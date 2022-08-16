Read full article on original website
News10NBC Investigates: RPD-ATF method of gun arrests to keep suspects in jail is put to the test
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — If you’ve been watching our investigative work you know we’ve been telling you about a new method of arresting people in Rochester who have illegal guns so that the defendants stay in jail longer. Today News10NBC was in the courtroom when the method...
Police: Fayette Man Arrested After Two-Day Long Physical Domestic
A Fayette man has been arrested for his alleged role in a two-day-long physical domestic incident that took place earlier this week. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Sunday and Monday with 41-year-old Richard Bruce and another person, who apparently suffered multiple injuries. On Tuesday, Bruce was arrested for attempting to contact the victim from the Seneca County Correctional Facility while an order of protection was in place.
4 hospitalized after police chase and crash on North Goodman Street in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people were injured, including an infant, after a police chase ended in a serious crash along North Goodman Street at Bay Street Thursday. According to New York State Police, a vehicle fled from a traffic stop, ran a red light at the intersection, and hit another car. Investigators said a […]
2 adults, 1 infant hospitalized following car pursuit
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police are investigating a car crash that sent two adults and an infant to the hospital Thursday evening. At approximately 5:11 p.m., New York State Patrol attempted to perform a traffic stop on Bay Street when the target vehicle sped off and ran a red light at the N Goodman Street intersection, hitting a second, uninvolved vehicle.
Batavia woman sentenced for COVID relief fraud
Rochester, N.Y. — A Batavia woman is heading to prison for COVID-related fraud. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York announced Thursday that Danielle Tooley, 37, was sentenced to six months in prison after being convicted of wire fraud. According to federal prosecutors, Tooley applied...
Bath inmate arrested for fraud, grand larceny
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath inmate has been arrested on fraud and grand larceny charges, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. John Sabins, 32, of Bath N.Y., was arrested following an investigation of larceny by fraud in Wayland, N.Y. According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Sabins allegedly received funds in excess of […]
Eight officers injured in attack at Auburn correctional facility, Police association said
Auburn, NY — Eight officers were injured at Auburn Correctional Facility on August 10 after two inmates provoked an attack, the New York State Police Benevolent Association said. In a release, the association said two officers were escorting a disruptive inmate from the facility mess hall when the 31-year-old...
Teenage duo arrested after gunpoint carjacking, police chase in Rochester
Authorities believe the teenage suspects fired at least one round from an unspecified firearm in the midst of stealing the vehicle.
Rochester shooting victim placed in ICU after being shot on Campbell St.
The victim sustained at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. His injuries were considered to be severe and potentially life-threatening.
Campbell man arrested for attacking, choking deputy
CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A Campbell man has been arrested after the Sheriff’s Office said he attacked and choked a deputy last week. Kris Calkins, 50, was arrested on August 10 by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the attack. The Sheriff’s Office said Calkins intentionally attacked, choked, and injured a deputy who […]
Speeding driver to pay it forward following heartfelt moment with Hanover police officer
On Monday, Rodney Feaster received an envelope from the Township of Hanover. He expected to get a speeding ticket, but says he received something that touched his heart.
Farmington man arrested on Victor school grounds for gun, marijuana possession
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — a Farmington man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for attempting to sell marijuana on Victor Central School District grounds, as well as being in possession of both a controlled substance and ammunition, officials with the District Attorney’s office announced Tuesday. In Dec....
Rochester Rioter Sentenced to Two-And-A-Half Years in Prison
A 28-year-old Rochester man is being sentenced to serve two-and-a-half years in federal prison after being convicted of civil disorder. Dyshika McFadden was involved in protests over the death of George Floyd on May 20th, 2020, in which fires were sent and property was vandalized downtown. McFadden was one of...
Monroe County Sherriff’s Office recruiting road patrol
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is trying to recruit more people to its road patrol. The county launched a new Facebook page, with a push to get more people to apply. As of Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office has had 714 new applicants.
Family of 4 uninjured after bullets hit Ernestine St. home
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Early Wednesday morning Rochester Police Officers responded to Ernestine Street for a report of a house that was hit with gunfire. Upon arrival, they found evidence of gunshots that struck the home multiple times. The two adults and two children inside the home were not injured.
Man in stable condition following Campbell Street shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A 31-year-old Rochester man is in the hospital after he was shot on Campbell Street Wednesday morning. Rochester police officers responded to reports of a man shot around 6:30 a.m on Campbell Street near Colvin Street. Officers learned that a private vehicle took the man to Strong Hospital.
City extends gun violence state of emergency
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The city of Rochester announced Thursday that it is extending the gun violence state of emergency. It was initially announced on July 21—just hours before the tragic shooting of RPD Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz. In the announcement, Mayor Malik Evans cited the “unprecedented levels of...
RPD: Stolen car recovered after police chase
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A call for a shooting, carjacking, then a police chase are all connected. This started just after midnight on Tuesday on Thomas Street. Officers responded to calls for shots fired. That’s when they learned of a carjacking in the same area. RPD said the...
House of Mercy stabbing suspect indicted on murder, other charges
An indictment furthers along the legal process by formally deeming the charges are appropriate for the alleged crime.
Grand jury indicts man of fatal attack with a machete at House of Mercy
Rochester, N.Y. — A Monroe County grand jury has voted to indict a man accused of stabbing a man to death and injuring another with a machete at the House of Mercy. Police say Nathaniel Jeanpierre III attacked Cameron Schuler and Michael Nairy, 68, on Sunday, August 7. Nairy died at the scene.
