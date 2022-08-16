Read full article on original website
Related
wtva.com
Former Ole Miss player Luke Knox dead
MIAMI (WTVA) - A former member of the Ole Miss football team and player at Florida International University (FIU) has died. Luke Knox played at Ole Miss from 2018-2021. FIU made the announcement on Thursday, Aug. 18. The Brentwood, Tennessee, native had transferred to FIU. No explanation for the cause...
Lane Kiffin Is Looking Forward To 1 College Football Game This Season
We're just a few weeks away from the start of the 2022 college football season and this year's SEC West is primed to be as competitive as ever. For Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, there's one game he's looking forward over all the others. As you might have guessed, it's the November 12 home game against Alabama.
Ole Miss Brings on 250-Pound Punter Found at a 'Keg Party' on Campus
"We have condition work to do with my guy," Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin said.
saturdaydownsouth.com
ESPN names Ole Miss' biggest question mark heading into 2022 season
Ole Miss enters the season as the No. 20 team in the country after a solid 10-3 campaign last year. But a lot has changed from last year’s squad. The Rebels return half their starters but lose their most important weapons on offense in Snoop Conner, Jerrion Early and of course, Matt Corral.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ole Miss Week 12 Opponent Preview: Arkansas Razorbacks
The Rebels will hit the road the week prior to the Egg Bowl to face the Hogs.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin bristles at notion of open practice, quips 'We’re just here to be nice to everybody'
Lane Kiffin and the Rebels are coming off their first scrimmage of fall camp, and Ole Miss is set for another one on Saturday. Last week was open to the public, and Kiffin on Monday explained that this week would not be. But Kiffin explained that practices have to be limited to access because people record them on video, and schemed plays are stored for later use.
wtva.com
Morrison joins basketball staff at Blue Mountain College
BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. (WTVA) - Raheem Morrison has joined the women’s basketball staff at Blue Mountain College as an assistant coach. The Memphis, Tennessee, native had been a head coach and assistant at Memphis Home Educators Association for six years. He also spent time as head coach at Tipton...
South Reporter
Experienced Blue Devils look for big season
Ashland Blue Devils are bringing a team with experience this year. “Ashland’s experienced team returns this year except for two seniors,” said Coach Christopher Suggs. “The team looks to bounce back stronger after a rough 2021 season.”. Coach Suggs said he wants to build his team nucleus.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
Mississippi man gets more than 6 years in prison for $6 million COVID relief money fraud
A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two months after Lick pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
hottytoddy.com
University of Mississippi Returns to Normal Parking Policy on Aug. 16
Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 16, normal parking and enforcement operations will be in effect, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. All vehicles brought on campus require a parking permit unless parked in a pay-by-hour parking meter space with paid time. Some permit types are exclusively linked to a vehicle’s...
Threat on life of Mississippi supervisor under investigation
Panola County investigators on Thursday continued their questioning of residents in and around the Enid Shores area, after District 3 Supervisor John Thomas was threatened in a letter received at the Batesville Courthouse by mail Tuesday. Sheriff Shane Phelps confirmed that investigators have a person of interest in the case,...
Comments / 0