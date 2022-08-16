ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit to pay tribute to Sarah E. Ray, civil rights activist once kicked off Boblo Boat

By Navya Gupta, Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago

Head to Detroit’s Palmer Park Saturday afternoon to celebrate the late civil rights activist who fought for Black people to ride the Boblo boat and changed the course of history for generations of Detroiters.

Detroit Parks Coalition, in partnership with People for Palmer Park and the Sarah E. Ray Project , will be hosting a free event to honor Detroit’s late civil rights activist Sarah Elizabeth Ray.

Ray was an African American woman who gained prominence after being kicked off a Detroit Boblo Boat in 1945. Her story is told in a short documentary called "Sarah Elizabeth Ray: Detroit’s Other Rosa Parks."

The event will be held outside Palmer Park Community House and will feature music, dance, poetry and art that explores Ray’s life and the civil rights movement. It will run from 1-5 p.m. on Aug. 20 at 1121 Merill Plaisance.

Here is a list of artists expected to be featured at the event:

  • A. Spencer Barefield Quintet, which includes Kresge Arts Fellows A. Spencer Barefield and Marion Hayden, Krege Eminent Artist Wendell Harrison, Isis Damil and Djallo Djakate. The quintet’s work will highlight Ray’s life and explore themes like peace, racial equality and the fight for equal rights.
  • Detroit Windsor Dance Academy will perform pieces choreographed by co-founder and artistic director Debra White-Hunt.
  • Kresge Eminent Artist Bill Harris, an Emeritus professor of English at Wayne State University, will share poetry and stories alongside the Rev. Robert Jones, an award-winning multi-instrumentalist.

The event is a part of the Detroit Parks Coalition Freedom Arts Festival. The festival is a free citywide series of summer and fall events running from July-October. to reconnect Detroiters to neighborhood parks.

Contact Navya Gupta: ngupta@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit to pay tribute to Sarah E. Ray, civil rights activist once kicked off Boblo Boat

