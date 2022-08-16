ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One-third of the food we eat is at risk because the climate crisis is endangering butterflies and bees

Bee populations are declining. More than half of the bat species in the United States are in severe decline or listed as endangered. And international scientists recently announced the monarch butterfly is perilously close to extinction.What these three creatures have in common is that they are all pollinators. Without them, fruits, vegetables and other plants wouldn't be pollinated, and that's a major problem for our food supply."One out of every three bites of food that we eat" is directly connected to a pollinator, Ron Magill, the communications director and a wildlife expert at Zoo Miami, told CNN. Around 30% of the food that ends up on...
The temperature threshold the human body can’t survive

The following transcript has been edited for clarity. There’s a temperature threshold beyond which the human body simply can’t survive — one that some parts of the world are increasingly starting to cross. It’s a “wet bulb temperature” of 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees C).
This pest is destroying SC trees by the thousands. Now is the best time to fight back, USDA says

It’s beetle hunting season in South Carolina this month. Specifically, the Asian longhorned beetle — an invasive pest that has been devastating trees in the Palmetto State in recent years. It turns out that August is the best time to spot the little critters, so the U.S. Department of Agriculture is encouraging residents to help identify and eradicate them from South Carolina.
5 of the World’s Deadliest Insects Are in Idaho Right Now

When you hear the words “most deadly insect in the world” what image pops into your head?. Murder Hornets? Sure, their name is scary but they actually got that name for wiping out other species of bees, not necessarily humans. Maybe one of the scary scorpions you’d find down in Texas or the disgustingly large funnel-web spiders you’d see in Australia?
One Green Planet

Wild Cockatoos Found Using Cutlery to Eat Seeds

Wild cockatoos have recently been observed using three different types of cutlery to extract seeds from fruits. Researchers made this discovery while observing them in Indonesia. They saw two wild cockatoos crafting tools out of tree branches to better extract seeds from sea mangoes. Source: Guardian News/YouTube. Dr. Mark O’Hara,...
New Yorkers on the Lookout for 'Splooting' Squirrels Amidst High Temperatures

If you see a Central Park squirrel laying completely flat on the ground with its legs sprawled out, don't worry. The animal is just doing its best to "be cool." As the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation reassured New Yorkers in a tweet that has since gone viral, on hot days squirrels keep cool by splooting, which is a term that indicates the stretched-out pose they assume. It's a safe practice, and it helps them cool down when temperatures rise.
Newly Discovered Armored Dinosaur Species Found in Argentina

A team of paleontologists has discovered the remains of a previously unknown dinosaur species in Argentina, as reported Sunday by Science Alert. The researchers predict this dinosaur came from the Cretaceous period, the last era of dinosaurs, and it roamed the Earth between 97 million and 94 million years ago.
Huge volcanic eruptions: time to prepare

You have full access to this article via your institution. The massive eruption of the Hunga Tonga–Hunga Ha‘apai volcano this January in Tonga, in the south Pacific Ocean, was the volcanic equivalent of a ‘near miss’ asteroid whizzing by the Earth. The eruption was the largest since Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines blew in 1991, and the biggest explosion ever recorded by instruments.
Inside the Plan to De-extinct the Tasmanian Tiger

Wilfred Batty's sister had just sat down to eat lunch when, out the window, she saw a shadow flicker across the yard. A beast, slender and wolf-like, prowled around the chicken pens. The creature, a thylacine, had been the cause of great trouble for Batty and other local farmers in...
