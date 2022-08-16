Read full article on original website
Ruth Testin
2d ago
That is awful, I would never suggest that place to anyone. They have so many condos and hotels, I wouldn’t have excepted half of what you paid. What a rip off
Reply
3
Keith Sinquefield
2d ago
There should be a law against an owner to do this. He should have to pay the renters triple what they had payed for the rental then stuff like this would stop. It's not right no my what anyone else has to say about it. Live up to your contract if you are going to rent as a owner.
Reply
2
Bob Ciminel
2d ago
I would drop that owner like a hot potato. He gets off Scott-free while the management company loses business.
Reply(1)
4
Related
2 people bitten by sharks Monday in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were bitten by sharks Monday in Myrtle Beach, according to police. One person was bit north of 82nd Avenue North, police said. Another person was bit in the area of 74th Avenue North. Both people who were bitten are expected to be OK, police said. It’s unclear if […]
visitmyrtlebeach.com
A Budget-Friendly Night Out at The Beach
Myrtle Beach and surrounding Horry County are home to an impressive 1,700 restaurants. So, when I tell you The Beach has a dish you will love, you can count on it! Combine dinner with the variety of entertainment available in the area, and you have the recipe for a perfect night out.
1 dead after North Myrtle Beach lifeguards perform CPR after ocean rescue
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead following an ocean rescue Wednesday evening in North Myrtle Beach, according to a city spokesperson. A 75-year-old woman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead after crews were called at 6:10 p.m. to 15th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard. When they arrived, crews found […]
WMBF
3 hurt after golf cart hits tree in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash involving a golf cart in North Myrtle Beach sent three people to the hospital. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and the police department responded around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to a wooded area off Palmetto Harbour Drive where they said a golf cart hit a tree.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
North Myrtle Beach residential development proposed for Water Tower Road near SC 90
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — A future residential development could be built on vacant farmland along a former dirt road near North Myrtle Beach, an area of Horry County that has witnessed a building boom over the past decade. Water Tower Road, a nearly seven-mile stretch of road from S.C....
wpde.com
Person bitten by 'some type of marine life' at Myrtle Beach oceanfront
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a scene in Myrtle Beach Monday afternoon for reports of a person being bitten. A person had an encounter with some type of marine life, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. Witnesses said a woman was...
wfxb.com
California Man Visits Myrtle Beach Shelter, Adopts Dog Who Never Had a Visitor
We’ve partnered with the Maguire Law Firm to bring you Carolina Kindness stories each Wednesday. Have a story to share with us? Email us at carolinakindness@wfxb.com. A dog’s journey from Myrtle Beach to California. WFXB received a report from Kind Keeper Animal Animal Rescue about a special adoption. Leanne Dornseif says a dog that has been at their shelter for 8 months, Emila, has been adopted. “We never thought it would take her so long to find a home! In the 8 months that she was here she never even had a visitor until Tim (her adopter) finally came and visited her, ” says Dornseif. The adopter, Tim, lives in California. Now there will be a cross country road trip to get her there. Donations are being collected for the trip. You can follow the journey on Facebook and donate to the cause and in helping others like Emila find a forever home.
WMBF
SCDOT looks to change design of one Myrtle Beach intersection, wants public input
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A busy intersection in Myrtle Beach could be getting a new, innovative design to help improve safety. The South Carolina Department of Transportation wants to convert the Highway 501 and Cannon Road intersection to a Reduced Conflict Intersection (RCI). The SCDOT describes an RCI...
Statesville Record & Landmark
K&W will live on — and could return to cities where the restaurant closed, say new owners
The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years. K&W Cafeteria Inc., a Winston-Salem-based purveyor of Southern comfort foods, was sold for an undisclosed price to Louisiana-based...
Man rescues 2 girls struggling to swim at North Carolina beach
CASWELL BEACH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man’s actions are credited with saving two young struggling swimmers at a North Carolina beach last weekend. According to the Southport Fire Department, the life-saving act happened on Caswell Beach after two swimmers swam too far from shore. A woman told officials that her husband noticed two […]
WMBF
Grand Strand man wins jackpot playing same lotto numbers every time
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Myrtle Beach man plays the same numbers in the lottery every time he plays - and he has no intention of changing them up. He says he choose the numbers, not because of any special meaning they had, but because he likes them.
wpde.com
Huntington Beach State Park entrance getting a facelift
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — One of the beautiful South Carolina State Parks is getting a facelift and much-needed repair. The causeway, or entrance road, at Huntington Beach State Park began undergoing repairs on Monday, Aug. 15. State park officials said damage from past hurricanes and storms have caused...
New Dunkin’ Go drive-thru to open in Myrtle Beach by end of year
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Dunkin’ Go location is set to open in Myrtle Beach before the end of the year, according to the company. Dunkin’ said the new store, located on Mr. Joe White Avenue across from Sam’s Club, will be drive-thru only. The store doesn’t have a specific opening date, but […]
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North Carolina
There are also many smaller towns and villages throughout the state that are worth exploring. Each of these destinations offers something different and special that you won't find anywhere else.
Myrtle Beach neighborhood evacuated while authorities investigate ‘suspicious item’ on Futrell Drive
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach authorities have evacuated an area on Futrell Drive after a “suspicious item” was found at a home Monday afternoon, a city police spokesman said. Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest said “the area is safe and anyone who may be affected has been moved to safety” but […]
1 person suffers minor injuries in early morning Myrtle Beach area house fire
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person suffered minor injuries during a house fire early Wednesday morning on Grousewood Drive in the Myrtle Beach area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR responded at 5:19 a.m. and crews quickly got the fire under control. The injured person was treated at the scene and later taken […]
Horry County man crushed by mobile home takes victory lap at hospital
Editor’s note: This story and video contains content that some may find graphic. HORRY COUNTY S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County man who was crushed while working under a double-wide mobile home took a victory lap at the hospital Wednesday as he continues his recovery. Charles Hardee spent part of the past four months at […]
40 beagles and hounds need a new home after massive SC neglect case leads to overcrowded shelter
Conway, S.C. — One South Carolina animal shelter is filled to the brim with new animals after two investigations of mistreatment brought in 130 animals. One of the investigations on Aug. 8 led officers to the Conway area, where they said they found a large number of dogs in a pen with no shelter, food or water.
WMBF
Missing woman with Alzheimer’s found safe, Horry County PD says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County woman diagnosed with Alzheimer’s who was reported missing and “at risk,” has been found safe, Horry County police say. Elizabeth “Betty” Harvath, 76, was reported as last seen leaving her home in Little River around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Water Rescue provides tips to treat Jellyfish stings following several reports
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Late summer is a popular time for people to take a dip in the ocean, but it’s been a bit more hazardous than usual lately. According to the Oak Island Water Rescue, they have received several reports of jellyfish stings, along with a few photos.
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 13