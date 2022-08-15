Read full article on original website
Upworthy
Teacher’s video shows empty kindergarten classroom, says she is forced to spend money on supplies
There's a shortage of teachers across America, reflecting the low pay for teachers and inadequate investment in education. One teacher shared a video clip of her kindergarten class and how poorly it was furnished. The teacher, who goes by @progressivemama on TikTok, said the lack of investment in school was forcing teachers like her to spend their own money to help provide basic requirements in a classroom, such as books, shelves and classroom staples, among other things. The video showed her panning the camera across the classroom, revealing empty shelves with no books and no proper chairs for kids to use. The video went viral garnering more than 388,000 views and 35,600 likes.
State's Teachers Alarmed Over Non-Certified Educators Entering Classroom
"They don't know what's going to hit them in the face when they enter the classroom in the next week to two weeks," retired teacher Nancy Yaffe told KFOR News.
How Technology Can Support Filling Teacher Vacancies
Despite another school year with huge losses and opportunities, administrators and districts do still have options.
natureworldnews.com
Paulette Chaffee Explains How to Balance Screen Time Limits and Virtual Learning
The rapid adoption of technology has dramatically impacted almost every aspect of our daily lives, including how we learn. For example, new technologies used in the classroom have increased screen time in academic processes: textbooks have been exchanged for Chrome books, and at-home Wi-Fi access has been added to students' back-to-school supplies list.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
A-level results: Deaf students 'proud' after Covid mask struggles
Two deaf students who struggled to continue studying when face masks were made compulsory in colleges say they are proud of their A-level results. Dinah Mandell and Holly Sanchez-Rosemurgey also had to battle with trying to understand teachers in Zoom classes when the pandemic struck. Holly says she thought about...
US News and World Report
Half of Principals Eyeing Career Change: Survey
One out of two school leaders say their stress level is so high that they are considering a career change or retirement, a new survey of principals shows – the latest damning statistic to bolster the projected exodus from the K-12 space as a third year of pandemic learning gets underway.
New Teacher Shortage Research Shows Very Different Situations Across States
A new report casts doubt on the narrative of a widespread “national teacher shortage,” finding instead that thousands of vacancies appear to be localized so far in nine states across the country. Mapping the vacancies nationally, a recently published working paper and website crafted by three education researchers offers the latest, though incomplete, snapshot of […]
Tutoria, a Non Profit, Provides Free Tutoring for English Language Learners
According to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), students in the United States who were English learners (ELs) number over 5 million and make up 10% of US K-12 classrooms in 2019. That is in addition to millions of adults, including college students who are also taking ESL classes in the US.
