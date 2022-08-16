Nothing new dumps have been emitting methane since there were dumps not something not known, some have been tapping the methane for over 30 years for fuel, heat, etc.
Good news, recapture the methane and start a power plant. We used to fund "researchers" to CREATE SOLUTIONS so their work is WORTH THE COSTS. Now, everything a "researcher" does is a drain on resources. Pretty soon, "researchers" will be handing reasons for why bureaucrats should have the power to limit the amount of breath citizens take to save "earth". Education was meant to free us from prejudice so we can live in harmony with any ideology and creed that doesn't affect us. Now, woe to you who offend the masses with your WORDS. Blacks are marching on communities BURNING businesses SERVING their communities for the sin of thinking they were violent. Do you think the Blacks are harmless yet? Let's sink some more "activists" to burn more communities until the world is convinced Blacks are harmless. This is what modern academia/researchers has created. It would be hilarious if it wasn't tragic.
Notice all four examples were in third world nations. We have the technology to easily control and use the methane but third world countries refuse to use it.
Comments / 26