Read full article on original website
Related
One Green Planet
From Ginger Balsamic Beets and Greens to Forbidden Rice Salad with Spicy Edamame: Our Top Eight Vegan Recipes of the Day!
Ready, set, recipes! Here are our just published, fresh-out-the-mill recipes in one convenient place! These are the top vegan recipes of the day, and are now a part of the thousands of recipes on our Food Monster App! Our newest recipes includes beets with greens and rice salad so if you’re looking for something new and delicious, these recipes are it!
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Health Benefits of Drinking Pickle Juice?
Pickles have always been a popular side dish, but pickle juice has recently become popular claiming it has several health benefits. Many sports drinks, slushies, alcoholic beverages, and others are including pickle juice because of its alleged health benefits. Pickle juice is basically water and vinegar infused with cucumbers and...
Struggling to open jars? How it could be a sign of serious disease
IF you struggle to open the jam jar, it could be an ominous sign of serious illness. Researchers have once again added weight to the idea that hand grip strength is an indicator of disease and lifespan. Experts have long been warning that difficulty with tasks requiring hand strength may...
One Green Planet
Wild Cockatoos Found Using Cutlery to Eat Seeds
Wild cockatoos have recently been observed using three different types of cutlery to extract seeds from fruits. Researchers made this discovery while observing them in Indonesia. They saw two wild cockatoos crafting tools out of tree branches to better extract seeds from sea mangoes. Source: Guardian News/YouTube. Dr. Mark O’Hara,...
RELATED PEOPLE
I Tried Drinking Green Tea Every Morning For A Week—Here's How It Went
When it comes to a morning drink, my go-to option is almost always coffee—aside from water, of course. Let’s be real: Nothing beats the feeling of sipping a warm cup of joe to start the day right. Every time I drink coffee, I feel more energized and productive, ready to face the tasks I need to accomplish.
Simple item added to diet could slash dementia risk, study suggests
EATING a lot of a certain berry could help starve off dementia, experts have claimed. Strawberries, the nation's most loved fruit, have been found to protect the brain from dementia by reducing inflammation. Researchers found that adults over 65 years old who regularly ate the berry had fewer abnormal tau...
‘I’m a Dietitian, and These Are the 5 Brain-Boosting Beverages I Drink To Support My Cognitive Health As I Age’
Health experts routinely advise upping your intake of foods packed with brain-boosting nutrients, which include the likes of salmon, nuts, and leafy greens. But did you know that there’s a bevy of beverages you can rely on to support cognition, as well?. To help you sip your way to...
Does drinking coffee help you live longer?
Americans drink an estimated 517 million cups of coffee every day, according to the National Coffee Association (opens in new tab), making it the most popular beverage in the U.S. other than water. Drinking coffee has been associated with a wide range of health benefits. But will it help you live longer?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ok Magazine
Using CBD To Treat Sleep Apnea
Sleep apnea is a condition that can obstruct your sleep because of repeated pauses in breathing. This sleep disorder can lead to a large number of problems including lack of energy, tiredness, reduced productivity, etc. Article continues below advertisement. There are two major types of sleep apnea:. Obstructive Sleep Apnea:...
Healthline
What Is Allopathic Medicine?
“Allopathic medicine” is a term that is sometimes used to refer to modern or mainstream medicine. Other names for allopathic medicine include:. Allopathic medicine is also called allopathy. It’s a health system in which medical doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and other healthcare professionals are licensed to practice and treat symptoms and diseases.
The alcoholic drinks most likely to cause bloating, gas, and acid reflux, and what to sip instead
Alcohol doesn't play nice with your digestive system — but you can minimize its impact by choosing drinks with lower alcohol and sugar content.
verywellhealth.com
Why Is My Pee Green?
Normal, healthy-looking urine is a light yellow color. If you look into the toilet and see green pee, you’ll probably be concerned or at least wonder why your pee is green. Most often, green pee is caused by coloring in food or drink. Medication can also color your urine...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One Green Planet
How Food Helps Alleviate Symptoms of Autoimmune Diseases
You may be familiar with the term autoimmune disease. But what exactly does it mean? In basic terms, it means that the body’s immune system attacks the body it was meant to protect. In these conditions, different parts of the body can fall prey to the immune system, and this will determine the types of symptoms that a person has. For instance, if the body’s immune cells attack the central nervous system, multiple sclerosis (MS) can develop; if the intestines are targeted, Crohn’s disease or Ulcerative colitis may occur. Believe it or not, over 80 types of autoimmune diseases affect more than 24 million people in the United States.
The Hidden Dangers of Naps, According to Medical Experts
Medical experts largely believe naps can be healthy. However, naps of certain lengths and on the parts of those who suffer from pre-existing conditions are also believed to exacerbate issues, including those related to cardiovascular health.
One Green Planet
Ginger Balsamic Beets and Greens [Vegan]
1 pound (454 g) beets with greens attached (3–4 medium) 1/4 teaspoon black pepper (omit for AIP) Chopped herbs, seeds, or nuts (optional; omit seeds/nuts for AIP) 1 tablespoon (6 g) minced ginger or 1 teaspoon powder. Preparation. To make the beets: Chop the stems off, leaving a couple...
Eating popular snacks drastically increases your risk of top killer
SNACKING on ultra-processed food can shorten your life by putting you at higher risk for top killer dementia, a new study has suggested. The study, published in the American Academy of Neurology, found that in slightly increasing your daily intake of ultra-processed foods can significantly increase your risk of developing dementia.
The Truth (Or Lack Thereof) About Melatonin
Melatonin has been in the news recently because of potential safety concerns in children, possible weight gain, and as a potential treatment for Covid. Its use is largely unregulated because it is considered to be a dietary supplement or food thanks to the bewildering and nonsensical Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994. DSHEA allows certain drugs to be treated as if they weren't drugs, something that Dr. Henry Miller and I wrote about in 2019.
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Disadvantages of Ashwagandha?
Ashwagandha is an evergreen shrub originating from Asia and Africa. The list of reported ashwagandha benefits is long and the herb is often used for its medicinal qualities. Not much is known about ashwagandha's disadvantages. However, you may experience a stomach upset, drowsiness, diarrhea, or even liver damage after consuming ashwagandha supplements.
healio.com
‘Hug a tree, take a walk’: Sleep, exercise key for patients with autoimmune disease
ORLANDO — Adequate sleep, exercise and stress management are critical for patients with autoimmune diseases, according to a presenter at the 2022 Rheumatology Nurses Society Conference. “On average, an individual needs 7 to 8 hours of uninterrupted sleep,” George E. Munoz, MD, medical director of American Arthritis and Rheumatology...
YOGA・
One Green Planet
Clover the Puppy Was Frail and Infected. Now She Loves Sunbathing With Her New Friends!
Meet Clover. This little girl arrived at Front Street animal shelter on St. Patrick’s day, small and frail and with an unknown infection. She was underweight and barely had an appetite, but the shelter refused to give up on her. With a little bit of luck and lots of love and care, she would make an inspiring recovery.
PETS・
Comments / 0