2M baby swings recalled after infant dies

More than two million infant swings and rockers are being recalled for posing entanglement and strangulation hazards after a 10-month-old baby died from asphyxiation.

The recall involves 4moms MamaRoo Baby Swing (versions 1.0 through 4.0) and RockaRoo Baby Rockers.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, two million MamaRoo swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers were sold in the United States. In addition, 60,000 swings and 10,000 rockers were sold in Canada.

When the swing or rocker is not in use, the restraint straps can hang below the seat and pose a strangulation hazard to crawling infants, who can become entangled in the straps.

The company has received two reports of entanglement incidents involving infants who became caught in the strap under the unoccupied MamaRoo infant swing after they crawled under the seat - including a 10-month-old infant who died from asphyxiation. Another 10-month-old infant suffered bruising to his neck before being rescued by a caregiver.

No incidents involving the RockaRoo have been reported.

The MamaRoo is a baby swing that offers multiple motions and speeds. Buttons on the base control the motion, speed and sound. The model number is located on the bottom of the unit. This recall includes only MamaRoo models that use a 3-point harness: versions 1.0 and 2.0 (model number 4M-005), version 3.0 (model number 1026), and version 4.0 (model number 1037). The MamaRoo model that uses a 5-point harness is not included in this recall.

The RockaRoo is a baby rocker with front to back gliding motion. The base has an analog knob and power button to control the range of motion of the rocker. The model number 4M-012 is located on the bottom of the unit.

The swings and rockers were sold at BuyBuy Baby and Target stores nationwide and online at 4moms.com and Amazon from January 2010 through August 2022 for between $160 and $250.

Consumers with infants who can crawl should immediately stop using the recalled swings and rockers and place them in an area where crawling infants cannot access.

4moms is contacting all known purchasers directly. Consumers can also contact 4moms to register for a free strap fastener that will prevent the straps from extending under the swing when not in use.