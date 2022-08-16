ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishers, IN

Saddle up: Agape Therapeutic Riding fundraises for move to Noblesville

After nearly 30 years of operating at its Cicero location, Agape Therapeutic Riding is moving to Noblesville. Executive Director Stephanie Amick said the move will allow more room for the nonprofit to grow. Agape is a therapeutic riding center that offers services for individuals with disabilities starting at age 4....
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

Memories at Marble’s

When I drove past Marble’s Southern Cookery on Aug. 10, many things went through my mind, but the first was my great-grandmother, Louise (Grandlady) Caudle. Grandlady loved Marble’s for many reasons: the food, the music, the proximity and what Mr. Lee Marble stood for, togetherness. So, as the family matriarch, she made sure the entire family attended Sunday dinner inside the cozy restaurant at least once a month.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Marmon Wasp sculpture, Ferraris fuel Artomobilia attractions

The Marmon Wasp will land at the Carmel Artomobilia. Arlon Bayliss’ sculpture of the Marmon Wasp will make its public debut at Artomobilia, set for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 27 in the Carmel Arts & Design District. It will be displayed at Main Street and Range Line Road.
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Community gathers to support firefighter in hospice care

INDIANAPOLIS – Friends and family members gathered over the weekend to support a firefighter in his struggle against cancer. Capt. Josh Ramirez is a 17-year veteran of the Pike Township Fire Department. He was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2018. Ramirez was recently put on home hospice care—and his family said the bills are piling […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Local
Indiana Society
City
Fishers, IN
Fishers, IN
Society
Indianapolis Recorder

Marble’s restaurant owner dies, leaves legacy of serving good food to city

Lee Marble moved from Delta, Mississippi, to Indianapolis at 17 with a dream, and his oldest daughter, Sheila Buckner, remembers his determination to see it through. “He came here with nothing and made himself into something,” she said. “He would wake up really early in the morning and make sure that food was the best that it could be.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

Dog Swim Days in Indianapolis 2022

As kids return to school and the days get shorter, Indianapolis pools will begin to close. Before draining the pool for the winter, many local pools have a fun way of saying goodbye to summer: Dog Swim Days!. We’ve compiled a list of dog swim day events near Indianapolis where...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Southside Times

Top 10 signs that the Southside may be growing too fast

10. Used to be we’d meet “around about six” but now we have to go through six roundabouts to meet. 9. Haven’t seen one of those birdhouses shaped like a Burger Chef in a long time. 8. Homecroft’s got two signs now. 7. We didn’t...
SOUTHPORT, IN
Current Publishing

Filing opens for Noblesville School Board seats

Candidates have started filing for local school board races across Hamilton County that will be decided by voters this fall. Five candidates have filed petitions to run for the Noblesville School Board as of Aug. 8, according to the Hamilton County Elections Office. Joe Forgey, who currently serves on the...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Ultimate Elite-Select Challenge set for Grand Park

Indiana Ultimate Foundation President John Rempel figures hosting premier national teams will be a great way to introduce newcomers to the sport. ”We’re always looking to grow the sport and gets kids interested in it,” said Rempel, who lives in Lawrence and has a chiropractor practice in the Geist area. “It’s very easy to start playing it because you need a disc that costs you $10. There is no extra equipment like baseball or lacrosse.”
WESTFIELD, IN
Current Publishing

Cooper House seeks to raise $100K during fundraiser

A Noblesville nonprofit organization that works with families who have children involved with the Indiana Dept. of Child Services wants to raise $100,000 during an upcoming fundraiser. The Cooper House will host the second “Bright as the Noonday Soirée” from 7 to 11 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Lucas Estate...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
indyschild.com

25 Best September Festivals near Indianapolis

September brings with it cooler temperatures, changing leaves, pumpkin-spiced everything…and a whole lot of festivals! From cultural celebrations and fall festivals to art fairs, the month is packed with family-friendly events that are perfect for getting out and enjoying the glorious autumn weather. September Festivals around Indianapolis:. Stuckey Farm...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Westfield council OKs appropriation for library

City officials in Westfield have signaled their support to appropriate more than $1.9 million as part of a project involving a new Westfield Washington Public Library building. The Westfield City Council voted 6-0 during its Aug. 8 meeting to approve $1,942,500 in funding for the library, which plans to build...
WESTFIELD, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

Fortville Gives Small-Town Charm With Big-City Amenities

INDULGE As if the berry puff pastries, cookie cakes, boozy macarons, apple fritters the size of your head, and maple syrup–waffle doughnuts weren’t enticing enough. Housed in a former Fortville auto repair shop, Sunrise Bakery delights with displays of vintage toys and Lionel trains. 101 W. Broadway St., 317-485-7574.
FORTVILLE, IN

