ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Order up! Food truck dishes out free meals to NYC kids

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City kids flocked to a food truck Wednesday to order their chicken or peanut butter sandwiches as part of an initiative offering free meals to children this summer. No Kid Hungry and the Department of Education teamed up to bring a revamped food truck to Sara D. Roosevelt Park […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newschool.edu

Lessie Vonner, Jazz ’15, is Changing the World of Trumpet

Beyoncé and Lizzo have each released acclaimed albums this summer that have dominated the charts and streaming services and re-centered the musical spotlight on Black women. That’s not the only thing the two celebrated artists have in common though. Lessie Vonner, Jazz ‘15, has performed with both Beyoncé...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City Limits

NYC Housing Calendar, Aug. 17-24

City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
One Green Planet

Scrapyard Owned by Famous Gotti Family Sued For Releasing Dangerous Chemicals

Firms owned by the famous Gotti family have been sued for releasing dangerous chemicals and toxic ooze from a scrapyard that they run in Queens. The California state Attorney General Letitia James, along with environmental officials, named LSM Auto Parts & Recycling, Liberty Scrap Metal Inc., BGN Real Estate LLC, and Three Sons Real Estate Group as defendants in the lawsuit.
QUEENS, NY
theforumnewsgroup.com

Adams Announces Investment in NYC Workers and Employers

Photo Courtesy of Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office. “All New Yorkers deserve to earn a living wage and share in our city’s prosperity,” Mayor Adams said. Mayor Eric Adams on Monday announced the launch of New York City Pathways to Industrial and Construction Careers (PINCC), a new talent development initiative that will help place nearly 2,300 low-income New Yorkers on the trajectory to careers in two high-growth sectors of the city’s economy over the next three years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Mayor Adams insists ‘no conflict of interest’ in putting casino executive on NYC payroll

Mayor Adams waved off concerns Monday over his decision to put a casino executive on the municipal government’s payroll — but refused to divulge whether the city’s ethics watchdog ever cleared the unusual arrangement. Timothy Pearson, an ex-NYPD officer and a close friend to Adams, quietly landed a job at the city’s Economic Development Corp. in May, allowing him to collect a taxpayer-funded ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Simon
W42ST.nyc

This is NOT a Joke! Mayor Adams Takes the Stage to Launch New York Comedy Festival

But seriously, folks — the New York Comedy Festival returns to Midtown this fall, ahead of producing sponsor Caroline’s on Broadway’s 40th anniversary year.  At a press conference on Tuesday, Mayor Eric Adams, Carolines on Broadway founder Caroline Hirsch, NYC Go President Fred Dixon and Hard Rock Hotel Managing Director Karin Kopano gathered to announce […] The post This is NOT a Joke! Mayor Adams Takes the Stage to Launch New York Comedy Festival appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkled.com

Brooklyn’s Oldest and Largest Street Festival, The Atlantic Antic Returns!

The Atlantic Antic™, Brooklyn’s Oldest and Largest Street Festival. Celebrating its 47th year, the veritable New York institution to offer unique selection of entertainment, food and fun while highlighting local and small businesses. Taking place within the neighborhoods of Boerum Hill, Cobble Hill, Brooklyn Heights and Downtown Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Nyc Mayor#Free Range Eggs#Dominican Heritage#Non Gmo#Zero Egg#Vegconomist
2urbangirls.com

Meet Celebrity Chef Otis Weary Jr. from OWN’s “Put a Ring on It”

ATLANTA – Otis Weary Jr. appeared on season 3 of OWN’s “Put a Ring on It”. He & his fiancé Charlana Brown welcomed their new baby boy the end of June. After coming off the show he is now adjusting to being a new Father and balancing family life and his company Velvet Hospitality Group, LLC.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PIX11

Parents sound off about new NYC DOE COVID-19 guidelines

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York City Department of Education issued its new COVID-19 guidelines ahead of the upcoming school year. Among the planned changes is the suspension of in-school testing. In lieu of this, take-home test kits will be provided. Vaccinations are only required for students and adult personnel involved in high-risk activities […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
W42ST.nyc

Vacant MTA Parking Lot to Become Affordable Housing as City Council Approves The Lirio

A long-vacant MTA parking lot in Hell’s Kitchen is officially set to become affordable housing after the City Council voted to approve construction on The Lirio project — and Stile’s Farmers Market will be offered the retail space at the site. “My administration is committed to making New York a ‘City of Yes’ for all […] The post Vacant MTA Parking Lot to Become Affordable Housing as City Council Approves The Lirio appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

List: New York City now America’s ‘worst’ sanctuary city

New York City has nudged past Los Angeles to become “America’s worst sanctuary city,” according to a new list from a top immigration reform organization. Pro-illegal immigrant policies put into place by former liberal Mayor Bill deBlasio and supercharged by new Mayor Eric Adams, also a Democrat, have helped to elevate the city’s status, according to the Immigration Reform Law Institute.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Mayor endorses state Senate candidate with history of controversy

While avoiding weighing in on races for Congress, Mayor Eric Adams is not staying on the sidelines of critical state Senate races this election cycle. This week, he threw his weight behind a controversial candidate in a Brooklyn state Senate race. The mayor endorsed Rev. Conrad Tillard, a political newcomer...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy