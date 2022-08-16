ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Police: Fayette Man Arrested After Two-Day Long Physical Domestic

A Fayette man has been arrested for his alleged role in a two-day-long physical domestic incident that took place earlier this week. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Sunday and Monday with 41-year-old Richard Bruce and another person, who apparently suffered multiple injuries. On Tuesday, Bruce was arrested for attempting to contact the victim from the Seneca County Correctional Facility while an order of protection was in place.
2 adults, 1 infant hospitalized following car pursuit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police are investigating a car crash that sent two adults and an infant to the hospital Thursday evening. At approximately 5:11 p.m., New York State Patrol attempted to perform a traffic stop on Bay Street when the target vehicle sped off and ran a red light at the N Goodman Street intersection, hitting a second, uninvolved vehicle.
Batavia woman sentenced for COVID relief fraud

Rochester, N.Y. — A Batavia woman is heading to prison for COVID-related fraud. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York announced Thursday that Danielle Tooley, 37, was sentenced to six months in prison after being convicted of wire fraud. According to federal prosecutors, Tooley applied...
Bath inmate arrested for fraud, grand larceny

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath inmate has been arrested on fraud and grand larceny charges, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. John Sabins, 32, of Bath N.Y., was arrested following an investigation of larceny by fraud in Wayland, N.Y. According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Sabins allegedly received funds in excess of […]
Campbell man arrested for attacking, choking deputy

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A Campbell man has been arrested after the Sheriff’s Office said he attacked and choked a deputy last week. Kris Calkins, 50, was arrested on August 10 by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the attack. The Sheriff’s Office said Calkins intentionally attacked, choked, and injured a deputy who […]
Rochester Rioter Sentenced to Two-And-A-Half Years in Prison

A 28-year-old Rochester man is being sentenced to serve two-and-a-half years in federal prison after being convicted of civil disorder. Dyshika McFadden was involved in protests over the death of George Floyd on May 20th, 2020, in which fires were sent and property was vandalized downtown. McFadden was one of...
Monroe County Sherriff’s Office recruiting road patrol

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is trying to recruit more people to its road patrol. The county launched a new Facebook page, with a push to get more people to apply. As of Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office has had 714 new applicants.
Family of 4 uninjured after bullets hit Ernestine St. home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Early Wednesday morning Rochester Police Officers responded to Ernestine Street for a report of a house that was hit with gunfire. Upon arrival, they found evidence of gunshots that struck the home multiple times. The two adults and two children inside the home were not injured.
Man in stable condition following Campbell Street shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A 31-year-old Rochester man is in the hospital after he was shot on Campbell Street Wednesday morning. Rochester police officers responded to reports of a man shot around 6:30 a.m on Campbell Street near Colvin Street. Officers learned that a private vehicle took the man to Strong Hospital.
City extends gun violence state of emergency

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The city of Rochester announced Thursday that it is extending the gun violence state of emergency. It was initially announced on July 21—just hours before the tragic shooting of RPD Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz. In the announcement, Mayor Malik Evans cited the “unprecedented levels of...
RPD: Stolen car recovered after police chase

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A call for a shooting, carjacking, then a police chase are all connected. This started just after midnight on Tuesday on Thomas Street. Officers responded to calls for shots fired. That’s when they learned of a carjacking in the same area. RPD said the...
ROCHESTER, NY

