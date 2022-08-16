Read full article on original website
#LiveFree
2d ago
vote Republican to restore America. Democrats are tearing this country apart and crushing the middle class
rockvillenights.com
Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox visits Montgomery County Fair
the Republican nominee for governor of Maryland, stopped by the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair in Gaithersburg. The candidate met and spoke with voters, toured the exhibits and attractions, and visited the Montgomery County Republican Party tent. One stop of particular interest to the gubernatorial hopeful was the 4-H Sheep & Swine Club booth, where he participated in the 4-H raffle. Cox was a Champion sheep (Shropshire) showman and shepherd in Maryland 4-H from 1986-1991.
WTOP
Frederick Council race remains a one-vote win
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. The Frederick County Board of Elections conducted a recount in a county council race on Tuesday and ended up with the same result they got last week — a one-vote win for challenger Jazmin Di Cola over incumbent M.C. Keegan-Ayer in the Democratic primary.
mymcmedia.org
Recount in County Executive Race Will Be Livestreamed
The recount in the executive race begins Friday at 9:30 a.m. at the Germantown Community Recreation Center’s gym. It will be livestreamed. The Montgomery County Board of Elections certified the July 19 primary election on August 13. On Tuesday, David Blair, who trails incumbent Marc Elrich by 35 votes on the Democratic ticket, requested a recount.
WGAL
Teachers in Greencastle-Antrim School District vote to authorize strike
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Teachers in the Greencastle-Antrim School District in Franklin County voted Thursday to authorize a strike. The union said it will continue to negotiate but teachers are ready to strike if necessary. The contract expires Aug. 31. The district and the union have three more bargaining...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
How Montgomery County’s primary race recount will work
Montgomery County’s recount is set to begin Friday after businessman David Blair fell behind incumbent Marc Elrich by only 35 votes in the race for the Democratic nomination for the Maryland county’s executive. Gilberto Zelaya, a spokesman for the Montgomery County Board of Elections, said preparations are underway...
Franklin County: Changes in funding for area school districts
As most Franklin County area schools go back into session for the 2022-23 school year, here are the increases each of them will see in basic education dollars from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Increases in Funding. Chambersburg Area School District basic education funding is up 13%. That’s $3,064,396 in dollar...
mocoshow.com
Former Maryland MVA Employee Sentenced to Federal Prison for Providing Fraudulent Driver’s Licenses to Applicants Who Paid a Fee
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Marion Rose Payne, age 55, of Harwood, Maryland, on August 15, 2022, to 15 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to produce and transfer identification documents without lawful authority, specifically, Maryland driver’s licenses. Judge Chuang also ordered Payne to forfeit $25,000, which constitutes the proceeds of Payne’s participation in the criminal conspiracy.
WJLA
Va. AG Jason Miyares says Democrat Commonwealth attorneys aren't charging gun crimes
WASHINGTON (7News) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares visited Fauquier County, Va. where he joined the superintendent, sheriff, school board members, and others to discuss ideas on how to keep kids safe in school. Before that round table discussion, 7News reporter Nick Minock spoke to Miyares one-on-one for a...
WTOP
Support, career growth: Educators talk about what could solve teacher shortages
School systems across the country, including in the D.C. area, are trying to fill vacancies weeks, even days before classes start. In Fairfax and Arlington counties in Virginia, school officials say 99% of open teacher positions are filled; in Montgomery County, Maryland, a small box on the lower right corner of the school system’s website provides a daily update on how many positions remain unfilled.
Bay Net
Lexington Park Woman Convicted For Conspiring To Get Fraudulent Military Disability Benefits
GREENBELT, Md. – A federal jury convicted Mary Francis Biggs, age 65, of Lexington Park, Maryland, late on August 15, 2022, for conspiracy to commit theft of government property and for theft of government property in connection with a scheme to fraudulently obtain additional military disability benefits for her husband from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). As a result of the fraud scheme, from 2016 through 2019, Biggs and her husband received over $170,000 in disability benefits and early retirement pay to which they were not entitled.
wfmd.com
Bomb Threat At Oakdale High School In Frederick County Found Not Credible
A threat was being air dropped to students’ phones. Ijamsville, Md. (NS) – There was a bomb threat at Oakdale High School (OHS) on the 2nd day of the school year. At around 7:15 a.m. this morning, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a bomb threat that was being air dropped into students’ phones.
Here are the mask regulations in schools across the DMV
WASHINGTON — Over the last few years, the pandemic has kept us on our toes with ever-changing mask regulations. With schools starting to reopen their doors for the 2022-23 school year, it is time to brush up on mask guidance for the youth in your life. Are masks required...
Potential bomb threat causes scare at Frederick County school
BALTIMORE -- A potential bomb threat was the source of a brief scare Thursday morning at a Frederick County high school.Students and staff at Oakdale High School in Ijamsville were ordered to shelter in place after deputies learned of the threat about 7:15 a.m., the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said. A search of the school campus found no sign of a credible threat, deputies said, and normal operations resumed.
WTOP
Thousands of students return to school in Frederick Co.
About 45,000 students returned to the classroom Wednesday morning in Frederick County, Maryland. Frederick was the first Maryland county to return to school. Several Northern Virginia school districts, including Stafford, Fauquier and Spotsylvania counties, began their 2022-2023 academic year earlier this month. The county entered its first year under new...
WTOV 9
Billingsley pleads guilty for role in Jan. 6 incident at capitol
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Jefferson County man charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol entered a guilty plea Monday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Steven Billingsley, of Richmond, pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.
WMTW
LIVE BLOG: Kyle Fitzsimons, charged Jan. 6 riot defendant, trial begins
WASHINGTON — LIVE BLOG. 4:30p.m. -- The court is ending its day by hearing from a Capitol Police captain and a Secret Service agent about the big picture of the riot, such as how an official proceeding was disrupted and how the building was breached, essential elements of the lower level crimes alleged against Fitzsimons and many of the 860 people charged to date. On the second day of the trial, Wednesday, the court is likely to hear from the two other officers Fitzsimons is alleged to have assaulted.
WBOC
Hogan Announces New Lower Shore Coalition for Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan was joined by federal, state, and local law enforcement leaders on Thursday to announce a new Lower Shore coalition of the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network, a coordinated criminal justice network to target higher instances of gang-related crime, in addition to drug, firearm, and human trafficking.
WTOP
Construction on Barry Farm redevelopment begins in September
D.C. said it has closed on financing that will bring affordable housing and commercial businesses to a historically significant area of the city. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development said construction is expected to start in September at Barry Farm, which will include a mixed-use building that will have 108 units of affordable rental housing for those 55 years old and above, as well as 5,000 square feet of commercial space. It will be called The Asberry and will be located on 1200 Sumner Road Southeast, across from the Barry Farm Recreation Center.
WTOP
Maryland woman sentenced for role in fraudulent driver’s license scheme
A former worker at the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for her part in a scheme in which people bought fraudulent Maryland driver’s licenses. Marion Rose Payne, 55, of Harwood, Maryland, will also serve three years of supervised release, the Office...
WTOP
Battle in Anne Arundel Co. continues over special education, staff shortages and contractors
In the midst of a nationwide teacher shortage, Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland and its teachers’ union are at odds on how to fill mandated special education roles and how contractors should be paid. As of last week, AACPS was roughly 385 teachers short of normal staffing...
