most likely to get in their way. Paul Finebaum had an utterly shocking take on national championship contenders on ESPN this week!. Just kidding. The ESPN analyst actually said...
Former Alabama Star Reveals He Constantly Fought With Nick Saban
Najee Harris dominated at Alabama before beginning a bright NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. The running back broke Derrick Henry's school records for all-time rushing yards and touchdowns before becoming a first-round selection. However, his time with the Crimson Tide didn't always go smoothly. Appearing on The...
Lane Kiffin Is Looking Forward To 1 College Football Game This Season
We're just a few weeks away from the start of the 2022 college football season and this year's SEC West is primed to be as competitive as ever. For Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, there's one game he's looking forward over all the others. As you might have guessed, it's the November 12 home game against Alabama.
Alabama Football: Three reasons Bryce Young won’t win the Heisman
Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young exceeded lofty expectations to keep the Heisman Trophy in Tuscaloosa in 2021, his first year as a starter. I think it’s unlikely that Bryce repeats as the Heisman winner, but it’s not because I’m not confident in the signal caller. I agree...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steelers RB Najee Harris reveals how he stood up to Nick Saban at Alabama
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris had a breakout rookie season last year. He showed that he was ready for the NFL day one. Apparently, it didn’t happen overnight either. Harris was a strong, powerful tailback in college at Alabama for Nick Saban. But unlike many of Saban’s players, Harris was not one to back down from the legendary coach.
Sarkisian Updates Status of Suspended Longhorns WR Agiye Hall
"When the time is right, we’ll have him back on our team," Sarkisian said.
Do Longhorns Have the Best RB Room in College Football?
The Longhorns are loaded at the running back position.
College football separation from NCAA discussed by College Football Playoff Board of Managers, per report
College football could undergo a major change in the future in regards to its relationship with the NCAA. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported the Board of Managers discussed the possibility of college football being governed outside of the NCAA in the future. As to what that could entail down the line, there were not many details and the discussion was brief. However, it’s the first time a sport discussed breaking away from the NCAA and operating under a different banner.
RELATED PEOPLE
AthlonSports.com
Alabama Football: All-Time Crimson Tide Team
Alabama will start the season as the preseason No. 1 team in college football. If the Crimson Tide win out and keep this ranking, they will add the 19th national title to the program’s storied history. As I recently did with Georgia, Michigan, Nebraska, and Notre Dame, if one...
Aggies Among Top 10 Running Back Units in College Football
Running back will be a strength for the Aggies this season.
Mississippi State Quarterback Will Rogers Ranks Highly Among Top 100 College Football Players According to ESPN
ESPN lists MSU signal-caller Will Rogers as one of the top football players in the nation heading into the 2022 season.
REPORT: "Major College Football" Leaders "Mulling" Over Leaving the NCAA
Could we see a major overhaul in the governance of college football?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Joel Klatt reveals why Bryce Young’s past success will hurt Heisman chances
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young has already played at a Heisman level and won the trophy, but some analysts believe his existing resume could make it harder, not easier, for him to win the award again in 2022. On with Colin Cowherd, FOX analyst Joel Klatt shared why he thinks Young’s past achievements will hold him back in the race for the Heisman this season.
George Pickens’ NFL Success Directly Impacts Georgia
What could a successful NFL career for George Pickens do for Georgia?
Bijan Robinson Among Todd McShay’s Top NFL Draft Prospects
The Longhorns have one of the top draft-eligible players in their backfield.
Todd McShay ranks Top 32 NFL Draft prospects ahead of 2022 college football season
The 2023 NFL Draft is a ways away, but Todd McShay of ESPN has turned his eyes to next April. With a bevy of fantastic quarterbacks and ferocious defensive talents, McShay crafted his Top 32 NFL Draft prospects ahead of the 2022 college football season, and it’s filled with athletes brimming with potential. From Alabama teammates Bryce Young and Will Anderson to SEC rivals like Jalen Carter of Georgia, there were some wonderfully difficult choices to make.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cowboys rookie DaRon Bland continues to shine in opportunities afforded him
If luck equals when preparation meets opportunity, then Thursday was DaRon Bland’s lucky day. No one roots for a teammate’s misfortune, but a fifth-round rookie is going to need some help to earn his way to on-the-fiend reps when the games count. So when Jourdan Lewis came up with a hamstring injury that will sideline him for the rest of the preseason, Bland’s preparation thus far this offseason finally got the opportunity to be put on display.
