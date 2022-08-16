You may be familiar with the term autoimmune disease. But what exactly does it mean? In basic terms, it means that the body’s immune system attacks the body it was meant to protect. In these conditions, different parts of the body can fall prey to the immune system, and this will determine the types of symptoms that a person has. For instance, if the body’s immune cells attack the central nervous system, multiple sclerosis (MS) can develop; if the intestines are targeted, Crohn’s disease or Ulcerative colitis may occur. Believe it or not, over 80 types of autoimmune diseases affect more than 24 million people in the United States.

