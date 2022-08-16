Read full article on original website
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years AgoAndrei TapalagaNew York City, NY
Vintage photographs from the 1940s that beautifully reflect many aspects of life in New York CityKath LeeNew York City, NY
Ex-CFO Weisselberg Pleads Guilty, Turns State's Witness Against Trump OrganizationTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
AdWeek
Pioneering Black Journalist Bill McCreary Gets New York Street Named After Him
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Former WNYW news anchor Bill McCreary had a street in Queens named after him on Saturday. McCreary was one of the first...
Order up! Food truck dishes out free meals to NYC kids
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City kids flocked to a food truck Wednesday to order their chicken or peanut butter sandwiches as part of an initiative offering free meals to children this summer. No Kid Hungry and the Department of Education teamed up to bring a revamped food truck to Sara D. Roosevelt Park […]
newschool.edu
Lessie Vonner, Jazz ’15, is Changing the World of Trumpet
Beyoncé and Lizzo have each released acclaimed albums this summer that have dominated the charts and streaming services and re-centered the musical spotlight on Black women. That’s not the only thing the two celebrated artists have in common though. Lessie Vonner, Jazz ‘15, has performed with both Beyoncé...
NYC Housing Calendar, Aug. 17-24
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
One Green Planet
Scrapyard Owned by Famous Gotti Family Sued For Releasing Dangerous Chemicals
Firms owned by the famous Gotti family have been sued for releasing dangerous chemicals and toxic ooze from a scrapyard that they run in Queens. The California state Attorney General Letitia James, along with environmental officials, named LSM Auto Parts & Recycling, Liberty Scrap Metal Inc., BGN Real Estate LLC, and Three Sons Real Estate Group as defendants in the lawsuit.
theforumnewsgroup.com
Adams Announces Investment in NYC Workers and Employers
Photo Courtesy of Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office. “All New Yorkers deserve to earn a living wage and share in our city’s prosperity,” Mayor Adams said. Mayor Eric Adams on Monday announced the launch of New York City Pathways to Industrial and Construction Careers (PINCC), a new talent development initiative that will help place nearly 2,300 low-income New Yorkers on the trajectory to careers in two high-growth sectors of the city’s economy over the next three years.
Dan Goldman becomes targeted front-runner in NY-10 after New York Times endorsement
Daniel Goldman received an endorsement from the New York Times, catapulting him to front-runner status. The test is whether the Times' endorsement will have enough influence to bring a candidate to the finish line. [ more › ]
Mayor Adams insists ‘no conflict of interest’ in putting casino executive on NYC payroll
Mayor Adams waved off concerns Monday over his decision to put a casino executive on the municipal government’s payroll — but refused to divulge whether the city’s ethics watchdog ever cleared the unusual arrangement. Timothy Pearson, an ex-NYPD officer and a close friend to Adams, quietly landed a job at the city’s Economic Development Corp. in May, allowing him to collect a taxpayer-funded ...
This is NOT a Joke! Mayor Adams Takes the Stage to Launch New York Comedy Festival
But seriously, folks — the New York Comedy Festival returns to Midtown this fall, ahead of producing sponsor Caroline’s on Broadway’s 40th anniversary year. At a press conference on Tuesday, Mayor Eric Adams, Carolines on Broadway founder Caroline Hirsch, NYC Go President Fred Dixon and Hard Rock Hotel Managing Director Karin Kopano gathered to announce […] The post This is NOT a Joke! Mayor Adams Takes the Stage to Launch New York Comedy Festival appeared first on W42ST.
Tomi Lahren torches NYC leaders for housing migrants at upscale hotel: 'Every taxpayer should be outraged'
OutKick host Tomi Lahren slammed New York City Mayor Adams on "Fox and Friends First" Tuesday after a report that illegal immigrants bussed into the city from Texas are being given taxpayer-funded lodging at a Manhattan luxury hotel. TOMI LAHREN: Every American taxpayer should be outraged by this. And if...
newyorkled.com
Brooklyn’s Oldest and Largest Street Festival, The Atlantic Antic Returns!
The Atlantic Antic™, Brooklyn’s Oldest and Largest Street Festival. Celebrating its 47th year, the veritable New York institution to offer unique selection of entertainment, food and fun while highlighting local and small businesses. Taking place within the neighborhoods of Boerum Hill, Cobble Hill, Brooklyn Heights and Downtown Brooklyn.
NYC carpenters union will hire 65 apprentices; here’s how to apply
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City carpenters union in partnership with the state will start a recruitment effort next month in search of 65 apprentices for a variety of positions. From Sept. 14, 2022 through Aug. 9, 2023, the search will be for 25 carpenter apprentices in...
Days before primary, last-minute cash pours into NY-10 race
Daniel Goldman gave his campaign $2 million in August after loaning it $2 million in July. Dan Goldman, the front-runner, has put nearly $4 million of his own money into the campaign. [ more › ]
2urbangirls.com
Meet Celebrity Chef Otis Weary Jr. from OWN’s “Put a Ring on It”
ATLANTA – Otis Weary Jr. appeared on season 3 of OWN’s “Put a Ring on It”. He & his fiancé Charlana Brown welcomed their new baby boy the end of June. After coming off the show he is now adjusting to being a new Father and balancing family life and his company Velvet Hospitality Group, LLC.
WashingtonExaminer
NYC seeking 5,000 emergency shelter beds as Texas buses migrants north
New York City is searching for 5,000 rooms to shelter thousands of migrants arriving in Manhattan on buses from Texas, according to city documents obtained by the Washington Examiner.
Parents sound off about new NYC DOE COVID-19 guidelines
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York City Department of Education issued its new COVID-19 guidelines ahead of the upcoming school year. Among the planned changes is the suspension of in-school testing. In lieu of this, take-home test kits will be provided. Vaccinations are only required for students and adult personnel involved in high-risk activities […]
Vacant MTA Parking Lot to Become Affordable Housing as City Council Approves The Lirio
A long-vacant MTA parking lot in Hell’s Kitchen is officially set to become affordable housing after the City Council voted to approve construction on The Lirio project — and Stile’s Farmers Market will be offered the retail space at the site. “My administration is committed to making New York a ‘City of Yes’ for all […] The post Vacant MTA Parking Lot to Become Affordable Housing as City Council Approves The Lirio appeared first on W42ST.
Washington Examiner
List: New York City now America’s ‘worst’ sanctuary city
New York City has nudged past Los Angeles to become “America’s worst sanctuary city,” according to a new list from a top immigration reform organization. Pro-illegal immigrant policies put into place by former liberal Mayor Bill deBlasio and supercharged by new Mayor Eric Adams, also a Democrat, have helped to elevate the city’s status, according to the Immigration Reform Law Institute.
NY1
Mayor endorses state Senate candidate with history of controversy
While avoiding weighing in on races for Congress, Mayor Eric Adams is not staying on the sidelines of critical state Senate races this election cycle. This week, he threw his weight behind a controversial candidate in a Brooklyn state Senate race. The mayor endorsed Rev. Conrad Tillard, a political newcomer...
New York Writer Believes Mayor Adams Should Focus on Crime than Governor Abbott
New York Post writer, Michael Goodwin, recently wrote a critique on Mayor Eric Adams. Basically, he said the mayor should focus on his job to reduce crime instead of the recent political headlines with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over migrants.
