Public Health

WVNews

Friends with Paws: 7 West Virginia schools will get therapy dogs this fall

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice on Thursday announced the next seven schools that will receive certified therapy dogs as a part of the First Lady’s Friends With Paws initiative. “Bringing these seven additional dogs into our Friends With Paws therapy...
PETS
WVNews

3 men indicted in West Virginia prison beating death of Whitey Bulger

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Three men have been indicted in connection with the beating death of James “Whitey” Bulger. Fotios Geas, also known as “Freddy,” age 55, Paul J. DeCologero, also known as “Pauly,” 48, and Sean McKinnon, 36, were charged on Wednesday with conspiracy to commit first degree murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
West Virginia State
WVNews

Beshear cites progress in FEMA response to Kentucky flooding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear pointed to signs of progress Thursday as federal emergency personnel respond to requests for assistance in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky, but stressed it's “still not enough” as people work to recover from the disaster that swept away homes and inundated communities.
KENTUCKY STATE
WVNews

Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
OMAHA, NE
WVNews

WV Brass Quintet to perform at Little Yough Concert Series

OAKLAND — The Little Yough Summer Music Festival continues this Friday, Aug. 19 featuring the West Virginia Brass Quintet. The family-friendly, free concerts are held at the Mountain Fresh Pavilion in the Oakland Town Parking Lot every Friday evening until Sept. 3. Food vendors open at 6 p.m., and the performances begin at 7.
OAKLAND, CA
WVNews

Sports betting set in Kansas state-owned casinos Sept. 1

Sports fans who want to bet on their favorite teams should be able to make their wagers in Kansas beginning Sept. 1 if some final regulatory details are worked out, state officials announced Thursday. The four state-owned casinos in Kansas will have a tentative “soft launch” of sports betting at...
KANSAS STATE

