beckershospitalreview.com

Dartmouth Health requiring COVID-19 booster for employees

Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health is requiring COVID-19 booster shots for employees. Michael Calderwood, MD, chief quality officer at the health system's flagship hospital, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, announced the new requirement in a video posted Aug. 16. As a condition of employment, workers must get their booster shot by Nov....
LEBANON, NH

