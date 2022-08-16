You could soon get to your destination twice as fast on a Boom Supersonic Jet. American Airlines which Charlotte is a hub for announced that they are purchasing high-speed planes from jet-maker Boom Supersonic. The deal was announced Tuesday for the airline to purchase 20 of the Overture planes manufactured by Boom. They also will have the option to purchase an additional 40 jets. American said in a press release that they have paid a non-refundable deposit on the initial 20 aircraft.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO