Wegmans announces the opening date for its first Delaware store. Jobs are still available.

By Brandon Holveck, Delaware News Journal
 2 days ago
Wegmans' entrance to Delaware is right around the corner.

The New York-based grocery store chain will open its first Delaware location on Oct. 26 at 9 a.m., the company announced Tuesday morning. The store is anchoring the redevelopment of Barley Mill Plaza at Centre Road and Lancaster Pike in Greenville.

Construction began last October. From the outside, the store has appeared nearly complete for the past few weeks.

DELAWARE GROCERS:A new grocery store is coming to the former Toys R Us. Updates on Wegmans, Lidl and more.

Employee training is underway, according to Marcie Rivera, senior public relations coordinator for Wegmans. Rivera said the store will employ about 450 people. There are about 185 part-time job openings in such roles as stocking; maintenance; and customer service jobs handling sushi, pizza, deli, meat and seafood.

At about 84,000 square feet, the store will follow Wegmans' newer, smaller suburban store format. The company's largest locations are almost double the size. The store will include a Market Cafe, a coffee shop and The Burger Bar restaurant counter.

Bordering Wegmans in Barley Mill Plaza are four brown brick buildings for restaurants and retailers. First Watch, La Tolteca and McGlynn's Pub are among the tenants that have been announced by developer Greg Pettinaro. The development will also include an office complex and housing.

THE CULT OF WEGMANS:This is why people love the grocery store so darn much

WEGNERS?Dr. Oz butchers Wegmans pronunciation in bizarre video shopping for crudités

Contact Brandon Holveck at bholveck@delawareonline.com. Follow him on Twitter @holveck_brandon.

Comments / 6

#Wegmans#Delaware#Toy Store#Housing#Pub#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Barley Mill Plaza#Lancaster Pike#Delaware Grocers#The Burger Bar
