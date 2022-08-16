ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Boom Supersonic has new order from American Airlines

By Steve Doyle
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Boom Supersonic’s planned production facility at Piedmont Triad International Airport has a new order.

Boom, which in January announced plans to build the manufacturing facility for its supersonic passenger jet at PTI , on Tuesday said it had a contract to supply 20 of those jets – called Overture – to American Airlines.

American paid a deposit on an order of 20 of the jets, a release from Boom said, and there is an option on an additional 40.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AXULe_0hJ8oQti00
Overture jet (Courtesy of Boom Supersonic)

This follows Boom’s existing deals with United Airlines and the U.S. Air Force for orders of jets that will be built in Greensboro. Overture is scheduled to roll out in 2025 and carry its first passengers by 2029.

“We are proud to share our vision of a more connected and sustainable world with American Airlines,” Blake Scholl, founder and CEO of Boom, said in the release announcing the deal with American. “We believe Overture can help American deepen its competitive advantage on network, loyalty and overall airline preference through the paradigm-changing benefits of cutting travel times in half.”

Overture is designed to carry 65 to 80 passengers at twice the speed of typical commercial jets that could cover transatlantic routes in 5 hours or so. The jet is to be built and operate with net carbon zero.

“Looking to the future, supersonic travel will be an important part of our ability to deliver for our customers,” Derek Kerr, American’s chief financial officer. “We are excited about how Boom will shape the future of travel both for our company and our customers.”

The contract with United Airlines is for 15 Overture jets deliverable by 2029, with an option on 35 more of the jets. Before the American deal, the company had valued those preorders at $6 billion .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36fReB_0hJ8oQti00
Boom Supersonic co-founder, Blake Scholl (Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

In January Boom announced a 3-year strategic partnership with the U.S. Air Force, a deal the company said is worth $60 million and will accelerate the development of the Overture.

Boom calls its planned facility “The Overture Superfactory” and it will provide for customers and suppliers and then service those jets, Boom Chief Business Officer Kathy Savitt said at the announcement back in January .

The company will hire about 1,761 initially and have an apprentice program for students from North Carolina colleges, but she said that workforce is expected to grow to 2,400 at PTI by 2032.

The Overture is designed to cruise at 60,000 feet and reach a speed of Mach 1.7, which is roughly 1304.36 miles per hour. That’s slightly slower than the now-retired Concorde, which reached 1,350 miles, but it’s sufficient to get passengers from New York to London in 3.5 hours, the company says.

Boom suggests that its jet will fly more than 500 routes to destinations around the world, with a range of 4,888 miles. Boom also claims to be the only airplane manufacturer to commit to a carbon-neutral, sustainable program, flying 100% on “sustainable aviation fuel,” which the U.S. Department of Energy describes as being made from “renewable biomass and waste resources.” Those could be corn or algae or wood products or similar materials.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oOtgR_0hJ8oQti00
    This undated image provided by Boom Supersonic shows Boom Supersonic Overture Aircraft. (Boom Supersonic via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KwFNu_0hJ8oQti00
    Overture jet (Courtesy of Boom Supersonic)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03nIW0_0hJ8oQti00
    Overture jet (Courtesy of Boom Supersonic)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07KkYa_0hJ8oQti00
    View of passenger bridge departure gate at airport tarmac. Overture jet (Courtesy of Boom Supersonic)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fdqHN_0hJ8oQti00
    Overture jet (Courtesy of Boom Supersonic)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2soQip_0hJ8oQti00
    Overture jet (Courtesy of Boom Supersonic)

Some aviation observers have been skeptical , suggesting the launch of Overture would cost between $15 billion and $20 billion.

Principal among those obstacles has been discussed: Development of an engine that runs on fuel sources that are carbon neutral and entirely sustainable. Boom has a partner in Rolls-Royce to build that engine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
power98fm.com

American Airlines To Purchase North Carolina Built “Boom Planes”

You could soon get to your destination twice as fast on a Boom Supersonic Jet. American Airlines which Charlotte is a hub for announced that they are purchasing high-speed planes from jet-maker Boom Supersonic. The deal was announced Tuesday for the airline to purchase 20 of the Overture planes manufactured by Boom. They also will have the option to purchase an additional 40 jets. American said in a press release that they have paid a non-refundable deposit on the initial 20 aircraft.
CHARLOTTE, NC
My Fox 8

‘Embracing Peace,’ 25-foot statue in Graham, ships out Tuesday

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two of Graham’s most iconic residents are celebrating the end of an era. “Embracing Peace,” the city’s 25-foot statue celebrating the sailor and nurse photographed at the end of World War II in 1945, is returning to its home state of New Jersey.
GRAHAM, NC
FOX8 News

NC Zoo breaks ground for Asia expansion

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina Zoo is bringing another corner of the world to Randolph County. Leaders broke ground today on a new 10-acre expansion honoring Asia. The state legislature signed off on $75 million in funding for the project in November. “We really wanted to bring in tigers, and that’s something […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro, NC
Business
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Supply, NC
Greensboro, NC
Industry
FOX8 News

K&W bought by Louisiana-based company

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Louisiana company purchased K&W Cafeteria on Thursday, the Triad Business Journal reports. K&W, a Winston-Salem-based company that has been family-owned for 85 years, was bought by Piccadilly Restaurants. Piccadilly expects to keep all of K&W’s locations open, including the five in the Triad. On Monday, the Allred Family formerly owned […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supersonic Aircraft#Supersonic Jets#Supersonic Speed#Business Industry#Linus Business#Pti#The U S Air Force
FOX8 News

Forsyth County, Mebane nab North Carolina investment grants

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Forsyth County and the city of Mebane are the areas of the Piedmont Triad that will benefit from the latest distribution of grants from the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority. Gov. Roy Cooper in a release Thursday announced 15 grants for local governments that would provide $4,278,230. Cooper said these projects […]
RALEIGH, NC
yadkinripple.com

Hauser Williams Russell family celebrates 107th reunion

Cousins (front row) Lisa Gaw, Donna Pinckney, Karen Bell, Fay Hauser Price, Dr. Jannis Floyd; (back row) Steven Floyd, Daniel Elliott, Bernard Hauser Jr., Russell Hauser and Sterling Hauser gather for a family reunion. The family of Hauser Williams Russell celebrated their 107th reunion the weekend of July 29-30. The...
YADKINVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
United Airlines
FOX8 News

Some Triad NC DMV offices offering extended hours for walk-ins

(WGHP) — The North Carolina DMV is making scheduling changes at multiple officers across the state. According to a release from the DMV office, Saturday walk-in services at 16 different locations in North Carolina will end on August 27. The Saturday walk-in hours began near the end of May. On Sept. 6, 10 offices will […]
CONCORD, NC
News Argus

3210 Starlight Dr Apt F

Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 3210-F Starlight Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27107: Totally remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath second floor apartment. Features new light fixtures, new cabinets & countertops, LVT flooring throughout. New range & refrigerator will be installed once leased. Huge walk-in closet in bedroom. Electric baseboard heat & Window A/C. Water/lawn/trash included. NO PETS ALLOWED! Available now!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
floridianpress.com

Florida Companies Tied to School Housing Illegal Immigrants

Companies with Florida ties will be supporting undocumented illegal immigrant children who are soon to be housed in Greensboro, N.C. Two companies run by the same individual secured two government contracts totaling nearly $500 million to provide services to the migrant children at the campus of former Jewish boarding school, The American Hebrew Academy (AHA).
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

‘Largest Ponzi scheme in history’: 10 years since Lexington-based ZeekRewards

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — In August 2012, nearly a million people throughout the world learned an online rewards program they thought would exponentially increase their wealth was being investigated as what prosecutors would later deem an “over $850 million ‘Ponzi’ scheme,” promising a “bogus 125% return on investment based on profits from a sham internet-based […]
LEXINGTON, NC
wschronicle.com

Beasley ignites Forsyth County Democrats during annual fundraiser

While addressing nearly 400 fellow Democrats, Cherie Beasley, who is looking to become the first Black woman to represent the state in the U.S. Senate, said during the November election they must stand together to fight for democracy and the state of North Carolina. Beasley’s address was the highlight of...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
55K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy