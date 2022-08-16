ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay Packers cut former Iowa TE

The Green Bay Packers also released a former Iowa TE on Tuesday. Dominque Dafney was 1 of the players that got cut by the team in order to get down to the 85-player roster minimum per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Dafney spent the majority of his college career with...
Packers add another weapon for Aaron Rodgers with waiver claim

Green Bay Packers have added another pass-catcher for Aaron Rodgers as the regular season fast approaches. Just don’t expect him to fill the massive left by superstar wideout Davante Adams. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Green Bay scooped up wide receiver Travis Fulgham off the waiver wire on Wednesday. The Packers have claimed WR Travis […] The post Packers add another weapon for Aaron Rodgers with waiver claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins Players Make Opinion On Wes Welker Very Clear

During the early stages of the offseason, Wes Welker left the San Francisco 49ers to become the wide receivers coach for the Miami Dolphins. That move was made so he can join forces with Mike McDaniel. With the regular season just around the corner, it sounds like Welker is already...
Cowboys rookie DaRon Bland continues to shine in opportunities afforded him

If luck equals when preparation meets opportunity, then Thursday was DaRon Bland’s lucky day. No one roots for a teammate’s misfortune, but a fifth-round rookie is going to need some help to earn his way to on-the-fiend reps when the games count. So when Jourdan Lewis came up with a hamstring injury that will sideline him for the rest of the preseason, Bland’s preparation thus far this offseason finally got the opportunity to be put on display.
Dolphins are underdogs for preseason matchup with Raiders

The Miami Dolphins are set to host their first preseason game of 2022, with the Las Vegas Raiders traveling to Miami Gardens for a Saturday night battle at Hard Rock Stadium. According to Tipico Sportsbook, Miami is currently a 2.5-point underdog for the matchup. They’re also underdogs on the moneyline, as their victory is set at +105. The over/under for the contest is 41.5 points.
