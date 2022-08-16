ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Vice

Just How Screwed Is Rudy Giuliani?

Rudy Giuliani was once best known as the hard-charging New York prosecutor who tried to take down the mafia with one of the most explosive and high-profile criminal racketeering cases in U.S. history. That was then. This week, he found out he’s the target of a criminal probe in Georgia...
abovethelaw.com

Georgia Fake Electors Say Plot To Overturn Vote Was Legal. Or Rudy Giuliani's Fault. Or The Prosecutor Is Mean. Or ... SQUIRREL!

It’s not clear whether Attorney General Merrick Garland has the stomach to prosecute Donald Trump’s for a blatant attempt to mount an electoral coup by dint of substituting fake electors for the real ones in swing states won by President Biden. But Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis suffers from no such infirmity, and her effort to hold the former president’s cronies accountable keeps chugging along.
The List

Rudy Giuliani's Latest Election Entanglement Confirms What We Suspected All Along

Since losing the last presidential election, Donald Trump has been in hot water for claiming the election was rigged, and for allegedly inciting violence at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. More recently, Trump's Mar-a-Lago home was raided by FBI officials searching for classified documents that may have been unlawfully removed from the White House. Agents walked away with 11 sets of materials, some of which were marked as top-secret documents, according to CNN. Trump also faced prosecutors in New York last Wednesday in a deposition regarding evidence that he may have falsified the value of his assets (via AP News). And for months, the former president has been at the center of investigations by the Justice Department and a House committee into his attempts to overturn the election and impede the peaceful transfer of power (via CNN).
Law & Crime

Trump Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Confirmed as ‘Target’ of Georgia Investigation, ‘Is Now on Notice’ That He’s in Danger of Indictment

Former President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani is now a confirmed target of a Georgia prosecutor’s investigation into efforts to overturn the Peach State’s 2020 presidential election results, the former New York City mayor’s attorney told Law&Crime. “Today, Nathan Wade called our local counsel, Bill Thomas,...
