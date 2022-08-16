Read full article on original website
One-third of the food we eat is at risk because the climate crisis is endangering butterflies and bees
Bee populations are declining. More than half of the bat species in the United States are in severe decline or listed as endangered. And international scientists recently announced the monarch butterfly is perilously close to extinction.What these three creatures have in common is that they are all pollinators. Without them, fruits, vegetables and other plants wouldn't be pollinated, and that's a major problem for our food supply."One out of every three bites of food that we eat" is directly connected to a pollinator, Ron Magill, the communications director and a wildlife expert at Zoo Miami, told CNN. Around 30% of the food that ends up on...
What does poison hemlock look like? How to spot one of America's deadliest plants
Be ready to identify poison hemlock, one of North America's "deadliest" plants, which boasts beautiful white flowers and grows throughout the U.S.
Birds dying in glue traps meant to kill invasive spotted lanternflies in NJ, group says
Spotted lanternflies are invasive, hungry bugs that officials have called on the public to destroy because they can damage dozens of important plant species. However, one method to catch and kill them, glue tape traps, has proved deadly for one of the pest’s potential predators: birds, according to a wild bird rehabilitation center in New Jersey.
The temperature threshold the human body can’t survive
The following transcript has been edited for clarity. There’s a temperature threshold beyond which the human body simply can’t survive — one that some parts of the world are increasingly starting to cross. It’s a “wet bulb temperature” of 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees C).
This pest is destroying SC trees by the thousands. Now is the best time to fight back, USDA says
It’s beetle hunting season in South Carolina this month. Specifically, the Asian longhorned beetle — an invasive pest that has been devastating trees in the Palmetto State in recent years. It turns out that August is the best time to spot the little critters, so the U.S. Department of Agriculture is encouraging residents to help identify and eradicate them from South Carolina.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Warns of Massive, Invasive Crawfish
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) warns Texans about an invasive crawfish from Australia. The department said Thursday that researchers at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley recently found the first known introduction of an invasive species: the Australian Redclaw Crayfish. Apparently, this marks just the second detection...
5 of the World’s Deadliest Insects Are in Idaho Right Now
When you hear the words “most deadly insect in the world” what image pops into your head?. Murder Hornets? Sure, their name is scary but they actually got that name for wiping out other species of bees, not necessarily humans. Maybe one of the scary scorpions you’d find down in Texas or the disgustingly large funnel-web spiders you’d see in Australia?
One Green Planet
Wild Cockatoos Found Using Cutlery to Eat Seeds
Wild cockatoos have recently been observed using three different types of cutlery to extract seeds from fruits. Researchers made this discovery while observing them in Indonesia. They saw two wild cockatoos crafting tools out of tree branches to better extract seeds from sea mangoes. Source: Guardian News/YouTube. Dr. Mark O’Hara,...
Is that a facehugger?! How the monster from Alien turned up in the Gulf of Mexico
Scientists have discovered a terrifying-looking crustacean hundreds of metres under water. It’s not the only horror lurking in the deeps
We won't be the first civilization to collapse — but we may well be the last
CAHOKIA MOUNDS, Illinois — I am standing atop a 100-foot-high temple mound, the largest known earthwork in the Americas built by prehistoric peoples. The temperatures, in the high 80s, along with the oppressive humidity, have emptied the park of all but a handful of visitors. My shirt is matted with sweat.
People
Massive Moth with 10-inch Wingspan Spotted in Washington State: 'A Gee-Whiz Type of Insect'
The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) is asking the public to keep an eye out for massive moths after one was spotted in Bellevue, Washington, earlier this summer. The insects, called atlas moths, are not native to the area. Because there has been just one reported sighting — as...
natureworldnews.com
Nuclear Explosions Puts Soot in the Atmosphere, Resulting in Worldwide Famines, Study Warns
Findings in a study linked worldwide famines to nuclear explosions. Scientists explained that the soot from the detonation would be trapped in the earth's atmosphere and hinder agricultural processes. In their paper, the scientists examined the possibility that widespread food shortages could result from soot released into the atmosphere as...
Tensions grow over lack of a water deal for the shrinking Colorado River
Two months ago, federal officials took the unprecedented step of telling the seven states that depend on Colorado River water to prepare for emergency cuts next year to prevent reservoirs from dropping to dangerously low levels. The states and managers of affected water agencies were told to come up with...
Experts warn an invasive species of worm found in Virginia
Recently, a dangerous species of worm called jumping worm was found in Virginia. According to the Virginia Cooperative Extension, the invasive Asian jumping worm (Amynthas agrestis), a litter-dwelling earthworm native to Japan and the Korean peninsula, was first identified in Virginia in 2013.
The rare Goblin Shark has an unusual appearance and is considered to be a "living fossil"
The Goblin SharkCredit: Seb az86556 at Navajo Wikipedia; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Goblin Shark (Mitsukurina owstoni) is a species of deep-sea shark with a rather unusual appearance. The most interesting aspect of the shark is its physical features in the form of an elongated nose. The shark is named after the mythical goblins that appear in Japanese folklore.
Thrillist
New Yorkers on the Lookout for 'Splooting' Squirrels Amidst High Temperatures
If you see a Central Park squirrel laying completely flat on the ground with its legs sprawled out, don't worry. The animal is just doing its best to "be cool." As the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation reassured New Yorkers in a tweet that has since gone viral, on hot days squirrels keep cool by splooting, which is a term that indicates the stretched-out pose they assume. It's a safe practice, and it helps them cool down when temperatures rise.
CNET
Newly Discovered Armored Dinosaur Species Found in Argentina
A team of paleontologists has discovered the remains of a previously unknown dinosaur species in Argentina, as reported Sunday by Science Alert. The researchers predict this dinosaur came from the Cretaceous period, the last era of dinosaurs, and it roamed the Earth between 97 million and 94 million years ago.
Nature.com
Huge volcanic eruptions: time to prepare
You have full access to this article via your institution. The massive eruption of the Hunga Tonga–Hunga Ha‘apai volcano this January in Tonga, in the south Pacific Ocean, was the volcanic equivalent of a ‘near miss’ asteroid whizzing by the Earth. The eruption was the largest since Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines blew in 1991, and the biggest explosion ever recorded by instruments.
natureworldnews.com
Large 'Cannibal' Solar Flare On the Way, Scientists Worried of Potential Radiation Storm
Earth is at risk of "radiation storms" and "cannibal" Sun eruptions due to solar storms. Major interruptions might befall the aircraft as a "cannibal" solar flare hurtles toward the US. Cannibal Coronal Mass Ejection. According to space-weather researchers, a cannibal coronal mass ejection (CME) may be headed for Earth. The...
CNET
Inside the Plan to De-extinct the Tasmanian Tiger
Wilfred Batty's sister had just sat down to eat lunch when, out the window, she saw a shadow flicker across the yard. A beast, slender and wolf-like, prowled around the chicken pens. The creature, a thylacine, had been the cause of great trouble for Batty and other local farmers in...
