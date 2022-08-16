ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

Former Ole Miss player Luke Knox dead

MIAMI (WTVA) - A former member of the Ole Miss football team and player at Florida International University (FIU) has died. Luke Knox played at Ole Miss from 2018-2021. FIU made the announcement on Thursday, Aug. 18. The Brentwood, Tennessee, native had transferred to FIU. No explanation for the cause...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

ESPN names Ole Miss' biggest question mark heading into 2022 season

Ole Miss enters the season as the No. 20 team in the country after a solid 10-3 campaign last year. But a lot has changed from last year’s squad. The Rebels return half their starters but lose their most important weapons on offense in Snoop Conner, Jerrion Early and of course, Matt Corral.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Oxford, MS
College Sports
State
Mississippi State
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
City
Oxford, MS
State
Alabama State
Local
Mississippi College Sports
State
Arkansas State
Local
Mississippi Football
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin bristles at notion of open practice, quips 'We’re just here to be nice to everybody'

Lane Kiffin and the Rebels are coming off their first scrimmage of fall camp, and Ole Miss is set for another one on Saturday. Last week was open to the public, and Kiffin on Monday explained that this week would not be. But Kiffin explained that practices have to be limited to access because people record them on video, and schemed plays are stored for later use.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Morrison joins basketball staff at Blue Mountain College

BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. (WTVA) - Raheem Morrison has joined the women’s basketball staff at Blue Mountain College as an assistant coach. The Memphis, Tennessee, native had been a head coach and assistant at Memphis Home Educators Association for six years. He also spent time as head coach at Tipton...
BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS
South Reporter

Experienced Blue Devils look for big season

Ashland Blue Devils are bringing a team with experience this year. “Ashland’s experienced team returns this year except for two seniors,” said Coach Christopher Suggs. “The team looks to bounce back stronger after a rough 2021 season.”. Coach Suggs said he wants to build his team nucleus.
ASHLAND, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Troy Brown
Person
Chris Partridge
Person
Matt Corral
Person
Charlie Weis Jr.
Person
Lane Kiffin
WJTV 12

Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
OXFORD, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man gets more than 6 years in prison for $6 million COVID relief money fraud

A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two months after Lick pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
STARKVILLE, MS
hottytoddy.com

University of Mississippi Returns to Normal Parking Policy on Aug. 16

Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 16, normal parking and enforcement operations will be in effect, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. All vehicles brought on campus require a parking permit unless parked in a pay-by-hour parking meter space with paid time. Some permit types are exclusively linked to a vehicle’s...
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy