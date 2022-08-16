ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFMY NEWS2

Comments / 13

Ruth Testin
2d ago

That is awful, I would never suggest that place to anyone. They have so many condos and hotels, I wouldn’t have excepted half of what you paid. What a rip off

Reply
3
Keith Sinquefield
2d ago

There should be a law against an owner to do this. He should have to pay the renters triple what they had payed for the rental then stuff like this would stop. It's not right no my what anyone else has to say about it. Live up to your contract if you are going to rent as a owner.

Reply
2
Bob Ciminel
2d ago

I would drop that owner like a hot potato. He gets off Scott-free while the management company loses business.

Reply(1)
4
Related
WBTW News13

2 people bitten by sharks Monday in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were bitten by sharks Monday in Myrtle Beach, according to police. One person was bit north of 82nd Avenue North, police said. Another person was bit in the area of 74th Avenue North. Both people who were bitten are expected to be OK, police said. It’s unclear if […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
visitmyrtlebeach.com

A Budget-Friendly Night Out at The Beach

Myrtle Beach and surrounding Horry County are home to an impressive 1,700 restaurants. So, when I tell you The Beach has a dish you will love, you can count on it! Combine dinner with the variety of entertainment available in the area, and you have the recipe for a perfect night out.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

3 hurt after golf cart hits tree in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash involving a golf cart in North Myrtle Beach sent three people to the hospital. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and the police department responded around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to a wooded area off Palmetto Harbour Drive where they said a golf cart hit a tree.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#Travel Beach#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#High Point
wfxb.com

California Man Visits Myrtle Beach Shelter, Adopts Dog Who Never Had a Visitor

We’ve partnered with the Maguire Law Firm to bring you Carolina Kindness stories each Wednesday. Have a story to share with us? Email us at carolinakindness@wfxb.com. A dog’s journey from Myrtle Beach to California. WFXB received a report from Kind Keeper Animal Animal Rescue about a special adoption. Leanne Dornseif says a dog that has been at their shelter for 8 months, Emila, has been adopted. “We never thought it would take her so long to find a home! In the 8 months that she was here she never even had a visitor until Tim (her adopter) finally came and visited her, ” says Dornseif. The adopter, Tim, lives in California. Now there will be a cross country road trip to get her there. Donations are being collected for the trip. You can follow the journey on Facebook and donate to the cause and in helping others like Emila find a forever home.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Huntington Beach State Park entrance getting a facelift

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — One of the beautiful South Carolina State Parks is getting a facelift and much-needed repair. The causeway, or entrance road, at Huntington Beach State Park began undergoing repairs on Monday, Aug. 15. State park officials said damage from past hurricanes and storms have caused...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy