Steven Tyler

Aug. 18 Birthdays and Anniversaries

By Bobby Burns
The Standard
The Standard
 2 days ago

Birthdays

Aug. 18: Michael Dickens II, Walter Edmondson, Rodney Letchworth, David H. Stowe Jr.

Aug. 19: Mary Ellen Cobb, Jeff Cutler, Ron Hiller, Margaret M. Hobgood, Kelvin Huber, Ernest L. Jones, Doug Moore

Aug. 20: Dawn Crosier, Kathleen Flake, Karen Sledge, Sibyl Kemp, Teresa Anderson, Sheila Peaden, Johnel Jones, Keyley Shackleford

Aug. 21: Treava Fisher, Rick Joyner, Betty C. Lewis, Arlene Dunn, Jona Moore, Carolyn Knight, Steven Worthy

Aug. 22: B.F. Wood, Dorothy Vines, William D. Barnes, Page Johnson

Aug. 23: Haywood Buck, Carole Albritton, Beverly Joy Bundy, Mildred Carraway, Jay Craft, Megan Sauls, Gloria Vickers, Dennis Peaden, Tyler Russell, Thomas Walston, Adam Harrell, Douglas Jones

Aug. 24: Victoria Elaine Bell, Dawn Mattox, Bob Pierce, Edward Wetherington, Amber Dunn, Rodney Ford

Anniversaries

Aug. 18: Inga and Elmer Flake, Ruth and Kendrick Taylor

Aug. 19: Genean and Harvey Butts

Aug. 20: Tammy and Robert Edwards

Aug. 22: Brenda and Bob Albritton

Aug. 23: Mr. and Mrs. Charles E. Long

Please email updates and new entries to standardnews@ncweeklies.com.

