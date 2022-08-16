Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The Despicable And Painful Abuse Women Face Within The U.S Army — The Tragic Case Of Vanessa GuillenTruecrime FanaticHouston, TX
Two men get away after attempting to steal an ATM from Chase Bank in Tomball with a pickup truckhoustonstringer_comTomball, TX
Missing Man's Items Found Wiped Clean Of Evidence After Authorities Tell His Family OtherwiseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHowe, TX
Child in Houston is believed to be first child in Texas to contract monkeypoxAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Green Bay Packers cut former Iowa TE
The Green Bay Packers also released a former Iowa TE on Tuesday. Dominque Dafney was 1 of the players that got cut by the team in order to get down to the 85-player roster minimum per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Dafney spent the majority of his college career with...
Patriots place Malcolm Butler on injured reserve, ending his season
FOXBOROUGH – New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler’s return from retirement is already over – at least for the 2022 season. The Patriots placed the veteran corner on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season. It isn’t clear what Butler’s injury is. Butler was active for...
Packers add another weapon for Aaron Rodgers with waiver claim
Green Bay Packers have added another pass-catcher for Aaron Rodgers as the regular season fast approaches. Just don’t expect him to fill the massive left by superstar wideout Davante Adams. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Green Bay scooped up wide receiver Travis Fulgham off the waiver wire on Wednesday. The Packers have claimed WR Travis […] The post Packers add another weapon for Aaron Rodgers with waiver claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins Players Make Opinion On Wes Welker Very Clear
During the early stages of the offseason, Wes Welker left the San Francisco 49ers to become the wide receivers coach for the Miami Dolphins. That move was made so he can join forces with Mike McDaniel. With the regular season just around the corner, it sounds like Welker is already...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Saints DT Malcom Brown Available in Free Agency
A former New Orleans run-stopper is back on the free-agent market. Could the Saints reunite with an old friend?
Number 21 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best
We're now 21 days away from the start of the NFL regular season, so we honor the best players who have worn that number for the Miami Dolphins
Raiders sign former Jets third-round pick DE Jordan Jenkins
After the trade of Tyree Gillespie to the Titans, the Raiders had an open roster spot. Wednesday they filled that spot by adding former Texans and Jets edge rusher Jordan Jenkins following a workout. Jenkins spent part of last season on injured reserve, returning for the final two games of...
Takeaways from Day 13 of Dolphins' training camp
After two practices outside at the Baptist Health Training Complex, the Miami Dolphins moved inside for the final practice of the week before their preseason matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. With head coach Mike McDaniel not revealing who’s going to play on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium, the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Cowboys rookie DaRon Bland continues to shine in opportunities afforded him
If luck equals when preparation meets opportunity, then Thursday was DaRon Bland’s lucky day. No one roots for a teammate’s misfortune, but a fifth-round rookie is going to need some help to earn his way to on-the-fiend reps when the games count. So when Jourdan Lewis came up with a hamstring injury that will sideline him for the rest of the preseason, Bland’s preparation thus far this offseason finally got the opportunity to be put on display.
Dolphins are underdogs for preseason matchup with Raiders
The Miami Dolphins are set to host their first preseason game of 2022, with the Las Vegas Raiders traveling to Miami Gardens for a Saturday night battle at Hard Rock Stadium. According to Tipico Sportsbook, Miami is currently a 2.5-point underdog for the matchup. They’re also underdogs on the moneyline, as their victory is set at +105. The over/under for the contest is 41.5 points.
Comments / 0