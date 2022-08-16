Tractor-trailer engulfed in massive fire on I-77 North near Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A tractor-trailer hauling beef and produce was fully engulfed in flames on northbound Interstate 77 near the John Belk Freeway in Uptown Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Images from the scene showed a massive fire near an overpass.

The incident started near Exit 9 for I-277/John Belk Freeway just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Charlotte Fire officials said 34 firefighters got the blaze under control in 22 minutes.

NCDOT said the roadway was expected to be impacted until around 4:30 p.m. Transportation officials said a crew was inspecting the damage to the roadway. No damage was done to the overpass, NCDOT reported.

Officials said the truck had been carrying beef and produce. Charlotte Fire said there was no danger to the environment. The driver, Curtis Lyons, suffered burns on his lower extremities and was cited for failure to maintain lane control, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. NCSHP said the fire ignited Lyons’ saddlebags and fuel containers in the back of the truck, which in turn ignited the whole back of the truck.

