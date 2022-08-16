A Fayette man has been arrested for his alleged role in a two-day-long physical domestic incident that took place earlier this week. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Sunday and Monday with 41-year-old Richard Bruce and another person, who apparently suffered multiple injuries. On Tuesday, Bruce was arrested for attempting to contact the victim from the Seneca County Correctional Facility while an order of protection was in place.

