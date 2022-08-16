ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Green Planet

From Ginger Balsamic Beets and Greens to Forbidden Rice Salad with Spicy Edamame: Our Top Eight Vegan Recipes of the Day!

Ready, set, recipes! Here are our just published, fresh-out-the-mill recipes in one convenient place! These are the top vegan recipes of the day, and are now a part of the thousands of recipes on our Food Monster App! Our newest recipes includes beets with greens and rice salad so if you’re looking for something new and delicious, these recipes are it!
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Health Benefits of Drinking Pickle Juice?

Pickles have always been a popular side dish, but pickle juice has recently become popular claiming it has several health benefits. Many sports drinks, slushies, alcoholic beverages, and others are including pickle juice because of its alleged health benefits. Pickle juice is basically water and vinegar infused with cucumbers and...
One Green Planet

Wild Cockatoos Found Using Cutlery to Eat Seeds

Wild cockatoos have recently been observed using three different types of cutlery to extract seeds from fruits. Researchers made this discovery while observing them in Indonesia. They saw two wild cockatoos crafting tools out of tree branches to better extract seeds from sea mangoes. Source: Guardian News/YouTube. Dr. Mark O’Hara,...
LiveScience

Does drinking coffee help you live longer?

Americans drink an estimated 517 million cups of coffee every day, according to the National Coffee Association (opens in new tab), making it the most popular beverage in the U.S. other than water. Drinking coffee has been associated with a wide range of health benefits. But will it help you live longer?
Ok Magazine

Using CBD To Treat Sleep Apnea

Sleep apnea is a condition that can obstruct your sleep because of repeated pauses in breathing. This sleep disorder can lead to a large number of problems including lack of energy, tiredness, reduced productivity, etc. Article continues below advertisement. There are two major types of sleep apnea:. Obstructive Sleep Apnea:...
Healthline

What Is Allopathic Medicine?

“Allopathic medicine” is a term that is sometimes used to refer to modern or mainstream medicine. Other names for allopathic medicine include:. Allopathic medicine is also called allopathy. It’s a health system in which medical doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and other healthcare professionals are licensed to practice and treat symptoms and diseases.
verywellhealth.com

Why Is My Pee Green?

Normal, healthy-looking urine is a light yellow color. If you look into the toilet and see green pee, you’ll probably be concerned or at least wonder why your pee is green. Most often, green pee is caused by coloring in food or drink. Medication can also color your urine...
One Green Planet

How Food Helps Alleviate Symptoms of Autoimmune Diseases

You may be familiar with the term autoimmune disease. But what exactly does it mean? In basic terms, it means that the body’s immune system attacks the body it was meant to protect. In these conditions, different parts of the body can fall prey to the immune system, and this will determine the types of symptoms that a person has. For instance, if the body’s immune cells attack the central nervous system, multiple sclerosis (MS) can develop; if the intestines are targeted, Crohn’s disease or Ulcerative colitis may occur. Believe it or not, over 80 types of autoimmune diseases affect more than 24 million people in the United States.
One Green Planet

Ginger Balsamic Beets and Greens [Vegan]

1 pound (454 g) beets with greens attached (3–4 medium) 1/4 teaspoon black pepper (omit for AIP) Chopped herbs, seeds, or nuts (optional; omit seeds/nuts for AIP) 1 tablespoon (6 g) minced ginger or 1 teaspoon powder. Preparation. To make the beets: Chop the stems off, leaving a couple...
The US Sun

Eating popular snacks drastically increases your risk of top killer

SNACKING on ultra-processed food can shorten your life by putting you at higher risk for top killer dementia, a new study has suggested. The study, published in the American Academy of Neurology, found that in slightly increasing your daily intake of ultra-processed foods can significantly increase your risk of developing dementia.
American Council on Science and Health

The Truth (Or Lack Thereof) About Melatonin

Melatonin has been in the news recently because of potential safety concerns in children, possible weight gain, and as a potential treatment for Covid. Its use is largely unregulated because it is considered to be a dietary supplement or food thanks to the bewildering and nonsensical Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994. DSHEA allows certain drugs to be treated as if they weren't drugs, something that Dr. Henry Miller and I wrote about in 2019.
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Disadvantages of Ashwagandha?

Ashwagandha is an evergreen shrub originating from Asia and Africa. The list of reported ashwagandha benefits is long and the herb is often used for its medicinal qualities. Not much is known about ashwagandha's disadvantages. However, you may experience a stomach upset, drowsiness, diarrhea, or even liver damage after consuming ashwagandha supplements.
healio.com

‘Hug a tree, take a walk’: Sleep, exercise key for patients with autoimmune disease

ORLANDO — Adequate sleep, exercise and stress management are critical for patients with autoimmune diseases, according to a presenter at the 2022 Rheumatology Nurses Society Conference. “On average, an individual needs 7 to 8 hours of uninterrupted sleep,” George E. Munoz, MD, medical director of American Arthritis and Rheumatology...
