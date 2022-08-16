Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Current Publishing
Saddle up: Agape Therapeutic Riding fundraises for move to Noblesville
After nearly 30 years of operating at its Cicero location, Agape Therapeutic Riding is moving to Noblesville. Executive Director Stephanie Amick said the move will allow more room for the nonprofit to grow. Agape is a therapeutic riding center that offers services for individuals with disabilities starting at age 4....
Indianapolis Recorder
Memories at Marble’s
When I drove past Marble’s Southern Cookery on Aug. 10, many things went through my mind, but the first was my great-grandmother, Louise (Grandlady) Caudle. Grandlady loved Marble’s for many reasons: the food, the music, the proximity and what Mr. Lee Marble stood for, togetherness. So, as the family matriarch, she made sure the entire family attended Sunday dinner inside the cozy restaurant at least once a month.
Current Publishing
Marmon Wasp sculpture, Ferraris fuel Artomobilia attractions
The Marmon Wasp will land at the Carmel Artomobilia. Arlon Bayliss’ sculpture of the Marmon Wasp will make its public debut at Artomobilia, set for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 27 in the Carmel Arts & Design District. It will be displayed at Main Street and Range Line Road.
Community gathers to support firefighter in hospice care
INDIANAPOLIS – Friends and family members gathered over the weekend to support a firefighter in his struggle against cancer. Capt. Josh Ramirez is a 17-year veteran of the Pike Township Fire Department. He was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2018. Ramirez was recently put on home hospice care—and his family said the bills are piling […]
VASA Fitness on the Westside at Eagle Creek in Indianapolis, Indiana
VASA Fitness Gym at The Village at Eagle Creek Shopping CenterImage credit: Arnita M. Williams. VASA Fitness is a full-service fitness gym that will accommodate every fitness need, at any fitness level.
This Indiana Market is Road-Trip Worthy
There's nothing better than fresh made foods. From homemade pies to hand-battered fried chicken, a farm market is filled with so many amazing options that they're almost always worth the drive.
Indianapolis Recorder
Marble’s restaurant owner dies, leaves legacy of serving good food to city
Lee Marble moved from Delta, Mississippi, to Indianapolis at 17 with a dream, and his oldest daughter, Sheila Buckner, remembers his determination to see it through. “He came here with nothing and made himself into something,” she said. “He would wake up really early in the morning and make sure that food was the best that it could be.”
indyschild.com
Dog Swim Days in Indianapolis 2022
As kids return to school and the days get shorter, Indianapolis pools will begin to close. Before draining the pool for the winter, many local pools have a fun way of saying goodbye to summer: Dog Swim Days!. We’ve compiled a list of dog swim day events near Indianapolis where...
New organization advocates for neighborhoods near 38th Street
The Blues and BBQ on 38th event by the fairly new organization "Friends of 38th Street" returns on Saturday, August 27.
Southside Times
Top 10 signs that the Southside may be growing too fast
10. Used to be we’d meet “around about six” but now we have to go through six roundabouts to meet. 9. Haven’t seen one of those birdhouses shaped like a Burger Chef in a long time. 8. Homecroft’s got two signs now. 7. We didn’t...
Current Publishing
Flanner Buchanan honors ‘Little BB’ for outstanding hospitality
Loved ones of Jill Canady gathered June 24 at the Zionsville Flanner Buchanan funeral home to celebrate her life. At the service, Canady’s grandson, Benjamin Brockman, 7, took it upon himself to greet each visitor at the door – even though he wasn’t asked to. He was...
Current Publishing
Filing opens for Noblesville School Board seats
Candidates have started filing for local school board races across Hamilton County that will be decided by voters this fall. Five candidates have filed petitions to run for the Noblesville School Board as of Aug. 8, according to the Hamilton County Elections Office. Joe Forgey, who currently serves on the...
Current Publishing
Ultimate Elite-Select Challenge set for Grand Park
Indiana Ultimate Foundation President John Rempel figures hosting premier national teams will be a great way to introduce newcomers to the sport. ”We’re always looking to grow the sport and gets kids interested in it,” said Rempel, who lives in Lawrence and has a chiropractor practice in the Geist area. “It’s very easy to start playing it because you need a disc that costs you $10. There is no extra equipment like baseball or lacrosse.”
With shelter at capacity, Indy Animal Care Services seeks people to foster, adopt
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services says their shelter is at capacity and they are in desperate need of people to adopt animals. If you aren't able to take in a new pet, IACS wants you to know there are many other ways to help. Volunteering and making a...
Current Publishing
Cooper House seeks to raise $100K during fundraiser
A Noblesville nonprofit organization that works with families who have children involved with the Indiana Dept. of Child Services wants to raise $100,000 during an upcoming fundraiser. The Cooper House will host the second “Bright as the Noonday Soirée” from 7 to 11 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Lucas Estate...
Current Publishing
Spreading the (written) word: Little Free Libraries provide easy access to books for kids
There has never been an easier way for kids to get their summer reading in. With six Little Free Libraries in the Geist area and about 15 in the City of Lawrence, Little Free Libraries provide kids easy access to free reading material. Little Free Libraries are tiny boxes filled...
indyschild.com
25 Best September Festivals near Indianapolis
September brings with it cooler temperatures, changing leaves, pumpkin-spiced everything…and a whole lot of festivals! From cultural celebrations and fall festivals to art fairs, the month is packed with family-friendly events that are perfect for getting out and enjoying the glorious autumn weather. September Festivals around Indianapolis:. Stuckey Farm...
Current Publishing
Community caregiving: Zionsville parents of children with IDD worry about what happens to their child when they die
Zionsville residents David and Janice Agarwal are 58 and 60 years old. Their son, Alex, is 22. They said they worry about their son’s relationships, employment and well-being. But they said they worry most about what he will do when they die. “If Janice and I died today, I...
Current Publishing
Westfield council OKs appropriation for library
City officials in Westfield have signaled their support to appropriate more than $1.9 million as part of a project involving a new Westfield Washington Public Library building. The Westfield City Council voted 6-0 during its Aug. 8 meeting to approve $1,942,500 in funding for the library, which plans to build...
indianapolismonthly.com
Fortville Gives Small-Town Charm With Big-City Amenities
INDULGE As if the berry puff pastries, cookie cakes, boozy macarons, apple fritters the size of your head, and maple syrup–waffle doughnuts weren’t enticing enough. Housed in a former Fortville auto repair shop, Sunrise Bakery delights with displays of vintage toys and Lionel trains. 101 W. Broadway St., 317-485-7574.
Comments / 0