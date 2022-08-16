ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Candidate pushes for united border congressional delegation

By Julian Resendiz
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kxnGW_0hJ8pmyN00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – John Lira visited Downtown El Paso this weekend to make a point about unity. The Democrat running in Texas’ 23rd Congressional District wants to be familiar with the region’s issues even if he is going to represent only parts of the city.

He also wants to stop the two current El Paso federal representatives from canceling each other’s votes in the House of Representatives.

District 23 runs from Far East El Paso County to the outskirts of San Antonio. It also includes a sizeable chunk of Northeast El Paso. The district, which has flipped between Democrats and Republicans for much of the past two decades, is currently led by U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas.

Gonzales and U.S. Rep Veronica, D-Texas, have both expressed strong feelings on illegal immigration. Both tend to vote along their party lines on major issues like immigration.

DACA advocates urge Congress to pass lasting bipartisan immigration reform

Escobar has coauthored bills to expand work visas and legal immigration and reduce the role of law enforcement in processing asylum seekers.

Gonzales has led several Republican delegations to border communities dealing with the collateral damage of illegal immigration and called for stronger border enforcement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SlBZT_0hJ8pmyN00
U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, departs from the U.S. Capitol building on November 16, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Lira says he’s in favor of expanding legal immigration opportunities so those fleeing violence and political or economic oppression don’t have to die in the back of crowded tractor-trailers, as was the case with 53 migrants in June near San Antonio.

“We saw what happened in San Antonio. Because these individuals feel they have no other routes to legally enter the U.S., (they) piled into the back of a sweltering truck,” Lira said. “We are a nation of immigrants, but our immigration laws are not befitting of the nation that we are.”

Lira is going after a freshman congressman who serves in the House Appropriations Committee and has been appointed to leadership roles within his party. And one who vigorously stands for border safety and constantly shares on social media commentary on the immigration enforcement and humanitarian crisis.

“Biden’s broken border policies are no longer dangerous, they are deadly. 600+ dead only in the U.S. How many have died in the Northern Triangle and Darien Gap in Panama?” he tweeted on Sunday.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

“Same (expletive deleted), different day. Last week I visited the Northern Triangle (Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras). President of Guatemala told me they’d be willing to take more repatriation flights if Biden would simply pick up the phone and call,” he shared last week .

Lira and Gonzales are veterans of the Armed Forces. Lira served in the U.S. Marine Corps and Gonzales was in the U.S. Navy.

Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Paso County, TX
Government
City
El Paso, TX
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
El Paso, TX
Elections
County
El Paso County, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
El Paso, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
shefinds

Former Donald Trump Official Just Revealed That The President's Office Mishandled Confidential Documents: It Was 'A Known Thing'

Olivia Troye— a national security official who worked as a homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence— is opening up about the Trump White House being frivolous with important documents. In a new interview with MSNBC, Troye, 45, revealed that while working with the Trump administration, it was a “known thing” that her colleagues were careless with sensitive papers and information.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Illegal Immigrants#Election Local#Immigration Policy#Guatemala#Democrats#Republicans#U S Rep Veronica#Daca
Vice

Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.

The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Adult migrant woman found dead in west Texas desert area after she couldn't keep up with her parents

The adult migrant daughter of a couple that had crossed the United States-Mexico border was found dead in the desert by U.S. Border Patrol agents in west Texas on Wednesday. Her parents were taken into custody after they were encountered by the National Guard near U.S. Highway 90 in Sanderson, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement Friday.
SANDERSON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Daily Mail

Poll: 53% of Americans say there is an 'invasion' at the southern border while more than one-third claim they are being 'systematically replaced by immigrants'

More than half of Americans believe that the situation at the southern border amounts to an 'invasion' while another third of respondents in a new poll expressed worry over being replaced by illegal immigrants. The new NPR/Ipsos poll released Thursday shows an overall decline in support for immigration as new...
IMMIGRATION
The Conversation U.S.

Crossing the US-Mexico border is deadlier than ever for migrants – here's why

The June 2022 deaths of 53 people, victims of heat stroke, in the back of a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas, show the dangers of crossing the U.S. southern border without authorization. All of the dead came from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras – the three most common origin countries of migrants encountered by the Border Patrol in 2021 and so far in 2022. Such fatalities result from two intersecting phenomena. One is the massive growth in the federal government’s policing system in the U.S.-Mexico borderlands since the mid-1990s. The other is the strong and profoundly unequal ties between the United States...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
Fox News

Texas border stash house bust: 48 illegal migrants arrested

Border Patrol agents in Texas arrested dozens of illegal migrants Tuesday after finding them in two separate stash houses. Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents received information about a residence in Alton, Texas being used as a possible stash house. The agents coordinated with other law enforcement agencies and responded to the location.
ALTON, TX
CBS News

Famous jaguar known as "El Jefe" believed to have crossed U.S.-Mexico border

They call him "El Jefe," he is at least 12-years-old, and his crossing of the heavily guarded U.S.-Mexico border has sparked celebrations on both sides. "El Jefe" – or "The Boss" – is one of the oldest jaguars on record along the frontier, one of few known to have crossed a border partly lined by a wall and other infrastructure to stop drug traffickers and migrants, and the one believed to have traveled the farthest, say ecologists of the Borderlands Linkages Initiative, a binational collaboration of eight conservation groups.
ANIMALS
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy