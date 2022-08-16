If luck equals when preparation meets opportunity, then Thursday was DaRon Bland’s lucky day. No one roots for a teammate’s misfortune, but a fifth-round rookie is going to need some help to earn his way to on-the-fiend reps when the games count. So when Jourdan Lewis came up with a hamstring injury that will sideline him for the rest of the preseason, Bland’s preparation thus far this offseason finally got the opportunity to be put on display.

NFL ・ 36 MINUTES AGO