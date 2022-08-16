ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Tractor-trailer engulfed in massive fire on I-77 North near Uptown Charlotte

By Mike Andrews
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A tractor-trailer hauling beef and produce was fully engulfed in flames on northbound Interstate 77 near the John Belk Freeway in Uptown Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Images from the scene showed a massive fire near an overpass.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Auqj_0hJ8pWnd00
    (photo courtesy of the Charlotte Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x1yok_0hJ8pWnd00
    (photo courtesy of the Charlotte Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PHnHL_0hJ8pWnd00
    (photo courtesy of the Charlotte Fire Department)
  • (NCDOT)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c03nN_0hJ8pWnd00
    (NCDOT)
Accident was waiting to happen on South End Rail Trail, witnesses say

The incident started near Exit 9 for I-277/John Belk Freeway just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Charlotte Fire officials said 34 firefighters got the blaze under control in 22 minutes.

NCDOT said the roadway was expected to be impacted until around 4:30 p.m. Transportation officials said a crew was inspecting the damage to the roadway. No damage was done to the overpass, NCDOT reported.

Officials said the truck had been carrying beef and produce. Charlotte Fire said there was no danger to the environment. The driver, Curtis Lyons, suffered burns on his lower extremities and was cited for failure to maintain lane control, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. NCSHP said the fire ignited Lyons’ saddlebags and fuel containers in the back of the truck, which in turn ignited the whole back of the truck.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

1 dead in crash involving bus in Steele Creek: Medic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Charlotte's Steele Creek area that shut down South Tryon Street for several hours Wednesday morning, officials said. Charlotte firefighters responded to the crash just before 10 a.m. It happened on South Tryon Street at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Accidents
Fox 46 Charlotte

Mooresville officer hospitalized following 3-vehicle wreck

MOORESVILLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Mooresville police officer is in the hospital following a three-vehicle collision, the Mooresville Police Department said Wednesday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the accident on Tuesday on Charlotte Highway. A three-vehicle accident was observed, and the accident included a Mooresville police officer, according to the police report. the […]
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

'We tried to be understanding' | Charlotte couple demanding refund from contractor for incomplete work on new fence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte husband and wife came to WCNC Charlotte to try to recoup some of their deposit from a local contractor. Mary Beth Eastridge said she and her husband wanted to put up a new privacy fence back in March. After talking to neighbors and seeing his work on social media, they chose Terry Wayne of Bluewood Fencing to do the work.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uptown Charlotte#Tractor#South End#Accident#Ncdot#Ncshp
WFAE

Fixing the 'hole' in Charlotte's weather radar

The Charlotte area does not have a dedicated National Weather Service radar unit. The nearest one is in Greer, South Carolina almost 100 miles away. That’s led to long-running concern over whether Charlotte is at risk of having too little warning before storms because of inadequate radar coverage. Now one TV station is trying to fill in that radar gap. That’s according to the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter. For more, WFAE's Woody Cain talks to the Ledger’s Tony Mecia.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mooresville Police Officer Injured In Crash

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — On Tuesday, a Mooresville Police Officer was injured after being involved in a three-vehicle traffic incident on Charlotte Highway in Mooresville. Authorities say the officer was taken to a local hospital in Charlotte for a possible non-life-threatening leg injury. No additional injuries were sustained, according to...
MOORESVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTV

Salisbury house fire ruled accidental, victim remains hospitalized

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 72-year-old woman who was injured in a house fire in Salisbury on Saturday afternoon remains in the hospital, according to Salisbury Police. The fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. in the 400 block of S. Shaver Street. Firefighters arrived in just over two minutes. Officials said the fire was most active in the back of the house and near a back porch.
SALISBURY, NC
WRAL News

Family: Charlotte man missing after leaving for hike

Charlotte, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for a man they say went for a hike on Friday afternoon but has not been heard from since. WCNC Charlotte reports that 48-year-old Matt Sullivan told his family of his plans on Friday and went to McAlpine Creek Park along Monroe Road around 1:45 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

4 charged after robberies in Cabarrus and Stanly counties

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people face charges after deputies say they used a machete to rob a drug store in Richfield and a convenience store in Cabarrus County. According to Stanly County Sheriff Jeff Crisco, on Monday at approximately 4:05 p.m., four individuals arrived at the CVS in Richfield brandishing a machete to the store clerk.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Authorities investigating after body found on highway in York County

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A spokesperson with the Clover Police Department confirmed on Wednesday that a death investigation is underway after a body was found on a highway. Police say the body was found at approximately 3 p.m. on Highway 55 in the Town of Clover. The investigation is pending.
CLOVER, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy