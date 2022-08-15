Read full article on original website
Chester County Independent
Chester County Junior High School Softball has early success on the field
During the Lexingon Tournament this past weekend, the Chester County Junior High Eaglettes Softball team had good success for early on in the season. In the nine-team tournament, they came up short by two runs in the final inning of making it to the championship game. Additionally, when they played Decatur County Monday night, the varsity team won big with a victory of 15-2 and junior varsity won 22-6. “Saying I’m proud of these girls is an understatement,” said Head Coach Wes Murphy. “We battled all day (almost ten hours) in the heat. These girls worked hard, played awesome, and had good attitudes. I’m a proud coach.” Pictured in dugout, left to right, are Reece Collins, Jillian Patterson, Camryn Connor, Leura Rowsey, Karsyn Knipper, Jordyn Cobb, Georganna Pickens, Addy Parker, Addie Newland, Lillie Swope and Harmony Arment.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Centauri sweeps Sargent in volleyball season opener
SARGENT SCHOOL – The Centauri High School volleyball team got the San Luis Valley season going as it defeated Sargent in three straight sets Thursday at the SHS gym. The Lady Falcons won by scores of 25-12, 25-4 and 25-14. “It was a good way to start the season,”...
Sidney Daily News
Photos: Sidney girls soccer beats Northmont 3-2
In the top image, Sidney’s Katie McKinney, left, stops the ball from going out of bounds with pressure from Northmont’s Macy Million during a nonconference match on Wednesday in Sidney. McKinney scored two goals and had one assist in the Yellow Jackets’ 3-2 win, which was their first of the season. In the below picture, Sidney’s Riley Randolph, right, dribbles with pressure from Northmont’s Nadiya Jacobs.
linknky.com
Wednesday NKY sports round-up: Dixie girls soccer turns table on Campbell Co. in early season rematch
Both teams knew this would happen once they opened the season winning their respective pools in the Fayette County Spectacular last week. The Dixie Heights Colonels (3-1 overall) and the Campbell County Camels (4-1-1) met four days after Campbell County edged Dixie Heights, 2-1 in the Fayette County Spectacular semifinals on Saturday. With three whole days to prepare for the rematch, Dixie Heights turned the table with a 3-1 win in Alexandria.
Elko Daily Free Press
WATCH NOW: Lady Spartans have to room to grow
ELKO — Coming off back-to-back league titles, the Spring Creek girls soccer team — according to head coach Kami Crowe — is an unknown commodity for the upcoming season. In 2022, the Lady Spartans defended their 3A North-East league championship — finishing with a 12-4-3 overall record and a nearly-perfect 9-0-1 stretch in conference play.
Newnan Times-Herald
Veal leads Newnan to a region win
Lady Cougar Maddie Veal dominated all facets of Newnan’s 2-1 win over the East Paulding Lady Raiders. Last year, the Lady Raiders went 13-1 in region play to clinch the title. Against Newnan, they lost their 2022 opener and equaled their 2021 region loss total. After the Georgia High...
