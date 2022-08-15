During the Lexingon Tournament this past weekend, the Chester County Junior High Eaglettes Softball team had good success for early on in the season. In the nine-team tournament, they came up short by two runs in the final inning of making it to the championship game. Additionally, when they played Decatur County Monday night, the varsity team won big with a victory of 15-2 and junior varsity won 22-6. “Saying I’m proud of these girls is an understatement,” said Head Coach Wes Murphy. “We battled all day (almost ten hours) in the heat. These girls worked hard, played awesome, and had good attitudes. I’m a proud coach.” Pictured in dugout, left to right, are Reece Collins, Jillian Patterson, Camryn Connor, Leura Rowsey, Karsyn Knipper, Jordyn Cobb, Georganna Pickens, Addy Parker, Addie Newland, Lillie Swope and Harmony Arment.

CHESTER COUNTY, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO