Jo Tennent
2d ago
But a two year can get away from u in a blink of an eye give the parents a break I know what there going though my baby sister was hit an kill by a car when we were kids she was not quite 2
Troopers: Man dies in crash after dropping off child at day care in Gaston County
GASTONIA, NC — A man died in a crash Thursday morning just after dropping off his child at day care in Gaston County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the crash around 7 a.m. on Hickory Grove Road near East Gaston High School. According to...
Gastonia woman killed by a drunk driver while sitting on driveway, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia woman was killed after a drunk driver slammed into her while she was sitting on a driveway, the Gastonia Police Department reports. A 53-year-old man has been charged with death by motor vehicle, DWI, and other charges after police said he struck 33-year-old Whitney Calhoun of Gastonia with his truck on Aug. 13. Calhoun died from her injuries at the hospital Wednesday afternoon.
Suspect throws stolen plywood from U-Haul at SC deputies during chase
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A suspect is on the loose after two men led York County deputies on a chase in North Carolina while throwing stolen plywood from the back of a U-Haul moving van, police say. Deputies were patrolling the area of Shallowford Drive in Rock Hill on...
Vigil expected for Wingate University freshman hit, killed by train
Police said the man was driving on Interstate 485 in Steele Creek when someone shot him. The university announced the move to Division I sports back in May. Local organization hoping to connect with youth, change Gastonia neighborhood. Updated: 12 hours ago. With the start of the new school year,...
1 killed following early morning homicide in Steele Creek
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man died after being found shot in front of a convenience store in southwest Charlotte early Thursday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to the 7-Eleven near the interchange of South Tryon Street and Interstate 485 around 2 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a 26-year-old man in a vehicle parked in front of the store. The victim, who hasn't been identified, was rushed to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
Man shot while driving on I-485, dies after calling police at south Charlotte 7-Eleven
University officials say counseling services are available for students. The university announced the move to Division I sports back in May. Local organization hoping to connect with youth, change Gastonia neighborhood. Updated: 11 hours ago. With the start of the new school year, there is a local organization working to...
Pit bulls stolen from Lancaster home may be in Chesterfield County: Sheriff
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two pit bulls were stolen from a home in Lancaster County sometime Wednesday, the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office reports. According to officials, the two dogs may be in the Pageland area of Chesterfield County. If you have any information, Sheriff James Dixon asks that you call...
‘Unacceptable’: Search for driver that killed 2-year-old in Concord hit-and-run continues
It happened Friday, but authorities released the information Monday because they need your help finding the driver.
Suspected impaired driver charged for crash in Gastonia that killed 33-year-old woman
GASTONIA, N.C. — While Gastonia Police officers were working to get information on a reported assault this past weekend, a driver in a truck nearby struck a woman sitting on a driveway, and she later died from her injuries. According to the Gastonia Police Department, officers were called to...
Iredell County K-9 tracks suspect who fled deputies after crash, authorities say
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A K-9 helped Iredell County deputies track a man who fled on foot after a high-speed chase ended in a crash in Statesville Wednesday morning, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Wilkesboro Highway during the […]
1 dead in crash involving bus in Steele Creek: Medic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Charlotte's Steele Creek area that shut down South Tryon Street for several hours Wednesday morning, officials said. Charlotte firefighters responded to the crash just before 10 a.m. It happened on South Tryon Street at...
Gastonia officers will not face charges in homeless veteran's arrest, DA says
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gaston County District Attorney's Office said it will not charge officers involved in the controversial arrest of a homeless veteran last October. In July, a judge ordered Gastonia police to release the video of Joshua Rohrer's October 2021 arrest. Rohrer was arrested on charges of panhandling and resisting arrest during the incident. In the body camera footage, Officer Maurice Taylor claims Rohrer's service dog, Sunshine, bit his boot. When Sunshine gets close to Officer Cierra Brooks and a distressed Rohrer, Taylor deploys his stun gun, hitting the dog.
'You’ll hear the horns blaring' | Charlotte neighborhood pleads for CMPD to step in as people run stop signs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte received dozens of videos of people running stop signs at the Marsh Road and Selwyn Farms Lane intersection outside the entrance to a Charlotte neighborhood. Neighbors said it's a huge safety concern and have asked the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Neighbors said the calm neighborhood...
1 dead in crash involving CATS bus in southwest Charlotte
One person was killed in a crash involving a CATS bus on South Tryon Street in Charlotte’s Steele Creek neighborhood, according to officials.
Yadkinville man charged with fifteen counts of exploitation of a minor, sheriff’s office says
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with the exploitation of a minor after an investigation. According to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 2, the sheriff’s office and the SBI began investigating explicit material featuring minors. During the course of the investigation, a warrant was issued for Dylan James Hutchens, […]
Woman dies after being hit by truck in driveway of Gastonia home; suspect charged with DWI, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 53-year-old man is facing several charges after a woman hit by a truck in the driveway of a home in Gastonia last weekend died Wednesday, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Authorities said officers responded to a possible assault at home on the 1700 block of Davis Park […]
Man shot on North Liberty Street in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Winston-Salem. According to Winston-Salem police, they were called to East Twenty-Third Street about a shooting just after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. They found a man there who had been shot. He told police that he had been walking on North Liberty Street […]
Woman found unresponsive in assisted living facility pool in Indian Land, documents show
INDIAN LAND, S.C. — A Watercrest Fort Mill Assisted Living and Memory Care resident died earlier this month after workers at the facility found her unresponsive in the community pool, according to a South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control accident/incident report. A state spokesperson told WCNC Charlotte...
2-year-old killed, suspect wanted in NC hit-and-run: Troopers
The collision happened around 11:00 p.m. on N.C. 73 near Fitzgerald Street Northwest.
Police officer hurt in on-duty crash in Mooresville, department says
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville police officer was hurt when they were involved in a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday, a statement from the department said. According to MPD, the officer was taken to a Charlotte hospital with a non-life-threatening leg injury after the crash on Charlotte Highway in Mooresville.
