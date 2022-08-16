ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabarrus County, NC

Jo Tennent
2d ago

But a two year can get away from u in a blink of an eye give the parents a break I know what there going though my baby sister was hit an kill by a car when we were kids she was not quite 2

WCNC

Gastonia woman killed by a drunk driver while sitting on driveway, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia woman was killed after a drunk driver slammed into her while she was sitting on a driveway, the Gastonia Police Department reports. A 53-year-old man has been charged with death by motor vehicle, DWI, and other charges after police said he struck 33-year-old Whitney Calhoun of Gastonia with his truck on Aug. 13. Calhoun died from her injuries at the hospital Wednesday afternoon.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Vigil expected for Wingate University freshman hit, killed by train

Police said the man was driving on Interstate 485 in Steele Creek when someone shot him. The university announced the move to Division I sports back in May. Local organization hoping to connect with youth, change Gastonia neighborhood. Updated: 12 hours ago. With the start of the new school year,...
WINGATE, NC
Cabarrus County, NC
Accidents
Cabarrus County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Cabarrus County, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
State
South Carolina State
WCNC

1 killed following early morning homicide in Steele Creek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man died after being found shot in front of a convenience store in southwest Charlotte early Thursday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to the 7-Eleven near the interchange of South Tryon Street and Interstate 485 around 2 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a 26-year-old man in a vehicle parked in front of the store. The victim, who hasn't been identified, was rushed to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 dead in crash involving bus in Steele Creek: Medic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Charlotte's Steele Creek area that shut down South Tryon Street for several hours Wednesday morning, officials said. Charlotte firefighters responded to the crash just before 10 a.m. It happened on South Tryon Street at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Gastonia officers will not face charges in homeless veteran's arrest, DA says

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gaston County District Attorney's Office said it will not charge officers involved in the controversial arrest of a homeless veteran last October. In July, a judge ordered Gastonia police to release the video of Joshua Rohrer's October 2021 arrest. Rohrer was arrested on charges of panhandling and resisting arrest during the incident. In the body camera footage, Officer Maurice Taylor claims Rohrer's service dog, Sunshine, bit his boot. When Sunshine gets close to Officer Cierra Brooks and a distressed Rohrer, Taylor deploys his stun gun, hitting the dog.
GASTONIA, NC
FOX8 News

Man shot on North Liberty Street in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Winston-Salem. According to Winston-Salem police, they were called to East Twenty-Third Street about a shooting just after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. They found a man there who had been shot. He told police that he had been walking on North Liberty Street […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WCNC

